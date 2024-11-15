Breaking: Laken Riley case: ‘She fought for her life, She fought for her dignity’
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ injury report: Secondary, defensive line hard hit

Eight players declared out for game Sunday vs. Broncos
An Atlanta Falcons helmet is shown during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

An Atlanta Falcons helmet is shown during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
14 minutes ago

DENVER — With eight players declared out for the game, the Falcons’ depth will get tested when they face the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Falcons were hit hard by injury in the secondary and along the defensive line.

Cornerbacks Dee Alford (hamstring), Mike Hughes (neck) and Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral) were declared out with defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) and James Smith-Williams (tibia).

Also declared out were linebackers Troy Andersen (knee) and JD Bertrand (concussion) and tight end Charlie Woerner.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III was lining up at cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell in drills during the open portion of practice Thursday, and Kevin King was at nickel back. Kentavius Street, Lorenzo Carter and possibly rookie Brandon Dorlus can help along the defensive line.

Carter is coming back from concussion protocol, and Dorlus, a fourth-round NFL draft pick from Oregon, has not played this season.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles) was in the group of limited players Thursday, but did not receive a game-day designation.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins (right shoulder, right elbow) fully participated in practice Thursday and Friday after appearing on Wednesday’s estimated report.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

Full participation

OLB Lorenzo Carter (concussion)

WR Drake London (hip)

QB Kirk Cousins (right shoulder, right elbow)

RB Tyler Allgeier (quadricep)

G Chris Lindstrom (knee)

OL Ryan Neuzil (calf)

C Drew Dalman (ankle)

DL Zach Harrison (achilles)

DL Grady Jarrett (achilles)

Limited participation

WR Darnell Mooney (achilles)

ILB Troy Andersen (knee)

Did not participate

CB Dee Alford (hamstring)

CB Mike Hughes (neck)

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral)

ILB JD Bertrand (concussion)

DL James Smith-Williams (tibia)

TE Charlie Woerner (concussion)

DL Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral)

GAME REPORT

Questionable -- no one.

Doubtful -- no one.

Out

CB Dee Alford (hamstring)

CB Mike Hughes (neck)

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral)

ILB JD Bertrand (concussion)

ILB Troy Andersen (knee)

DL James Smith-Williams (tibia)

TE Charlie Woerner (concussion)

DL Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral)

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Mike Hughes, Dee Alford did not practice
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Two defensive linemen out for Falcons, likely headed to injured reserve
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Graham, Smith-Williams may miss time
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Inactives: Falcons at Saints
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons’ Kentavius Street ready to jump into the trenches on defense
Falcons’ Justin Simmons all set for his return to Denver
Falcons’ injury report: Mike Hughes, Dee Alford did not practice
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens