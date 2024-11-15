Falcons’ injury report: Secondary, defensive line hard hit

DENVER — With eight players declared out for the game, the Falcons’ depth will get tested when they face the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Falcons were hit hard by injury in the secondary and along the defensive line.
Cornerbacks Dee Alford (hamstring), Mike Hughes (neck) and Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral) were declared out with defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) and James Smith-Williams (tibia).
Also declared out were linebackers Troy Andersen (knee) and JD Bertrand (concussion) and tight end Charlie Woerner.
Cornerback Clark Phillips III was lining up at cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell in drills during the open portion of practice Thursday, and Kevin King was at nickel back. Kentavius Street, Lorenzo Carter and possibly rookie Brandon Dorlus can help along the defensive line.
Carter is coming back from concussion protocol, and Dorlus, a fourth-round NFL draft pick from Oregon, has not played this season.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles) was in the group of limited players Thursday, but did not receive a game-day designation.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins (right shoulder, right elbow) fully participated in practice Thursday and Friday after appearing on Wednesday’s estimated report.
FRIDAY INJURY REPORT
Full participation
OLB Lorenzo Carter (concussion)
WR Drake London (hip)
QB Kirk Cousins (right shoulder, right elbow)
RB Tyler Allgeier (quadricep)
G Chris Lindstrom (knee)
OL Ryan Neuzil (calf)
C Drew Dalman (ankle)
DL Zach Harrison (achilles)
DL Grady Jarrett (achilles)
Limited participation
WR Darnell Mooney (achilles)
ILB Troy Andersen (knee)
Did not participate
CB Dee Alford (hamstring)
CB Mike Hughes (neck)
CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral)
ILB JD Bertrand (concussion)
DL James Smith-Williams (tibia)
TE Charlie Woerner (concussion)
DL Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral)
GAME REPORT
Questionable -- no one.
Doubtful -- no one.
Out
CB Dee Alford (hamstring)
CB Mike Hughes (neck)
CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral)
ILB JD Bertrand (concussion)
ILB Troy Andersen (knee)
DL James Smith-Williams (tibia)
TE Charlie Woerner (concussion)
DL Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral)
