Austin Riley out of Braves’ starting lineup Monday

Braves third baseman Austin Riley wasn’t in Monday’s lineup against the Cubs after leaving Sunday’s game with left-side tightness.

Zack Short was penciled into the starting lineup at third replacing Riley. There will be an update on Riley later today. He’s hoping to avoid time on the injured list.

The Braves are opening a seven-game homestand against the Cubs and Padres. They were 24-13 entering Monday, two games behind the first-place Phillies in the National League East.