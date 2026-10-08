Georgia Bulldogs Georgia takes Nate Frazier off injury report, Alabama tight end on the mend Teams release injury status of players on the SEC’s official report Wednesday. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia running back Nate Frazier (center) runs for a first down against Arkansas defensive back Shelton Lewis on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. Frazier suffered a rib injury during the game. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 47 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia will get a key piece back in its lineup and could add another, while Alabama hopes one of its key cogs will be on the field. Tailback Nate Frazier, who suffered a rib injury in the Bulldogs’ win over Arkansas on Sept. 19, is no longer listed on the injury report after seeing spot duty with four snaps against Vanderbilt. Related Story Kirby Smart addresses hurricane threat for Saturday's game Frazier’s return is timely with UGA tailback Chauncey Bowens being added to the initial injury report as out for Saturday’s game at Alabama with an undisclosed injury. Bowens has 35 carries for 124 yards and a team-high six rushing touchdowns.

Frazier has 211 rushing yards on 26 carries and five touchdowns in three games, including the two carries for 9 yards he had against Vanderbilt while Bowens was getting checked out after taking a hit. Frazier’s return is pivotal as Bowens had been starting in his place. Dwight Phillips Jr. is UGA’s second-leading rusher with 160 yards on 20 carries followed by Bo Walker, who has 134 yards on 20 carries. “The plan was to play (Frazier) if we needed to, and Chauncey was a little banged up,” Smart said after the win over the Commodores on Saturday. “He ran some; he probably could have continued to play. … We knew he would improve every time that he doesn’t have to go out there, (and) he’s getting closer to 100%.”

Frazier was a game-time decision before last Saturday’s game.

Georgia receiver Isiah Canion, a transfer from Georgia Tech who has been out with a right leg injury since the first quarter of the Arkansas game, is listed as questionable to see action against the Tide. Receiver Thomas Blackshear is listed as out for the game after he suffered a shoulder injury against Vanderbilt. Blackshear, seen on the sideline in a sling, made three catches for 33 yards Saturday. Related Story How to watch Georgia football vs. Alabama: TV channel, streaming info Georgia outside linebacker Chase Linton played for the first time this season against Vanderbilt, getting in on four defensive snaps. Linton is no longer listed on the Bulldogs’ injury report. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday that tight end Josh Ford, who broke his arm in Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, could be back on the field when the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. “He’s determined to get on the football field, (and) actually progressing along fairly well right now,” DeBoer said. “We’ll kind of see how the week continues for him. I know where his mindset is at. We just got to make sure he meets the levels we need him to meet as far as being physically ready.