Sports Making connections, World Cup and more everyday reasons to give thanks The large things and often the countless small things bring thanks. Share The 2026 World Cup provided new opportunities to see sports through a different lens. (Rod Beard/AJC)

By Rod Beard 1 hour ago

With another Thanksgiving, it’s time again to give thanks. I have the honor of continuing the AJC tradition started by the iconic Furman Bisher in penning a column of things for which I’m thankful. Making the list is only difficult in the process of narrowing down the number, not in enumerating all the blessings. I’m thankful for … Every morning. Each new day is a blessing and an opportunity to experience more of life’s possibilities. As a journalist, I never know what the day will bring, whether it’s breaking national news, an injury or a trade.

A loving wife of 25 years, as of Dec. 1. Spending more than half our lives together is an immense blessing, and I’m thankful for our family and the love we have. Family gatherings, especially at Thanksgiving. All it takes is missing a couple of them in order to emphasize how special each one is. There are no guarantees that all the faces around the table or prayer circle will be there next year. The symphonic sound of birds just after the first rays of dawn.

Large-scale sporting events, including the World Cup in Atlanta. The eyes of the world were on our city, and the ATL delivered a top-notch sports experience. One of the highlights was the David-versus-Goliath matchup between Spain and Cape Verde, which ended in a draw. It gave a new meaning to my understanding of sports and their global reach.

The World Cup matches in Atlanta were compelling, especially Cape Verde's surprising draw against Spain. (Rod Beard/AJC) Cheesecake. And some strawberries or raspberries.

Grace and understanding. It’s difficult to get everything right all the time, and the unmerited favor that I have received has carried me during my time in Atlanta. The first cup of morning coffee. And the second one, too.

Small gatherings. Too many people often means too many conversations. It’s a question of quality over quantity. As I’ve gotten older, having more memories with fewer friends beats fewer memories with more friends. There’s something to that depth. Sunsets, serenity and smooth waters in a kayak. The world just looks different in the middle of a lake than on the shore. Even if it takes a bit of arm strength to get out there, it’s well worth the effort. Kayaking has become one of my favorite hobbies, and the exercise and just being on the water is soothing. (Rod Beard/AJC) Young journalists. As I mentor young writers and speak to journalism classes, I’m heartened that the desire to engage readers on all platforms and to tell compelling stories hasn’t gone the way of VHS tapes and 8-tracks.

Phone calls. Not texts — and certainly not group texts. Not emails. Not DMs or social media.

Strong work ethic. When I was much younger, I didn’t appreciate the value of delivering newspapers — rain, snow or sunshine — every day. Every. Single. Day. As an adult, I can see the value in going to work each day and appreciating the job I have. There are plenty of people who slog through a job they hate. I get to work in a sports-related field, which was my dream as the younger version of me put those papers on porches. Travels with family. As an extension of being thankful for being on the water, I’m always thankful for being on a cruise ship in the ocean. Travel has become a big part of my life, and getting to travel to different parts of the world has been a joy. (Rod Beard/AJC) Perspective. I never pretend to know it all, but I know what I know. It’s important to try to learn something new every day and to see things from others’ perspectives. That, in itself, is sometimes more important than learning a bunch of facts from one viewpoint.

Temperate weather. In my relocation to the South, I’ve come to embrace four seasons: spring, summer, fake fall and autumn. A straight commute on I-75 to Midtown. It’s rare, but I’m always glad to experience it. Reasonable health. I don’t run as fast as I did in my teens or dunk a basketball like my 20s, but somehow, the ensuing decades have taught me that wisdom and patience are as important — and often more vital — than the physical tools. My sports of choice now are tennis and pickleball, which the Atlanta weather has made more prominent. Since moving to Atlanta, I've gotten into playing pickleball more, and now, I play two or three times each week. (Rod Beard/AJC) Atlanta being Atlanta. As the saying goes, Atlanta isn’t a real place. Every day brings something unusual. Show up at a Dream game and the entertainment might include T.I. or 2 Chainz, at a moment’s notice. Celebrities pop up all over the place. Any minute could be an impromptu cultural moment, so you just have to live in the moment.