ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Falcons taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker in his mock NFL draft

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after a tackle against Texas during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 in overtime. Jason Getz / AJC)

15 minutes ago

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid released his two-round mock NFL draft Monday. He has the Falcons selecting Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker in the first round and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the second round.

“My thinking with Jalon (is that they need someone) who can rush the passer,” Reid said Wednesday when asked about the pick by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on a virtual call. “Atlanta, that’s been their Achilles' heel for a long time now. The last time a defensive lineman recorded double-digit sacks was Vic Beasley back in 2016.”

Walker is projected to go higher in some mock drafts. The Falcons pick 15th overall.

“We’ve see how these Georgia guys have been able to produce, whether it’s been in Philadelphia or with other teams,” Reid said. “If I was a GM, I would be running the card in to draft these guys just because they’ve translated so well over the past few years.”

Walker had a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Jalon Walker, I really like the fit there because they need somebody to rush the passer whether it’s off the edge, the ‘A’ gap, the ‘B’ gap, or whatever,” Reid said. “They need somebody to create consistent pressure.”

The Falcons need cornerbacks, too.

“He’s one of those long, lanky corners,” Reid said of Revel. “He can play zone. I think he fits their scheme really well. He was off to a great year prior to the ACL tear. There is still a lot of excitement about him.”

Revel suffered a torn ACL in September and missed the rest of season. He is 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds and went to a junior college.

“I love his story as well,” Reid said. “He was somebody who was in the junior college ranks, prior to getting to ECU. He was an Amazon (truck) driver trying to make ends meet. So, he has an incredible story. One of the most impressive young men that I’ve been able to meet and talk to this year.”

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after their win against Texas during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 in overtime. Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker looks to cement his high NFL draft status

Walker, who was named the Dick Butkus Award winner, which annually is awarded to the nation's top linebacker, plans to interview with several teams.

Top safety prospect Malaki Starks, an ex-Georgia Bulldog, to meet with Falcons

Perhaps the top player at his position in the coming NFL draft, Starks is set to met with the Falcons on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Raheem Morris, Jeff Ulbrich 'innovative and moving forward' with Falcons defense

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart runs a 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

D. Orlando Ledbetter's mock NFL draft 2.0: Which defender will Falcons take?

35m ago

Ex-Centennial quarterback Max Brosmer hopes cold-weather colleges will help him in NFL

Trevor Etienne among prospects who helped themselves: 5 NFL combine winners and losers

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

1h ago

Federal agency listed 443 properties for 'disposal.' It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government's real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed "non-core assets."

1h ago