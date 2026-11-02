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Jefferson ends North Oconee’s 40-game winning streak

North Oconee had the second-longest active GHSA region winning streak.
Jefferson Dragon fans cheer during a Class 3A state championship game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Jefferson Dragon fans cheer during a Class 3A state championship game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
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Jefferson ended North Oconee’s 40-game winning streak in region games last week with a 27-17 victory that gave Jefferson the Region 8-5A title.

North Oconee’s streak, which dated to 2020, was the second-longest active GHSA region winning streak and tied for the 25th-longest in history.

Jefferson has a 10-game region winning streak and has won five straight region titles. North Oconee and Jefferson had not been in the same region since 2021.

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Below are the longest active streaks. Rockmart’s 73-game region streak is the longest still going.

73 - Rockmart

34 - Creekside

28 - Johnson County

26 - Cartersville

25 - Carrollton

25 - Carver (Columbus)

20 - Buford

18 - Columbia

18 - Heard County

18 - North Hall

17 - Jackson County

16 - Calhoun

16 - Sandy Creek

15 - Whitefield Academy

14 - McEachern

14 - Thomas County Central

14 - Worth County

13 - Lincoln County

12 - Benedictine

10 - Appling County

10 - Bowdon

10 - Jefferson

10 - North Paulding

10 – Stockbridge

9 - Calvary Day, Denmark, Dublin, Jonesboro, Northeast, Sequoyah, Stephenson