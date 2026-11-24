Grayson coach Greg Carswell watches his Rams play against North Gwinnett during the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.

The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

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