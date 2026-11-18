Buford’s hopes for a second consecutive national championship received a major boost this week when ESPN elevated the Wolves to No. 1 in its national high school football rankings.
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Buford moved up one spot from No. 2 after previous No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas was upset by Lakeland 27-24 in overtime in the first round of the Florida (FHSAA) Open Division playoffs. Buford is 11-0 after a 30-6 victory over Marietta and plays Archer in the second round of the GHSA Class 7A playoffs this week. The computer Maxwell Ratings project the Wolves as 35-point favorites against Archer.
Buford is one of five teams receiving No. 1 recognition in the various national polls monitored by AJC Varsity. Others are Santa Margarita Catholic (California), IMG Academy (Florida), Allen (Texas) and Baylor School (Tennessee).
The Wolves also moved up one spot to No. 2 in the MaxPreps, High School Football America, NationalHSFB.com and USA Today rankings and one spot to No. 3 in the High School on SI poll.
Carrollton, which lost to Buford in the 2025 Georgia Class 6A final in what was essentially a national championship game, is the highest-ranked Georgia team in the Massey Ratings, which also put Thomas County Central at No. 9 and Buford at No. 12. Buford and Carrollton could potentially meet in the Georgia Class 7A championship game.
Thomas County retained its No. 1 ranking in the National Public School Football Top 100, which has Carrollton at No. 2 and Buford at No. 6.
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.