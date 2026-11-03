Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Jefferson coach Travis Noland. In their fifth season under Noland, the Dragons won their fifth straight region championship with a 27-17 win against North Oconee, ending the Titans’ 40-region-game winning streak. Jefferson is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A and has a bye before the playoffs begin next week.
Ask
1. Going into the game last week, Jefferson and North Oconee had won a combined 57 of combined 58 region games. What was the game plan for the Titans?
“We just tried to be the best Jefferson team that we could be. You know, we won a bunch of games and won a bunch of region championships too. So it wasn’t like we’d never been in that position before. And our players just played at a really high level, and we were fortunate enough to get a win.”
2. Jefferson is off this week. How are y’all approaching the bye week in preparation for the postseason?
“We just approach it the same way. Fortunately, we had this week off last year, so it’s not the first time everybody was off last year prior to the playoffs, so we have a system how we go about handling those off weeks, and we’ll do the same. And hopefully play our best football down the stretch when it matters the most.”
3. The PSR has been the hot topic all season, but especially as it becomes more of a factor with playoffs approaching. What are you expecting as far as placement when the bracket comes out?
“I can’t answer that. I have no idea. I have no understanding of — head-to-head doesn’t seem to matter anymore. Winning region titles doesn’t matter anymore. So I guess it’s just wherever your opponents allow you to be is where you are. Beyond that, I don’t have an opinion. We’ll have to play whoever they say we play, and that’s all we can do.”
Note: Despite winning the region and beating North Oconee, it is possible North Oconee will earn a higher seed in PSR.
4. In talking with coaches across the state, it seems like the best teams — whether it’s at home or on the road or five hours away — if you’re good enough, you can play with whoever. With the bye, now you just have to wait and see, right?
“I don’t see us moving because we don’t play. You know what I’m saying? Like, I don’t see our position in the PSR changing this week very much. Because Mays plays Tucker, and I just figure if Tucker beats Mays, those two will just swap places, and then Cass plays Dalton. … Because if Dalton were to beat Cass, they’ll probably go up to 5 or 4 and Cass would drop to 5. You see what I’m saying? Like, I don’t see. There’s not much room for movement.”