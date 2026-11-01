Appling County moved up to No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings and needs to win its final game of the season, against No. 3 Pierce County, to win Region 3-3A outright. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Lithonia and Calhoun were ranked in preseason but started their seasons 1-4 against difficult schedules.

Lithonia and Calhoun were ranked in preseason but started their seasons 1-4 against difficult schedules.

Appling County is the No. 1 football team in the AJC Varsity’s Class 3A rankings after beating previous No. 1 Toombs County 11-7 on Friday.

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Lowndes and Jefferson moved up after beating Top 10 opponents, and Lithonia and Calhoun reentered the rankings after big wins.

Appling County (9-0) has spent one other rankings week at No. 1, and the circumstances were similar to this one. In 2024, the Pirates beat No. 1 Pierce County in the next-to-last game of the regular season and rose to No. 1. They lost their next game to Fitzgerald.

Appling County has one more game this season — against No. 3 Pierce County — and needs a win to win Region 3-3A outright.