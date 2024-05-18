Reports connect Braves infielder David Fletcher to gambling, illegal bookmaker

Major League Baseball is expected to formally investigate, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. MLB and the Braves declined comment Friday night.

Fletcher played for the Angels with Ohtani from 2018 to 2023 and they were described as very close friends by ESPN.

ESPN also reported that another Fletcher friend, Colby Schultz, a minor leaguer for the Kansas City Royals from 2018 to 2020, also placed bets on baseball, including on Angels games that Fletcher played in while he was on the team.

Fletcher bet on several sports but not baseball, according to ESPN, citing multiple sources.

MLB players and employees are allowed to bet on sports other than baseball -- but not with illegal bookmakers such as Bowyer. The league rulebook states that players betting with illegal bookmakers are subject to punishment at the commissioner’s discretion.