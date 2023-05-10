X

Braves notes: Wright will be ‘a little bit’ before returning, Luetge close to rehab

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The Braves and pitcher Kyle Wright talked about how long he might be sidelined with his right shoulder strain. Of course, this will depend on how the strain heals, which is why Wright said they didn’t set a specific timetable.

That said, he was candid about the big picture.

“It’ll be a little bit, unfortunately,” Wright said. “We’re gonna give it at least enough time to fully recover, fully heal and kind of reevaluate. But the good thing is, at least at this stage, it’s nothing surgical, it should heal on its own. But unfortunately you have to give it time to heal on its own. It’ll be longer than I would’ve liked, but hopefully I’ll be back sooner than later.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves and Wright are exercising extra caution because this is a reoccurring issue. In January, Wright received a cortisone injection in his shoulder to facilitate healing. It got rid of the inflammation, and he said his shoulder felt the best it had since 2020.

Wright didn’t receive another cortisone injection. “I think it’s good, but I think we got to be careful with kind of going overboard with the cortisone shots,” he said. Instead, he tried something else.

Wright said he underwent amniotic stem-cell therapy. It’s thought that amniotic stem cells stimulate healing in a safe and effective way. Wright felt comfortable that there wouldn’t be any risk, but that this treatment would help.

“Try that, and see if that can help it heal a little bit quicker,” Wright said.

Wright expects to be sidelined longer than fellow starter Max Fried, who is on the injured list with a left forearm strain. (This could change if Fried were to have a setback.) For now, Wright is shut down from throwing. He’ll wait until he feels better, and eventually he’ll begin building up again.

He’s still a key part of the Braves’ rotation. The Braves will need him. For now, they have withstood all of the injuries.

“We got a good team, a lot of depth,” Wright said. “You never want to get hurt, but it’s good to know that we got guys to kind of fill the holes and we keep winning. Hopefully, we can keep it up, and it can kind of give us more time to get right.”

Wright left his last start early because of shoulder discomfort. He wanted to continue pitching, as any competitor would, but pitching coach Rick Kranitz overruled him.

Luetge soon out on rehab assignment

A few days ago, Lucas Luetge threw a bullpen session. He completed another Tuesday.

He expects to go to High-A Rome on Friday for live batting practice. (The Rome Braves will be at home, so this makes sense logistically.) If all goes well, Luetge thinks he would have two days off, meaning that he might begin a rehab assignment May 17 (the minor leagues are off on Mondays). Both Rome and Gwinnett are on the road, so the location of his rehab assignment is to be determined.

Since the middle of April, Luetge has been on the injured list with left bicep inflammation. He hopes to be back sometime during the Braves’ next homestand, which begins May 19.

“Once they let me start playing catch, I haven’t felt anything since then,” Luetge said. “That whole rest period, they kept asking me how I feel. I’m like, ‘Well, I haven’t thrown. I won’t know until I throw.’”

Luetge, a competitor, wanted to throw earlier than the team allowed him to do so.

“As a player, you always want to,” he said. “But they’re the experts in that field, I’m the expert in this field. We kind of had to work with each other. I feel like any training staff always has to hold a player back. Or at least they should hope so – nobody should want to just sit there. I respect their thoughts, I voiced my opinion and we talked about it, and go from there.”

Luetge hopes his time on the injured list is nearing its end.

“This was definitely a longer stint than I thought it would be, but I’m a longer reliever, so the buildup is a little bit longer than a one-inning guy,” he said.

TBD on Sunday

Spencer Strider will start Friday in Toronto. Bryce Elder will start Saturday.

The Braves haven’t announced a starting pitcher for Sunday. Charlie Morton would be lined up to start that day, but manager Brian Snitker said the club probably will give Morton an extra day, as it did before his last start.

So stay tuned on that.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Democrats urge Kemp to call special session to address gun violence2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She brought that energy’: Friends to honor UGA senior who died from brain tumor
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No more swimming in Lake Lanier at Margaritaville water park
6h ago

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in fatal crash
8h ago

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in fatal crash
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Kirby Smart: Decision not to go to White House ‘nothing political’
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud details road to returning from concussion
19h ago
Braves focus on the field, jump on Red Sox early and often
19h ago
Marcell Ozuna pleads no contest to resolve reckless driving case
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
2h ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top