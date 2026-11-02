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NBA suspends Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings for one game

Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings, left, attempts a layup against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)
Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings, left, attempts a layup against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)
Lauren Williams
By

The NBA announced Sunday that it suspended Hawks rookie guard Kingston Flemings.

Flemings will miss the Hawks meeting against the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday to serve his suspension.

The incident that warranted Flemings’ suspension happened in the final four minutes of the Hawks’ 122-99 loss to the Pelicans on Saturday, Oct. 31.

With 3:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, officials stopped play after a dust up on the court. Tempers seemed to flare between Flemings and Pelicans guard Bryce McGowens.

Flemings had attempted a transition layup seconds before that McGowens blocked. Replays of the incident showed that Flemings had elbowed McGowens in the face as he gathered for the layup. Following the block, McGowens shoulder bumped into Flemings as they ran back to the other side.

The Hawks rookie then ran in front of McGowens and retaliated with an elbow to the face.

It sparked a melee. Officials cleared the floor, reviewed the incident and assessed Flemings with a pair of technical fouls and therefore ejecting him from the game. They also assessed Pelicans forward Julian Reese a technical foul.

After the game, Flemings spoke with reporters about the incident.

“Definitely upset we were losing the game,” Flemings told reporters in New Orleans. “So, I definitely apologize for that. Gotta be smarter than that. He made a good play. So, it’s really all me. Nothing really else to that.”

The Hawks are in the midst of a three-game road trip, which ends against the Wizards on Wednesday. They return home Friday, with a meeting against the Wizards in NBA Cup action.