Jefferson ends North Oconee’s 40-game winning streak

Jefferson Dragon fans cheer during a Class 3A state championship game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Jefferson ended North Oconee’s 40-game winning streak in region games last week with a 27-17 victory that gave Jefferson the Region 8-5A title.

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North Oconee’s streak, which dated to 2020, was the second-longest active GHSA region winning streak and tied for the 25th-longest in history.

Jefferson has a 10-game region winning streak and has won five straight region titles. North Oconee and Jefferson had not been in the same region since 2021.

Below are the longest active streaks. Rockmart’s 73-game region streak is the longest still going.

73 - Rockmart

34 - Creekside

28 - Johnson County