Longhorns DC Will Muschamp knows Bulldogs program well as a former Georgia assistant.

Longhorns DC Will Muschamp knows Bulldogs program well as a former Georgia assistant.

ATHENS — Nick Saban says Texas has to force Gunner Stockton to throw the football if it is to beat Georgia in the SEC championship game Saturday.

Will Muschamp will be the key to that, according to Saban’s “College GameDay” counterparts, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis.

“The key to me against Georgia is you’ve got to be able to stop them running the ball,” Saban said Saturday on “College GameDay.”

“It’s to get them behind the sticks and make Gunner Stockton win the game throwing the ball down the field. I think that’s going to be the difference in the game: Can they do that?”