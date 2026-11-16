With its victory over Marietta last week, Buford has reached the second round of the football playoffs for the 28th consecutive season, a GHSA record.
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Here are the 128 second-round teams and the number of consecutive seasons each has made the second round.
Forty-two of the 128 did not reach the second round last season. ACE Charter, Hampton, Hephzibah, KIPP Atlanta and Treutlen are in the second round for the first time.
28 - Buford
20 - Ware County
16 - Prince Avenue Christian
15 - Benedictine, Callaway, Cartersville
11 - Fellowship Christian, Lee County, Pierce County
10 - Marist, Milton, North Gwinnett, Thomasville
9 - Creekside, Fitzgerald, North Oconee
8 - Appling County, Bowdon, Carver (Columbus), Lincoln County, Roswell
7 - Bleckley County, Calvary Day
6 - Stephens County
5 - Central (Carrollton), Clinch County, Colquitt County, Dublin, Johnson County, Rockmart, Savannah Christian, Stephenson, Thomas County Central
4 - Aquinas, Blessed Trinity, Columbia, Jefferson, LaGrange, Laney, Sequoyah, Toombs County, Valdosta, Wesleyan, Whitefield Academy
3 - Calhoun, Christian Heritage, Douglass, Hapeville Charter, Heard County, Hebron Christian, Kell, King’s Ridge Christian, Lowndes, Newnan, Newton, North Hall, Northeast, Peach County, Sandy Creek
2 - Brookwood, Cairo, Cass, Centennial, Charlton County, Clarke Central, East Coweta, Emanuel County Institute, Gainesville, Greater Atlanta Christian, Holy Innocents’, Jackson County, Lithonia, Monroe Area, Mount Vernon, North Murray, Pepperell, Schley County, Social Circle, Swainsboro, Troup, Warren County, Washington-Wilkes, West Laurens
1 - ACE Charter, Archer, Baldwin, Bradwell Institute, Bremen, Coffee, Commerce, Cook, Dalton, Darlington, Dodge County, Dougherty, East Paulding, Hampton, Hart County, Hephzibah, Jeff Davis, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Lamar County, Lovett, Lumpkin County, Macon County, Mary Persons, McEachern, Mitchell County, Model, New Manchester, North Cobb Christian, Northwest Whitfield, Parkview, Peachtree Ridge, Portal, Randolph-Clay, Richmond Academy, Richmond Hill, Stockbridge, Taylor County, Treutlen, Trion, Tucker, Westlake, White County