Buford's Brady Wagner (left) and Ethan Hauser celebrate against Gainesville in August. The Wolves are undefeated and will take on Valdosta in the Class 7A quarterfinals Friday. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Wolves move up to top spot this week in MaxPreps, High School Football America and USA Today rankings.

Wolves move up to top spot this week in MaxPreps, High School Football America and USA Today rankings.

Buford, which last week moved to No. 1 in the ESPN national high school football rankings, was elevated to the top spot in three more polls this week after its 42-6 victory over Archer in the second round of the GHSA Class 7A playoffs.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

MaxPreps, High School Football America and USA Today joined ESPN in naming Buford No. 1, giving the Wolves the top spot in four of the seven national polls tracked weekly by AJC Varsity.

Buford’s path to the top was cleared when the previous No. 1 team in those three rankings, Santa Margarita, lost to St. John Bosco 27-2 in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.