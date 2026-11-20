AJC Varsity Nation’s No. 1 junior RB on Newton’s historic year, recruiting process The junior has amassed 2,900 career rushing yards on an impressive 12.2 yards per carry. Share Newton High School 4-star RB Kevin Hartsfield is the consensus No. 1 RB prospect in America for the class of 2028. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 14 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Newton tailback and 4-star prospect Kevin Hartsfield. He’s the consensus No. 1 RB and a top-50 overall national recruit in both major recruiting composites, making him a strong candidate to be a 2027 AJC Super 11 selection. He’s the fifth-highest-rated junior prospect in the state. He’ll lead 7A No. 2 seed Newton (11-0) against No. 15 seed Peachtree Ridge (8-3) on Friday night. Hartsfield is coming off a four-touchdown performance in the first round against Collins Hill. The 6-foot, 205-pound junior had 13 carries for 101 yards and two scores. He then added a 21-yard receiving touchdown and also took a kickoff return back 97 yards for another six points. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. This team is undefeated after the first 10-0 start in program history. The Rams earned their first region title since 2016. How do you explain your team’s success this year?

“Man, I really explain it as a team that’s been working since really the (31-24 playoff) loss to Buford last year. We’re just like a hard-working team and a team that has really got something to prove this year.” Related Story Buford moves to No. 1 in ESPN’s national high school football rankings November 20, 2026 2. Your senior teammate, Braylon “Beamer” Miller, has had an amazing year. He still might be the most underrated player in the state. What role did you have in him getting an offer from Georgia before he eventually committed there? “I talked to the Georgia coach. He came to one of our games. He’d seen Beamer way before I was telling him about him. He was like, ‘We’ve got to have him. He’s a Dawg,’ and the last time I went up there, their DB coach was like, ‘Tell me about Beamer,’ and ‘should we offer him?’ “I was like, ‘Yeah man, he’s a hard-working kid,’ and ‘there’s really nothing he can’t do.’ I told them. ‘If you got him here, you could put him at running back, receiver, corner, safety,’ and for him to be doing all that in a game, knock on wood, I’ve never seen him catch a cramp.”

Related Story A look at Class 7A, 6A matchups for Round 2 of high school football playoffs November 16, 2026 3. The perception out there is that Georgia has been the team to beat for you. It’s still early, but does it feel like they are already recruiting you to win that battle with every other school?