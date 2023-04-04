Braves place Max Fried on injured list, recall Bryce Elder

In Triple-A Gwinnett’s opener, Elder allowed four runs over six innings – though three of those runs scored on a three-run homer in the righty’s final inning. Elder struck out four batters and walked one.

This spring, Elder entered camp hoping to win the fifth starter job. But lefty prospects Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd were terrific and forced the Braves to make moves.

In a surprise – for its timing, at least – the Braves optioned Elder and Ian Anderson.

But as the old adage says, you can never have too much pitching. These things always work themselves out.

Elder’s first big-league opportunity will come against the Cardinals.

On opening day, Fried departed the game early because he strained his left hamstring while running to cover first base. He is back in Atlanta receiving treatment, waiting to resume baseball activities.