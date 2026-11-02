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Maxwell summary: Appling County, Lowndes jump up in ratings after big wins

The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
AJC
By Loren Maxwell

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

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