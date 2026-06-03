Georgia Bulldogs 3-star Rabun Gap DL Marcellus Young Casario commits to Georgia football Dawgs add a 3-star DL to their 2027 recruiting class. 3-star Rabun Gap EDGE Marcellus Young Casario has committed to Georgia football (Courtesy photo)

By Jeff Sentell 41 minutes ago Share

Ask anyone who’s seen Marcellus Young Casario play football. While he plays for Rabun Gap School in Georgia, they’ll have an opinion. Several sources all basically described him with the following three characteristics:

Long

First-step quickness

Explosive Young Casario, a 3-star defensive lineman, just took his official visit to check out UGA this past weekend. It didn’t take him long to become the 16th commitment of the 2027 class in Athens. Young Casario announced his commitment to UGA Monday evening on his Instagram. He’s the nation’s No. 70 DL and the No. 553 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 54 EDGE and No. 521 overall. The Rabun Gap standout, who’s currently battling back from a junior year hip labrum injury, announced his commitment to UGA on Monday evening via his social Instagram. The injury happened right around the midpoint of the season. He tried to fight back from it and even played some in the playoffs.

It was a six-month rehab process. The Rabun Gap staff told DawgNation that Young Casario has now just gotten cleared to start working his way back.

He’s still quite new to his football journey. He hasn’t been playing long. But he has physical attributes that make him stand out. Young reportedly measured in at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds in Athens this weekend. He also touts an 85-inch wingspan. The Canadian native chose the Bulldogs over a strong interest in Georgia Tech. “What sticks out to me first is how ginormous he is,” Rabun Gap coach Derek White said. “He’s a man. His length. His development down the road. Then how his body is going to keep changing. He’s just so long he hasn’t been able to put the mass on.” With this decision, he now pushes Georgia’s national class ranking from No. 21 to No. 14 overall on the 247Sports team rankings. He was the second verbal commitment of the day for the Dawgs. He’s the highest-rated of Georgia’s two current defensive line commits this cycle. What are the Dawgs getting in Young Casario?