Buford head football coach Bryant Appling speaks as Buford celebrates winning the high school football national championship at an event at Buford Arena on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Wolves are ranked in the top 3 in six national polls after beating Marietta in first round of GHSA playoffs.

The Wolves are ranked in the top 3 in six national polls after beating Marietta in first round of GHSA playoffs.

Buford’s hopes for a second consecutive national championship received a major boost this week when ESPN elevated the Wolves to No. 1 in its national high school football rankings.

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Buford moved up one spot from No. 2 after previous No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas was upset by Lakeland 27-24 in overtime in the first round of the Florida (FHSAA) Open Division playoffs. Buford is 11-0 after a 30-6 victory over Marietta and plays Archer in the second round of the GHSA Class 7A playoffs this week. The computer Maxwell Ratings project the Wolves as 35-point favorites against Archer.

Buford is one of five teams receiving No. 1 recognition in the various national polls monitored by AJC Varsity. Others are Santa Margarita Catholic (California), IMG Academy (Florida), Allen (Texas) and Baylor School (Tennessee).