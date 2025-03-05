ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Falcons taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker in his mock NFL draft

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid released his two-round mock NFL draft Monday. He has the Falcons selecting Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker in the first round and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the second round.
“My thinking with Jalon (is that they need someone) who can rush the passer,” Reid said Wednesday when asked about the pick by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on a virtual call. “Atlanta, that’s been their Achilles' heel for a long time now. The last time a defensive lineman recorded double-digit sacks was Vic Beasley back in 2016.”
Walker is projected to go higher in some mock drafts. The Falcons pick 15th overall.
“We’ve see how these Georgia guys have been able to produce, whether it’s been in Philadelphia or with other teams,” Reid said. “If I was a GM, I would be running the card in to draft these guys just because they’ve translated so well over the past few years.”
Walker had a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“Jalon Walker, I really like the fit there because they need somebody to rush the passer whether it’s off the edge, the ‘A’ gap, the ‘B’ gap, or whatever,” Reid said. “They need somebody to create consistent pressure.”
The Falcons need cornerbacks, too.
“He’s one of those long, lanky corners,” Reid said of Revel. “He can play zone. I think he fits their scheme really well. He was off to a great year prior to the ACL tear. There is still a lot of excitement about him.”
Revel suffered a torn ACL in September and missed the rest of season. He is 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds and went to a junior college.
“I love his story as well,” Reid said. “He was somebody who was in the junior college ranks, prior to getting to ECU. He was an Amazon (truck) driver trying to make ends meet. So, he has an incredible story. One of the most impressive young men that I’ve been able to meet and talk to this year.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker looks to cement his high NFL draft status
Walker, who was named the Dick Butkus Award winner, which annually is awarded to the nation’s top linebacker, plans to interview with several teams.
Top safety prospect Malaki Starks, an ex-Georgia Bulldog, to meet with Falcons
Perhaps the top player at his position in the coming NFL draft, Starks is set to met with the Falcons on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor
The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.
Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban
The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.
Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later
The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."