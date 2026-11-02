Ted Turner on nonplayer ballot for Baseball Hall of Fame

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Monday the eight-person nonplayer ballot that will be considered by its Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for Hall of Fame election for the Class of 2027 includes former Braves’ owner Ted Turner.
The Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will meet Dec. 6 in San Diego, and the results of the vote will be announced at 8 p.m. that day.
Turner purchased the Braves in 1976 and established the team on the national level by putting their games on his WTBS television station, which was beamed to cable providers across the country, and established a new template for distribution. The Braves became a dynasty, winning 14 straight division titles (1991-2005) in completed seasons, an MLB record. He died May 6.
Turner is one of four executives along with four managers that comprise the eight-name Contemporary Baseball Era ballot, which can include managers, umpires and executives and features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came since 1980. Sandy Alderson, Dusty Baker, Bruce Bochy, Joe Maddon, Lou Piniella, Brian Sabean and Bill White are on the ballot as well.
Any candidate who receives votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the committee will earn election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 25, along with any electees who emerge from the 2027 Baseball Writers’ Association of America election, to be announced Jan. 19.
The Contemporary Baseball Era Managers/Umpires/Executives group is one of three groups eligible for consideration as part of the Era Committee process, which provides an avenue for Hall of Fame consideration to managers, umpires and executives, as well as players retired for more than 15 seasons. The Contemporary Baseball Era features two distinct ballots: One for managers, umpires and executives and one for players.
The eight Contemporary Baseball Era finalists were selected by the BBWAA-appointed Historical Overview Committee from all eligible candidates among managers, umpires and executives whose most significant career impact was realized since 1980.
Eligible candidates include managers and umpires with 10 or more major league seasons and retired for at least five years (candidates who are 65 years or older are eligible six months following retirement); and executives retired for at least five years (active executives 70 years or older are eligible for consideration regardless of the position they hold in an organization and regardless of whether their body of work has been completed). All candidates must not be on Baseball’s Ineligible List.