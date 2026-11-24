Eight of the 64 quarterfinal teams are trying to reach the semifinals for the first time. Eight others have not made the semifinals this century. Here are each team’s most recent semifinal appearances.
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First
Bleckley County (1977)
Christian Heritage (2005)
Dodge County (1957)
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2013)
Mount Vernon (2006)
Newton (1949)
*Randolph-Clay (1981)
Whitefield Academy (2002)
1975
Douglass
1981
Columbia
1983
Bremen
1987
Central (Carrollton)
1990
Jeff Davis
1992
Mitchell County
Stephens County
1998
Taylor County
2005
Dougherty
2006
East Paulding
2011
Cairo
2013
Lovett
2015
Aquinas
Commerce
2016
Dalton
Macon County
2017
Brookwood
Emanuel County Institute
Mary Persons
Holy Innocents’
2022
Colquitt County
Johnson County
Troup
2023
Cartersville
Pierce County
Swainsboro
Woodward Academy
2024
Appling County
Blessed Trinity
Coffee
Fitzgerald
Grayson
Lee County
Milton
North Oconee
Northeast
Prince Avenue Christian
Rockmart
Stephenson
2025
Benedictine, Bowdon, Buford, Carrollton, Creekside, Gainesville, Greater Atlanta Christian, Heard County, Lincoln County, Marist, North Gwinnett, Sandy Creek, Thomas County Central, Toombs County, Valdosta
*Randolph County High School, known as the Vikings, reached the Class C semifinals in 1965. Randolph-Clay, known as the Red Devils, opened in 1981 when Randolph County and Clay County high schools merged.