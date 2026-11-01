Appling County is the No. 1 football team in the AJC Varsity’s Class 3A rankings after beating previous No. 1 Toombs County 11-7 on Friday.
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Lowndes and Jefferson moved up after beating Top 10 opponents, and Lithonia and Calhoun reentered the rankings after big wins.
Appling County (9-0) has spent one other rankings week at No. 1, and the circumstances were similar to this one. In 2024, the Pirates beat No. 1 Pierce County in the next-to-last game of the regular season and rose to No. 1. They lost their next game to Fitzgerald.
Appling County has one more game this season — against No. 3 Pierce County — and needs a win to win Region 3-3A outright.
The victory over Toombs County was remarkable for Appling’s defense, which held Toombs County to a touchdown. Toombs entered the game averaging 58.0 points per game, the most in any classification.
Lowndes and Valdosta switched places in the Class 7A rankings, with Lowndes going to No. 4 from No. 5 after a 32-31 victory over Valdosta.
Jefferson moved up to No. 6 after beating North Oconee in a Class 5A game. The victory ended North Oconee’s 40-game winning streak in region play.
Lithonia and Calhoun, both 5-4, entered the rankings after Lithonia beat then-No. 4 Tucker in 5A and Calhoun beat then-No. 10 Northwest Whitfield in 4A.
Lithonia, now No. 9, and Calhoun, No. 10, were ranked in preseason but started their seasons 1-4 against difficult schedules.
One week remains in the regular season.
Class 7A
- (1) Buford (9-0)
- (2) Carrollton (10-0)
- (3) Newton (9-0)
- (5) Lowndes (9-0)
- (4) Valdosta (8-1)
- (6) Brookwood (8-1)
- (7) North Gwinnett (8-1)
- (8) Westlake (7-2)
- (9) Colquitt County (6-3)
- (10) Grayson (5-4)
Class 6A
- (1) Thomas County Central (9-0)
- (2) Creekside (7-1)
- (3) Lee County (8-1)
- (4) Milton (8-1)
- (5) Gainesville (7-3)
- (7) Jackson County (9-0)
- (8) Sequoyah (8-1)
- (6) Coffee (7-2)
- (9) East Paulding (9-0)
- (10) Hughes (7-2)
Class 4A
- (1) Sandy Creek (9-0)
- (2) Peach County (9-0)
- (3) Troup (9-0)
- (4) Monroe Area (9-0)
- (5) Stephenson (9-1)
- (6) Douglass (7-2)
- (7) Dougherty (8-1)
- (8) Cairo (8-1)
- (9) North Hall (7-2)
- (NR) Calhoun (5-4)
Out: No. 10 Northwest Whitfield (7-3)
Class 3A
- (2) Appling County (9-0)
- (1) Toombs County (8-1)
- (3) Pierce County (8-1)
- (4) Northeast (8-1)
- (5) Columbia (7-2)
- (7) Hapeville Charter (6-3)
- (8) Hart County (9-1)
- (9) Rockmart (7-2)
- (6) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-2)
- (10) Worth County (5-3)
Class 2A
- (1) Heard County (9-0)
- (2) Thomasville (8-1)
- (3) Dublin (8-1)
- (4) Jeff Davis (8-1)
- (5) Bleckley County (9-1)
- (6) Commerce (8-1)
- (7) Bremen (8-1)
- (10) Fitzgerald (7-3)
- (9) Model (8-1)
- (NR) Cook (4-5)
Out: No. 8 Social Circle (7-2)