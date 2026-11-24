Georgia Bulldogs SEC to vote on possible termination of LSU’s conference membership Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr called for SEC to take action last Wednesday. Share LSU coach Lane Kiffin's desire to add players who had signed professional contracts to his football team sparked an intense legal feud between the SEC and his school that elevated with LSU basketball recently using a player who had signed with NBA teams after not withdrawing from the NBA draft. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By Mike Griffith 18 minutes ago

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday night that its presidents and chancellors will meet Thursday to deliberate on Louisiana State University’s ongoing membership in the conference. It’s the latest in months of conflict between the SEC and the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, school, stemming from LSU’s desire to add athletes who had previously signed professional contracts. The SEC stated Monday that it had filed an amended complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in its federal lawsuit against LSU as part of the move for deliberation. Related Story Measuring SEC title game candidates Texas, Tennessee and Alabama November 23, 2026 “The lawsuit seeks to protect the conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted,” the SEC statement said.

“The conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr called for the SEC to enforce conference rules last Wednesday, including the possible expulsion of LSU — one of the 13 charter members of the league when it was established in 1932.

Carr sent a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey criticizing LSU for rostering RJ Luis Jr. — against the objections of the NCAA and the SEC after a Louisiana state district judge in Baton Rouge granted the former signed pro player a temporary injunction.

Luis’ attorneys, per The Associated Press, argued that because Luis did not appear in an NBA game (he was briefly under contract with and trained with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics), he is not any more of a “professional” than many other college players who were granted waivers by the NCAA after having played in pro leagues overseas.

Carr, in his request for the SEC to take action against LSU, cited the SEC presidents’ and chancellors’ reaffirmation of the league’s “commitment to prohibiting any SEC institution from rostering athletes who have previously declared for a professional draft and did not appropriately withdraw,” and athletes “who signed a contract with any professional league or team, or who have been listed on a professional team’s roster.” Carr noted in the letter that the rule has been established in the SEC before LSU’s recent challenges and that all league members had agreed to abide by it, including LSU. Carr concluded that “LSU’s pattern of destructive behavior continues to undermine the confidence and college athletics as a whole.”

Carr’s recent letter is not his first foray into LSU’s dealings.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ESPN reported in September that Carr encouraged the SEC to take “all measures available” against LSU should coach Lane Kiffin’s football Tigers roster former NFL players this season, including removing or suspending LSU from the league. The SEC and Big Ten had moved to ban players who signed a professional contract or had been on a professional team in August, and were quickly joined by the ACC and Big 12 — fellow “Power 4” conferences — in that motion. Related Story Georgia attorney general joins fight against LSU using former pro players September 3, 2026 LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade played Luis, the 2025 Big East Player of the Year at St John’s, in a game against Louisiana-Monroe last Wednesday. Luis, coming off the bench, had 11 points, nine rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes of play.

Luis’ attorney told ESPN last Thursday that the player will not play anymore in his quest to gain another year of eligibility after LSU president Wade Rousse instructed Wade not to play the former All-American guard. The SEC originally said last Monday it would abide by the terms of the injunction Luis was granted and wouldn’t punish LSU for adding him to its roster, per ESPN.