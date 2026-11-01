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AJC Varsity

AJC Varsity rankings: Appling County rises to top of Class 3A

Lithonia and Calhoun were ranked in preseason but started their seasons 1-4 against difficult schedules.
Appling County moved up to No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings and needs to win its final game of the season, against No. 3 Pierce County, to win Region 3-3A outright. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Appling County moved up to No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings and needs to win its final game of the season, against No. 3 Pierce County, to win Region 3-3A outright. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Todd Holcomb
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Appling County is the No. 1 football team in the AJC Varsity’s Class 3A rankings after beating previous No. 1 Toombs County 11-7 on Friday.

Lowndes and Jefferson moved up after beating Top 10 opponents, and Lithonia and Calhoun reentered the rankings after big wins.

Appling County (9-0) has spent one other rankings week at No. 1, and the circumstances were similar to this one. In 2024, the Pirates beat No. 1 Pierce County in the next-to-last game of the regular season and rose to No. 1. They lost their next game to Fitzgerald.

Appling County has one more game this season — against No. 3 Pierce County — and needs a win to win Region 3-3A outright.

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The victory over Toombs County was remarkable for Appling’s defense, which held Toombs County to a touchdown. Toombs entered the game averaging 58.0 points per game, the most in any classification.

Lowndes and Valdosta switched places in the Class 7A rankings, with Lowndes going to No. 4 from No. 5 after a 32-31 victory over Valdosta.

Jefferson moved up to No. 6 after beating North Oconee in a Class 5A game. The victory ended North Oconee’s 40-game winning streak in region play.

Lithonia and Calhoun, both 5-4, entered the rankings after Lithonia beat then-No. 4 Tucker in 5A and Calhoun beat then-No. 10 Northwest Whitfield in 4A.

Lithonia, now No. 9, and Calhoun, No. 10, were ranked in preseason but started their seasons 1-4 against difficult schedules.

One week remains in the regular season.

Class 7A

  1. (1) Buford (9-0)
  2. (2) Carrollton (10-0)
  3. (3) Newton (9-0)
  4. (5) Lowndes (9-0)
  5. (4) Valdosta (8-1)
  6. (6) Brookwood (8-1)
  7. (7) North Gwinnett (8-1)
  8. (8) Westlake (7-2)
  9. (9) Colquitt County (6-3)
  10. (10) Grayson (5-4)

Class 6A

  1. (1) Thomas County Central (9-0)
  2. (2) Creekside (7-1)
  3. (3) Lee County (8-1)
  4. (4) Milton (8-1)
  5. (5) Gainesville (7-3)
  6. (7) Jackson County (9-0)
  7. (8) Sequoyah (8-1)
  8. (6) Coffee (7-2)
  9. (9) East Paulding (9-0)
  10. (10) Hughes (7-2)

Class 4A

  1. (1) Sandy Creek (9-0)
  2. (2) Peach County (9-0)
  3. (3) Troup (9-0)
  4. (4) Monroe Area (9-0)
  5. (5) Stephenson (9-1)
  6. (6) Douglass (7-2)
  7. (7) Dougherty (8-1)
  8. (8) Cairo (8-1)
  9. (9) North Hall (7-2)
  10. (NR) Calhoun (5-4)

Out: No. 10 Northwest Whitfield (7-3)

Class 3A

  1. (2) Appling County (9-0)
  2. (1) Toombs County (8-1)
  3. (3) Pierce County (8-1)
  4. (4) Northeast (8-1)
  5. (5) Columbia (7-2)
  6. (7) Hapeville Charter (6-3)
  7. (8) Hart County (9-1)
  8. (9) Rockmart (7-2)
  9. (6) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-2)
  10. (10) Worth County (5-3)

Class 2A

  1. (1) Heard County (9-0)
  2. (2) Thomasville (8-1)
  3. (3) Dublin (8-1)
  4. (4) Jeff Davis (8-1)
  5. (5) Bleckley County (9-1)
  6. (6) Commerce (8-1)
  7. (7) Bremen (8-1)
  8. (10) Fitzgerald (7-3)
  9. (9) Model (8-1)
  10. (NR) Cook (4-5)

Out: No. 8 Social Circle (7-2)

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Class A

  1. (1) Johnson County (9-0)
  2. (2) Lincoln County (7-2)
  3. (3) Randolph-Clay (9-0)
  4. (5) Taylor County (8-1)
  5. (9) Clinch County (6-3)
  6. (6) Macon County (8-1)
  7. (8) Bowdon (6-3)
  8. (4) Charlton County (6-2-1)
  9. (7) Mitchell County (7-2)
  10. (10) Schley County (7-2)

Class 4A-2A Private

  1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0)
  2. (2) Calvary Day (8-1)
  3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (9-0)
  4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-3)
  5. (5) Lovett (7-2)
  6. (6) Mount Vernon (7-2)
  7. (7) Whitefield Academy (6-3)
  8. (8) Wesleyan (6-3)
  9. (9) Fellowship Christian (6-3)
  10. (10) Aquinas (7-2)