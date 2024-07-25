Atlanta Falcons

Falcons can’t wait to play new College Football 25 video game

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have ordered the new video game EA Sports College Football 25 for their gaming systems.

“It’s on the way,” cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “We are (getting ready) to get it in the locker room and hopefully the dorm, but it’s a win-lose situation because once we get on it, we are not going to get off.”

Terrell doesn’t want the game in the dorms.

“If we do get it, we need to put it in the locker room not in the dorms,” Terrell said.

Most of the players already have the game individually.

“I feel like everybody was just so ready to get it that they really brought it themselves,” Terrell said. “We didn’t want for somebody to give us a free handout. We waited for 10 years.”

