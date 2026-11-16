PLAYOFF PREVIEWS A look at Class 7A, 6A matchups for Round 2 of high school football playoffs Share Peachtree Ridge quarterback Trae Macon (8) breaks a tackle against Hillgrove defensive back Wyatt Ripley (6) before scoring a touchdown during the second half in the first-round of the GHSA Class 7A state playoffs at Peachtree Ridge high school, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Suwanee, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 45 minutes ago

Class 7A East Coweta at Valdosta Seeding: East Coweta (7-4) is the No. 17 seed. Valdosta (10-1) is the No. 1 seed. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Rankings: East Coweta is unranked. Valdosta is ranked No. 4. Coaches: John Small (59-53 in 10 seasons at East Coweta, 127-115 overall); Shelton Felton (51-19 in six seasons at Valdosta, 67-27 overall) Last meeting/series: Valdosta won 14-13 in the first round in 1997. This is their second meeting. Playoff history: East Coweta is making its second straight second-round appearance. East Coweta is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. East Coweta is 2-8 all-time in the second round. Valdosta is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. Valdosta is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Valdosta is 11-8 all-time in the second round.

East Coweta in the first round: Beat Denmark 44-13. East Coweta rushed for 441 yards and completed only two passes, though one for a touchdown. Jyrik Turner rushed for 215 yards. Justin Brown rushed for 179. Aaron McWilliams kicked three field goals, giving him 21 on the season Valdosta in the first round: Beat West Forsyth 63-7. Valdosta rushed for 362 yards and passed for 227. Marquis Fennell rushed for 175 and had eight receptions for 100 yards. Deron Foster rushed for 144 yards.

Common opponents: Both played Richmond Hill: East Coweta won 24-23, Valdosta won 49-12. Score vs. schedule: East Coweta’s average score is 33-24 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Valdosta’s average score is 54-18 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 7A.

Distance: 189 linear miles (51st-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Valdosta 35, East Coweta 20 Archer at Buford Seeding: Archer (6-5) is the No. 25 seed. Buford (11-0) is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Archer is unranked. Buford is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Dante Williams (23-32 in five seasons at Archer); Bryant Appling (101-8 in eight seasons at Buford) Last meeting/series: Buford won 29-28 in 2019. The series is tied 1-1.

Playoff history: Archer is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Archer is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. Archer is 5-4 all-time in the second round. Buford is making its 28th straight second-round appearance. Buford is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth straight time. Buford is 26-2 all-time in the second round. Buford won Class 6A last season.

Archer in the first round: Beat North Cobb 24-17 as a 16-point underdog. Archer took a 16-14 lead on Andrew Rogers’ third field goal of the game, from 46 yards. North Cobb lost a fumble on Archer’s ensuing kickoff, and Archer cashed in on the opportunity for a 24-14 lead in the third quarter. Buford in the first round: Beat Marietta 30-6. Buford recorded six sacks, intercepted two passes, scored a safety and didn’t allow points until the final minute. Josh Echols had three tackles for loss. Common opponents: Both played Mill Creek: Archer won 34-14, Buford won 40-0. Both played Collins Hill: Archer won 21-0, Buford won 43-0. Both played Grayson: Archer lost 28-3, Buford won 23-13. Score vs. schedule: Archer’s average score is 25-26 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Buford’s average score is 42-5 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 7A.

Distance: 16 linear miles (third-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Buford 35, Archer 0 Grayson at Lowndes Seeding: Grayson (7-4) is the No. 12 seed. Lowndes (10-1) is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Grayson is ranked No. 10. Lowndes is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Greg Carswell (7-4 in his first season at Grayson); Adam Carter (34-11 in four seasons at Lowndes, 95-27 overall). Carter was Grayson’s coach from 2019 to 2022 and won the Class 7A title in 2020. Last meeting/series: Grayson won 40-0 in 2023. The series is tied 3-3. Playoff history: Grayson is making its 13th straight second-round appearance. Grayson is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the ninth straight time. Grayson is 15-5 all-time in the second round. Lowndes is making its third straight second-round appearance. Lowndes is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Lowndes is 14-8 all-time in the second round.

Grayson in the first round: Beat Camden County 49-0. Grayson recovered a fumble on Camden County’s first play from scrimmage and led 35-0 just before halftime after Cam Jones returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown. Lowndes in the first round: Beat South Forsyth 62-27. Lowndes scored seven touchdowns in the first half and finished with 420 rushing yards. Rushing for more than 100 were Mason Woods (109), who also caught a TD pass, and Kaevone Thomas (130). Common opponents: Both played Camden County: Grayson won 49-0, Lowndes won 50-13. Score vs. schedule: Grayson’s average score is 30-16 against the hardest schedule in Class 7A. Lowndes’ average score is 39-11 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 212 linear miles (56th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lowndes 21, Grayson 20 Richmond Hill at Brookwood Seeding: Richmond Hill (6-5) is the No. 20 seed. Brookwood (10-1) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Richmond Hill is unranked. Brookwood is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Matt Lezotte (70-59 in 12 seasons at Richmond Hill, 98-75 overall); Chad Nighbert (19-4 in two seasons at Brookwood) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Richmond Hill is making its first second-round appearance since 2020. Richmond Hill is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. Richmond Hill is 2-3 all-time in the second round. Brookwood is making its second straight second-round appearance. Brookwood is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Brookwood is 9-9 all-time in the second round.

Brookwood in the first round: Beat Norcross 49-0. Brayden Tyson, a South Carolina commit, rushed for 103 yards, giving him 1,467 on the season. Gary Chatman Jr., an Auburn commit, passed for 203 yards and four touchdowns. Richmond Hill in the first round: Beat Region 5 champion North Paulding 21-16 as a 10-point underdog. Richmond Hill took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter and recovered an onside kick in the final two minutes to clinch the victory. Eli Grant, committed to Liberty, had 143 all-purpose yards (90 receiving, 24 rushing, 29 interception return) and recovered a fumble. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Richmond Hill’s average score is 23-24 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Brookwood’s average score is 46-13 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 208 linear miles (55th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Brookwood 35, Richmond Hill 12 Parkview at Carrollton Seeding: Parkview (8-3) is the No. 14 seed. Carrollton (11-0) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Parkview is unranked. Carrollton is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Adam Clack (12-9 in two seasons at Parkview, 86-33 overall); Joey King (76-7 in six seasons at Carrollton, 143-11 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Parkview is making its first second-round appearance since 2022. Parkview is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Parkview is 14-3 all-time in the second round. Carrollton is making its 12th straight second-round appearance. Carrollton is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the 11th straight time. Carrollton is 22-5 all-time in the second round.

Parkview in the first round: Beat South Gwinnett 63-56. Greg Hart passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Sterling Dixon had 81 yards rushing, 92 yards receiving and three touchdowns, his third breaking a 56-56 tie with 5:50 left. Parkview had 625 total yards. Carrollton in the first round: Beat North Forsyth 55-7. Zach Watts, an all-state running back returning from injury, rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns. CJ Cypher, Class 7A’s leading passer, threw for 168 yards. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Parkview’s average score is 47-30 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Carrollton’s average score is 56-14 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 59 linear miles (19th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carrollton 45, Parkview 21 Westlake at North Gwinnett Seeding: Westlake (9-2) is the No. 11 seed. North Gwinnett (10-1) is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Westlake is ranked No. 9. North Gwinnett is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Kevin Whitley (9-2 in his first season at Westlake, 179-68 overall); Eric Godfree (42-8 in four seasons at North Gwinnett, 165-95 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Westlake is making its first second-round appearance since 2023. Westlake is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Westlake is 6-8 all-time in the second round. North Gwinnett is making its 10th straight second-round appearance. North Gwinnett is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the third straight time. North Gwinnett is 12-7 all-time in the second round.

Westlake in the first round: Beat Walton 35-14. Cannon Robinson passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. Christian Womack rushed for 133 yards. North Gwinnett in the first round: Beat North Atlanta 53-28. North Gwinnett’s two-quarterback rotation was sharp, as Elam Rahman was 11-of-12 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown, and Banks Halcomb was 7-of-9 for 127 yards. Common opponents: Both played Walton: Westlake won 35-14, North Gwinnett won 34-21. Score vs. schedule: Westlake’s average score is 43-28 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. North Gwinnett’s average score is 44-20 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 40 linear miles (13th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Gwinnett 30, Westlake 27 McEachern at Colquitt County Seeding: McEachern (9-2) is the No. 10 seed. Colquitt County (8-3) is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: McEachern is unranked. Colquitt County is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Kareem Reid (32-13 in four seasons at McEachern, 92-45 overall); Sean Calhoun (50-12 in five seasons at Colquitt County, 102-23 overall) Last meeting/series: Colquitt County won 49-29 in the second round in 2018. Colquitt County leads the series 5-1. Playoff history: McEachern is making its first second-round appearance since 2023. McEachern is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. McEachern is 8-8 all-time in the second round. Colquitt County is making its fifth straight second-round appearance. Colquitt County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Colquitt County is 17-4 all-time in the second round.

McEachern in the first round: Beat Harrison 24-7. Casey Barner, a 5-star prospect as a cornerback, rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, made five tackles and recovered a fumble. Colquitt County in the first round: Beat Lambert 52-26. Colquitt County broke away after Johnte’ Lewis’ 81-yard interception return gave the Packers a 24-14 lead with 3:14 left in the third quarter. Antwan Lockett, a Georgia Tech commit, had seven receptions for 126 yards. Colquitt won despite allowing more than 450 total yards. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: McEachern’s average score is 31-12 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Colquitt County’s average score is 37-25 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 193 linear miles (52nd-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Colquitt County 28, McEachern 14 Peachtree Ridge at Newton Seeding: Peachtree Ridge (8-3) is the No. 15 seed. Newton (11-0) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Peachtree Ridge is unranked. Newton is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Matt Helmerich (37-20 in five seasons at Peachtree Ridge, 78-43 overall); Josh Skelton (34-12 in four seasons at Newton) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s first-round game, which Newton won 33-14. Newton leads the series 3-0. Playoff history: Peachtree Ridge is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Peachtree Ridge is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. Peachtree Ridge is 3-6 all-time in the second round. Newton is making its third straight second-round appearance. Newton is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. Newton is 1-3 all-time in the second round.

Peachtree Ridge in the first round: Beat Hillgrove 31-27. Trae Macon, starting for injured Zain Belfield, passed for 204 yards and scored on a 20-yard run with 3:07 left. Declan Delaporte intercepted a pass to clinch the win. Newton in the first round: Beat Collins Hill 42-15. Karter Lumpkin rushed for 148 yards. Kevin Hartsfield, a 5-star prospect returning from injury, rushed for 101 and two touchdowns, caught a 21-yard TD pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Peachtree Ridge’s average score is 28-26 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Newton’s average score is 49-19 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 32 linear miles (ninth-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Newton 42, Peachtree Ridge 14 Class 6A Roswell at Thomas County Central Seeding: Roswell (8-3) is the No. 17 seed. Thomas County Central (11-0) is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Roswell is unranked. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Jonathan Thompson (20-5 in two seasons at Roswell); Justin Rogers (64-3 in five seasons at Thomas County Central, 135-25 overall) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s Class 5A semifinal, which Thomas County Central won 49-28. The series is tied 1-1. Playoff history: Roswell is making its eighth straight second-round appearance. Roswell is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Roswell is 8-10 all-time in the second round. Thomas County Central is making its fifth straight second-round appearance. Thomas County Central is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth straight time. Thomas County Central is 11-7 all-time in the second round. Thomas County Central won Class 5A last season.

Roswell in the first round: Beat Effingham County 38-27. Roswell led 38-13 entering the fourth quarter. Matt Schletty passed for 267 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Thomas County Central in the first round: Thomas County Central led 49-7 in the first half and used 11 ball carriers to rush for 336 yards and seven touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Roswell’s average score is 35-21 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Thomas County Central’s average score is 52-10 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 222 linear miles (58th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomas County Central 42, Roswell 0 Clarke Central at Creekside Seeding: Clarke Central (9-2) is the No. 9 seed. Creekside (10-1) is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Clarke Central is unranked. Creekside is ranked No. 2. Coaches: David Perno (82-46 in 11 seasons at Clarke Central); Maurice Dixon (91-34 in 10 seasons at Creekside) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Clarke Central is making its second straight second-round appearance. Clarke Central is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Clarke Central is 6-5 all-time in the second round. Creekside is making its ninth straight second-round appearance. Creekside is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the sixth straight time. Creekside is 9-7 all-time in the second round. Creekside has won six straight playoff games and is the reigning Class 4A champion.

Clarke Central in the first round: Beat South Effingham 28-20. Faustino Rangel rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Clarke Central took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and wasn’t in serious danger from there. Creekside in the first round: Beat Shiloh 69-7. Creekside had 618 total yards (319 passing, 299 rushing). Savoy Nichols passed for 319 yards and five touchdowns. Caiden Moseley rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathan Hargrove had three receptions for 142 yards. Tavarre Terrell had two sacks. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Clarke Central’s average score is 27-14 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Creekside’s average score is 52-10 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 76 linear miles (25th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Creekside 35, Clarke Central 0 Bradwell Institute at East Paulding Seeding: Bradwell Institute (9-2) is the No. 12 seed. East Paulding (11-0) is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Bradwell Institute is unranked. East Paulding is ranked No. 9. Coaches: John Adams (9-2 in his first season at Bradwell Institute, 42-13 overall); Van Spence (27-7 in three seasons at East Paulding, 46-49 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Bradwell Institute is making its first second-round appearance since 2018. Bradwell Institute is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1991. Bradwell Institute is 0-4 all-time in the second round since the GHSA expanded playoffs to 32-team brackets in 1996. East Paulding is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. East Paulding is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. East Paulding is 4-5 all-time in the second round.

Bradwell Institute in the first round: Beat Dunwoody 56-40. Bradwell led 473-450 in total yards. Jah’Barri Felix passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Keeve rushed for 167 yards. Jacobi Pasley had six catches for 140 yards. East Paulding in the first round: Beat Loganville 48-20. East Paulding led only 24-20 until scoring 24 unanswered fourth-quarter points. Bode Spence passed for 141 yards. Kainan Kennedy had 116 yards from scrimmage. Tyler Baldwin returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Bradwell Institute’s average score is 47-36 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. East Paulding’s average score is 42-14 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 233 linear miles (60th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: East Paulding 42, Bradwell Institute 20 Newnan at Coffee Seeding: Newnan (7-4) is the No. 20 seed. Coffee (9-2) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Newnan is unranked. Coffee is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Chip Walker (60-49 in 10 seasons at Newnan, 187-75-1 overall); Mike Coe (49-15 in five seasons at Coffee, 179-43-1 overall) Last meeting/series: Newnan won 28-25 in the second round in 2007 in their only previous meeting. Playoff history: Newnan is making its third straight second-round appearance. Newnan is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. Newnan is 4-6 all-time in the second round. Coffee is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Coffee is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Coffee is 9-4 all-time in the second round.

Newnan in the first round: Beat Habersham Central 37-7. Brodie Campbell passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Christopher Jackson rushed for 141 yards. Newnan outgained Habersham Central 448-283. Coffee in the first round: Beat Tift County 12-0. Coffee held Tift County to 62 total yards and four first downs. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Newnan’s average score is 33-24 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Coffee’s average score is 30-11 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 169 linear miles (49th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Coffee 29, Newnan 0 Gainesville at Jackson County Seeding: Gainesville (8-3) is the No. 14 seed. Jackson County (11-0) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Gainesville is ranked No. 5. Jackson County is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Santavious Bryant (8-3 in his first season at Gainesville, 45-8 overall); Korey Mobbs (34-11 in four seasons at Jackson County, 100-45 overall) Last meeting/series: Gainesville won 28-0 in 2023. Gainesville leads the series 5-1. Playoff history: Gainesville is making its second straight second-round appearance. Gainesville is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Gainesville is 11-4 all-time in the second round. Jackson County is making its second straight second-round appearance. Jackson County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Jackson County is 1-0 all-time in the second round.

Gainesville in the first round: Beat Lassiter 59-10. Cooper Papka, playing for injured Clemson-committed quarterback Kharim Hughley, was 17-of-21 passing for 210 yards. Dwight Lewis rushed for 97 yards. Gainesville returned three interceptions for touchdowns. Jackson County in the first round: Beat Creekview 47-0. Daylan Maxwell rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Musser passed for 101 yards and rushed for 87 yards and had four total touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Gainesville’s average score is 40-17 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Jackson County’s average score is 46-14 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 16 linear miles (second-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Gainesville 28, Jackson County 23 (the ratings favor the lower seed) New Manchester at Milton Seeding: New Manchester (8-3) is the No. 22 seed. Milton (10-1) is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: New Manchester is unranked. Milton is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Olten Downs (28-14 in four seasons at New Manchester, 83-52 overall); Ben Reaves Jr. (56-11 in five seasons at Milton) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: New Manchester is making its first second-round appearance since 2020. New Manchester is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. New Manchester is 0-1 all-time in the second round. Milton is making its 10th straight second-round appearance. Milton is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Milton is 7-3 all-time in the second round.

New Manchester in the first round: Beat Heritage (Conyers) 38-36. In the third overtime, which mandates that each team attempt a single 2-point conversion, New Manchester scored on KJ Clepper’s pass to Anterius Rogers, and Tommy Steele made the game-winning tackle at the 1 yard line on Heritage’s attempt. Klepper passed for 31 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns. New Manchester uses two quarterbacks. Malachi Pace was 15-of-25 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Milton in the first round: Beat Northside (Columbus) 48-6. Christian Edwards’ 38-yard interception return gave Milton a 34-0 lead with 2:13 left in the first half. Derrick Baker was 14-of-17 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: New Manchester’s average score is 30-15 against the 49th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Milton’s average score is 45-19 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 35 linear miles (10th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Milton 40, New Manchester 7 Woodward Academy at Sequoyah Seeding: Woodward Academy (7-4) is the No. 23 seed. Sequoyah (10-1) is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Woodward Academy is unranked. Sequoyah is ranked No. 7. Coaches: John Hunt (156-47 in 16 seasons at Woodward Academy); James Teter (117-82 in 18 seasons at Sequoyah, 158-115 overall) Last meeting/series: Sequoyah won 35-20 in the second round in 2024 in their only previous meeting. Playoff history: Woodward Academy is making its 14th straight second-round appearance. Woodward Academy is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Woodward Academy is 10-11 all-time in the second round. Sequoyah is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. Sequoyah is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the third straight time. Sequoyah is 4-6 all-time in the second round.

Woodward Academy in the first round: Beat 10th-ranked Hughes 24-21. Trailing 13-3 early in the third quarter, Woodward scored three straight touchdowns, the first on Langston Hakeem’s 100-yard interception return. Quarterback Ryan Harrigan’s 52-yard run made it 24-13 with 8:59 left. Elijah Elibert intercepted a pass at the Woodward 40 to clinch the victory. Sequoyah in the first round: Beat Walnut Grove 41-3. Trace Washington rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Nolan Shakar passed for 211 yards. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Woodward Academy’s average score is 23-16 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Sequoyah’s average score is 46-10 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 35 linear miles (11th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sequoyah 34, Woodward Academy 0 Kell at Lee County Seeding: Kell (9-2) is the No. 15 seed. Lee County (10-1) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Kell is unranked. Lee County is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Bobby May (46-14 in five seasons at Kell, 86-33 overall); Dean Fabrizio (164-55 in 18 seasons at Lee County, 176-61 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Kell is making its third straight second-round appearance. Kell is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Kell is 5-8 all-time in the second round. Lee County is making its 11th straight second-round appearance. Lee County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Lee County is 7-7 all-time in the second round.

Kell in the first round: Beat Houston County 37-17. Noah Daniel rushed for 202 yards, and Boston Pierce passed for 254. Lee County in the first round: Beat Northside (Warner Robins) 55-0. Lee County led 41-0 at halftime and didn’t allow a first down. Cohen Lawson was 11-of-12 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns playing just a half. Common opponents: Both played Sequoyah: Kell lost 47-17, Lee County won 43-32. Both played Houston County: Kell won 37-17, Lee County won 49-7. Score vs. schedule: Kell’s average score is 38-20 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Lee County’s average score is 41-14 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 163 linear miles (47th-closest among 64 second-round games)