Buford, which last week moved to No. 1 in the ESPN national high school football rankings, was elevated to the top spot in three more polls this week after its 42-6 victory over Archer in the second round of the GHSA Class 7A playoffs.
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MaxPreps, High School Football America and USA Today joined ESPN in naming Buford No. 1, giving the Wolves the top spot in four of the seven national polls tracked weekly by AJC Varsity.
Buford’s path to the top was cleared when the previous No. 1 team in those three rankings, Santa Margarita, lost to St. John Bosco 27-2 in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
In the other polls, the Wolves climbed three spots to No. 9 in the Massey Ratings, moved up one spot to No. 2 in the High School on SI rankings and held steady at No. 2 in the NationalHSFB.com poll.
Buford, the consensus national champion last season, is 12-0 and plays at Valdosta this week in the quarterfinals. Valdosta is ranked No. 50 nationally by the Massey Ratings.
Carrollton remains the highest-ranked Georgia team in the Massey Ratings, holding on to the No. 4 ranking for another week.
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.