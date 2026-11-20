Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Newton tailback and 4-star prospect Kevin Hartsfield. He’s the consensus No. 1 RB and a top-50 overall national recruit in both major recruiting composites, making him a strong candidate to be a 2027 AJC Super 11 selection. He’s the fifth-highest-rated junior prospect in the state. He’ll lead 7A No. 2 seed Newton (11-0) against No. 15 seed Peachtree Ridge (8-3) on Friday night. Hartsfield is coming off a four-touchdown performance in the first round against Collins Hill. The 6-foot, 205-pound junior had 13 carries for 101 yards and two scores. He then added a 21-yard receiving touchdown and also took a kickoff return back 97 yards for another six points.
Ask
1. This team is undefeated after the first 10-0 start in program history. The Rams earned their first region title since 2016. How do you explain your team’s success this year?
“Man, I really explain it as a team that’s been working since really the (31-24 playoff) loss to Buford last year. We’re just like a hard-working team and a team that has really got something to prove this year.”
2. Your senior teammate, Braylon “Beamer” Miller, has had an amazing year. He still might be the most underrated player in the state. What role did you have in him getting an offer from Georgia before he eventually committed there?
“I talked to the Georgia coach. He came to one of our games. He’d seen Beamer way before I was telling him about him. He was like, ‘We’ve got to have him. He’s a Dawg,’ and the last time I went up there, their DB coach was like, ‘Tell me about Beamer,’ and ‘should we offer him?’
“I was like, ‘Yeah man, he’s a hard-working kid,’ and ‘there’s really nothing he can’t do.’ I told them. ‘If you got him here, you could put him at running back, receiver, corner, safety,’ and for him to be doing all that in a game, knock on wood, I’ve never seen him catch a cramp.”
3. The perception out there is that Georgia has been the team to beat for you. It’s still early, but does it feel like they are already recruiting you to win that battle with every other school?
“I’m not going to lie. They are definitely having a great season this year. Did you see the Oklahoma game when Nate Frazier (didn’t play) and all the other backs stepped up? I’m not going to say you couldn’t tell he wasn’t playing, but if you looked at the stats of the game, you couldn’t even tell that he didn’t play that whole game.
“It does feel like they are coming as hard as they can. Kirby Smart, like, he texted me after the Douglas County game. That was the first game of the season. Then the Westlake game, he said he saw my running touchdown when I jumped over that dude. Then he texted me that he saw me catch the ball. He said he loves watching me play. He said he would give me 25 carries a game if I came up there.”
4. Was that hurdle against Westlake the best play you’ve made in your career? Or was it the game-winning catch late in that same game?
“My new best play is the hurdle because I’ve been wanting to hurdle somebody for so long. Even though it wasn’t like a full-on hurdle. He didn’t go up under me, but — well, he did go up under me, actually. But it wasn’t a straight head-to-head [hurdle]; we were going sideways and he came and tried to clear me. I still like that play. That’s probably my favorite play.”