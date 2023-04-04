Braves place Max Fried on injured list, recall Bryce Elder

ST. LOUIS — The Braves on Tuesday placed Max Fried on the 15-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.
They recalled right-hander Bryce Elder, who will presumably be Wednesday’s starting pitcher in the series finale versus the Cardinals.
The Braves backdated Fried’s injured list placement to April 1, which means he is eligible to return April 16. If he stayed on schedule, Fried was scheduled to start Wednesday, then April 10 versus the Reds at Truist Park, then again April 16 in Kansas City.
This means Fried, if he comes off the injured list on the first day he can, will miss only two starts. The Braves have an off-day April 13, which helped them ensure they have to fill Fried’s spot in the rotation only twice if they placed him on the injured list by Tuesday and backdated it the maximum three days.
Elder always seemed like the likeliest candidate to start Wednesday’s game. He pitched Friday, so he was lined up perfectly for this.
In Triple-A Gwinnett’s opener, Elder allowed four runs over six innings – though three of those runs scored on a three-run homer in the righty’s final inning. Elder struck out four batters and walked one.
This spring, Elder entered camp hoping to win the fifth starter job. But lefty prospects Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd were terrific and forced the Braves to make moves.
In a surprise – for its timing, at least – the Braves optioned Elder and Ian Anderson.
But as the old adage says, you can never have too much pitching. These things always work themselves out.
Elder’s first big-league opportunity will come against the Cardinals.
On opening day, Fried departed the game early because he strained his left hamstring while running to cover first base. He is back in Atlanta receiving treatment, waiting to resume baseball activities.
