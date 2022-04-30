ajc logo
A quarterback for the Falcons and more NFL Draft coverage in Saturday ePaper

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is tackled by Houston's Gervarrius Owens during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
An Atlanta fan’s guide to Day 2 of the draft, plus a look-ahead

The Atlanta Falcons drafted a quarterback on the second night of the NFL Draft, and UGA defender Nakobe Dean was picked by another team.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covers both of these stories in the Saturday ePaper. Learn what’s next for the Falcons, where other UGA players from the reigning national champions will be playing next season, plus players to watch in the final rounds of the draft.

The 10-page section includes NFL team-by-team reports and a look at what the Falcons’rivals in the NFC South did on Day 2.

NFL draft news from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

NFL beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter and the AJC Sports staff are providing exclusive coverage on all of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution platforms, beginning Thursday morning and daily in the ePaper. Our coverage will focus on things Atlanta readers want to know, including the top news, picks and prospects for the Atlanta Falcons and news about players with Georgia connections.

Full NFL draft coverage on ajc.com

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

