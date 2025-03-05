ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Falcons taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker in his mock NFL draft

“We’ve see how these Georgia guys have been able to produce, whether it’s been in Philadelphia or with other teams,” Reid said. “If I was a GM, I would be running the card in to draft these guys just because they’ve translated so well over the past few years.”

Walker had a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Jalon Walker, I really like the fit there because they need somebody to rush the passer whether it’s off the edge, the ‘A’ gap, the ‘B’ gap, or whatever,” Reid said. “They need somebody to create consistent pressure.”

The Falcons need cornerbacks, too.

“He’s one of those long, lanky corners,” Reid said of Revel. “He can play zone. I think he fits their scheme really well. He was off to a great year prior to the ACL tear. There is still a lot of excitement about him.”

Revel suffered a torn ACL in September and missed the rest of season. He is 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds and went to a junior college.

“I love his story as well,” Reid said. “He was somebody who was in the junior college ranks, prior to getting to ECU. He was an Amazon (truck) driver trying to make ends meet. So, he has an incredible story. One of the most impressive young men that I’ve been able to meet and talk to this year.”