Falcons’ injury report: Secondary, defensive line hard hit

DENVER — With eight players declared out for the game, the Falcons’ depth will get tested when they face the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Falcons were hit hard by injury in the secondary and along the defensive line.

Cornerbacks Dee Alford (hamstring), Mike Hughes (neck) and Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral) were declared out with defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) and James Smith-Williams (tibia).