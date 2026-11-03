FOUR QUESTIONS Jefferson football coach Travis Noland on region title, postseason seeding The Dragons have an off week after winning their fifth straight region championship. Share Jefferson beat North Oconee for the region title, but there is a chance with the Post Season Rankings system that the Dragons could be a lower seed than the Titans in the Class 5A playoffs. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page 1 hour ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Jefferson coach Travis Noland. In their fifth season under Noland, the Dragons won their fifth straight region championship with a 27-17 win against North Oconee, ending the Titans’ 40-region-game winning streak. Jefferson is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A and has a bye before the playoffs begin next week. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Related Story Jefferson ends North Oconee’s 40-game winning streak November 2, 2026 1. Going into the game last week, Jefferson and North Oconee had won a combined 57 of combined 58 region games. What was the game plan for the Titans? “We just tried to be the best Jefferson team that we could be. You know, we won a bunch of games and won a bunch of region championships too. So it wasn’t like we’d never been in that position before. And our players just played at a really high level, and we were fortunate enough to get a win.”

2. Jefferson is off this week. How are y’all approaching the bye week in preparation for the postseason? “We just approach it the same way. Fortunately, we had this week off last year, so it’s not the first time everybody was off last year prior to the playoffs, so we have a system how we go about handling those off weeks, and we’ll do the same. And hopefully play our best football down the stretch when it matters the most.” Related Story A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 11 November 2, 2026 3. The PSR has been the hot topic all season, but especially as it becomes more of a factor with playoffs approaching. What are you expecting as far as placement when the bracket comes out? “I can’t answer that. I have no idea. I have no understanding of — head-to-head doesn’t seem to matter anymore. Winning region titles doesn’t matter anymore. So I guess it’s just wherever your opponents allow you to be is where you are. Beyond that, I don’t have an opinion. We’ll have to play whoever they say we play, and that’s all we can do.”

Note: Despite winning the region and beating North Oconee, it is possible North Oconee will earn a higher seed in PSR.