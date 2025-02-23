6 players for the Falcons to scout at the combine

In 2023, the Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson eighth overall and passed on former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who went ninth to the Eagles. Carter and Davis helped the Eagles dethrone the Chiefs as Super Bowl champions.

In 2024, the Falcons shocked the NFL world and took quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall. UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu was the next defender selected. He went 15th to the Colts and played in 17 games and had four sacks.

With the offense packed out with six first-round picks when you include tackles Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary, it’s likely time for the Falcons to finally start addressing the defense in the draft.

The Falcons strategy had been to fix the offense through the draft and the defense through free agency, with signings like linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive tackle David Onyemata, and safety Jessie Bates III. They also had one-year guys in Bud Dupree, Calais Campbell, Justin Simmons and made a trade for outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in the draft, which is deep with edge rushers — defensive ends in 4-3 alignments and outside linebackers in the 3-4.

“There’s a lot of depth along the defensive front, not just edge rushers, but (defensive) tackles,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

Here are six players who’ll be on their radar screen heading into the NFL scouting combine:

Abdul Carter, 6-3, 252, LB, Penn State: He’s considered the top pass rusher in the draft. The Falcons would have to trade up to get him. He finished his career with 23 sacks. He led the nation with 24 tackles for loss last season. He was a unanimous All-American and was named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year last season.

Mike Green, 6-3, 251, LB, Marshall: He led the nation in sacks with 17 last season. He started his career at Virginia. Green played six games as a freshman at Virginia and had a sack in 2021. After a coaching change, he did not play in any games in 2022. A native of Williamsburg, Virginia, Green jumped in the transfer portal and ended up at Marshall. In 2023, he played in 13 games and finished with 4.5 sacks.

Jalon Walker, 6-2, 245, LB, Georgia: He was named the Dick Butkus Award winner, which annually is awarded to the nation’s top linebacker. He was an Associated Press third-team All-American pick. He was the team’s third-leading tackler with 60 tackles and led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss. “He’s got legit, legit, explosive burst,” Jeremiah said. “He plays with a ton of energy. He’s a tone-setter.”

Shemar Stewart, 6-6, 290, DE, Texas A&M: He only has 4.5 sacks over his three seasons, but scouts love his size. “He’s got a ton of twitch and a ton of ability,” Jeremiah said. “I think his best football is ahead of him.” He was a five-star recruit out of Miami.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, 6-2, 237, DE, Boston College: He had 16.5 sacks and was the ACC defensive player of the year. He became Boston College’s 13th consensus first-time All-American. He received the Ted Hendricks award which goes to the nation’s top defensive end. He led all of FBS with 1.38 sacks per game.

James Pearce Jr., 6-5, 243, LB, Tennessee: Projects to become an elite pass rusher in the NFL. He’s in the top 10 in most of the pre-combine mock drafts. He became the first Tennessee defensive lineman to earn back-to-back first-team All-SEC honors since John Henderson from 2000-01. He made 71 tackles, 29.5 tackles for a loss, 19.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries, one interception for a touchdown, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 19.5 career sacks tied with Darrell Taylor (2016-19) for the 10th-most in school history.