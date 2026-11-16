With its victory over Marietta last week, Buford has reached the second round of the football playoffs for the 28th consecutive season, a GHSA record.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Here are the 128 second-round teams and the number of consecutive seasons each has made the second round.

Forty-two of the 128 did not reach the second round last season. ACE Charter, Hampton, Hephzibah, KIPP Atlanta and Treutlen are in the second round for the first time.

28 - Buford

20 - Ware County

16 - Prince Avenue Christian

15 - Benedictine, Callaway, Cartersville