AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 11 Share North Gwinnett quarterback Elam Rahman (12) passes under pressure from Grayson’s defenseduring the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 13 minutes ago

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (9-0) Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Last week: Beat Discovery 67-0. Buford led 46-0 at halftime. DJ Hunter was 5-of-8 passing for 116 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yarder to Braylon Williams and a 62-yarder to Seven Rashad. Jean-Marc Leboehi and DJ Ford had interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (3-6) 2. (2) Carrollton (10-0) Last week: Beat East Coweta 48-17. Carrollton scored on all seven possessions, six on drives of 77 yards or more. CJ Cypher was 22-of-29 passing for 440 yards and six touchdowns. Darrell McFadden had five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. London Munoz had three receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Archer rushed for 89 yards on nine carries. Next: Playoffs

3. (3) Newton (9-0) Last week: Beat Archer 49-23. Omarion Wallace returned a punt for a touchdown to give Newton a 22-16 lead at halftime. Josiah Frazier threw three TD passes in the second half and was 15-of-21 passing for 192 yards. Braylon Miller rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns, one for 99 yards, on six carries and caught three passes for 39 yards. Newton had 407 total yards. Next: Friday at South Gwinnett (6-3) 4. (5) Lowndes (9-0)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 32-31. Jayce Johnson scored on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line for a 32-31 lead with 2:28 left. The teams exchanged turnovers before Valdosta made its last gasp, driving inside the Lowndes 10-yard line in the final 30 seconds, when Lowndes linebacker John Hogan forced and recovered a fumble at the 8 to secure the victory. Johnson, a quarterback committed to Texas A&M, rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He was 1-of-3 passing for 9 yards. Mason Woods rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (6-3)

5. (4) Valdosta (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 32-31. Valdosta lost a fumble inside the Lowndes 10-yard line in the closing moments. Deron Foster rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Tripp Perry was 22-of-36 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Marquis Fennell had 12 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown. Friday vs. Richmond Hill (5-4) 6. (6) Brookwood (8-1) Last week: Beat Berkmar 53-0. Brookwood led 43-0 at halftime. Brayden Tyson scored three touchdowns playing only the first quarter. Next: Friday vs. Peachtree Ridge (7-2)

7. (7) North Gwinnett (8-1) Last week: Beat Norcross 46-7. Elam Rahman was 10-of-14 passing for 231 yards, and Banks Halcomb was 3-of-6 for 112 yards. Each threw two TD passes. Halcomb rushed for 50 yards. Christian Jackson had three receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. It was North Gwinnett’s seventh straight victory over Norcross and most lopsided since 2010. Next: Friday vs. Parkview (7-2)

8. (8) Westlake (7-2) Last week: Beat Northgate 45-14. Cannon Robinson was 15-of-20 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Jackson rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Christian Womack rushed for 116 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Douglas County (3-6) 9. (9) Colquitt County (6-3)

Last week: Beat Camden County 43-15. Khi Mitchell was 10-of-15 passing for 174 yards and four touchdowns. Jason Stephenson rushed for 109 yards. Colquitt County produced 503 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Lowndes (9-0) 10. (10) Grayson (5-4) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Rockdale County (3-6) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (9-0)

Last week: Beat Coffee 26-7. Thomas County Central held Coffee to 51 total yards and 0-for-4 passing. Thomas County Central scored on an interception return (Tyson Johnson) and a safety in the first quarter and built a 16-0 lead. Aidan McPherson was 8-of-15 passing for 112 yards. Isaac Andrews had five tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Northside (Warner Robins) (3-6) 2. (2) Creekside (7-1) Last week: Off. Next: Monday vs. Northside (Columbus) (6-3) 3. (3) Lee County (8-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (5-4) 4. (4) Milton (8-1) Last week: Beat Riverwood 55-0. Milton used three quarterbacks and was 13-of-15 passing for 197 yards and five touchdowns, two to Deuntrey Allen. Milton held Riverwood to five first downs and 57 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Roswell (7-2)

5. (5) Gainesville (7-3) Last week: Beat Lanier 29-14. Gainesville led 15-14 at halftime and scored a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters. Dwight Lewis Jr. rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Nigel Newkirk, an Alabama commit, rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in his return from injury. Gainesville led 317-197 in total yards. Next: Playoffs 6. (7) Jackson County (9-0) Last week: Beat Clarke Central 33-14. The halftime score was 7-7, and Jackson County scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away in a game that decided the Region 8 title. Daylan Maxwell rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Musser rushed for 100 yards and was 13-of-15 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns, two to Noah Norwood. Next: Friday vs. Walnut Grove (5-4) 7. (8) Sequoyah (8-1)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 66-7. Braylon Bannister returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. Trace Washington returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Leif Hansen kicked a 50-yard field goal. Next: Friday at Creekview (6-3) 8. (6) Coffee (7-2) Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 26-7. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, but Coffee had only 56 total yards because of sacks and no passing yards. Next: Friday at Veterans (4-5) 9. (9) East Paulding (9-0) Last week: Beat South Paulding 48-14. Bode Spence was 20-of-25 passing for 200 yards and four touchdowns, two to Tyler Baldwin. Kainan Kennedy rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at South Cobb (6-3)

10. (10) Hughes (7-2) Last week: Beat McIntosh 54-0. Hughes held McIntosh to 40 total yards and scored on a fumble return and interception return. Three quarterbacks threw TD passes. Esco Grant rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Tri-Cities (3-6) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (9-0) Last week: Beat Dalton 53-14. Harris Turner was 12-of-16 passing for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Tyon Coe rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Madoxx Davis had four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Next: Friday at Woodland (Cartersville) (2-7) 2. (2) Blessed Trinity (9-0)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 70-7. Luke Ray was 9-of-13 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Quinn Smith had four receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop Dameron intercepted three passes. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (5-4) 3. (3) Marist (7-2) Last week: Beat Centennial 50-14. Centennial scored the first touchdown on a 71-yard pass, but Marist scored the next seven, including Jake McLaren’s 64-yard interception return for a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Bobby Harpring was 7-of-8 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. In a rare display, Marist had more yards passing (215) than rushing (205). Next: Friday at St. Pius (4-5) 4. (7) Mays (9-0) Last week: Beat Druid Hills 45-14. Mays rushed for 385 yards and five touchdowns, led by Michai Harmon (138 yards, 17 carries), Marquez Williams (81 yards, 13 carries) and Nathan Carter (84 yards, 11 carries). Kenneth Newton and Gerald Hunter intercepted passes. Next: Friday vs. Tucker (8-1)

5. (6) Benedictine (8-1) Last week: Beat Groves 49-6. Benedictine led 49-0 at halftime and played its JV team in the second half. Stewart Dunn, returning from injury, rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Ware County (7-2) 6. (8) Jefferson (8-2) Last week: Beat North Oconee 27-17. Amire Barnes blocked a punt that Caleb Graham returned for a touchdown and a 20-3 lead early in the third quarter. Max Brown rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Christopher Hays rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries. Boone Horn was 10-of-18 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Austen Kitchings had eight receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns, one a 57-yarder for a 27-10 lead late in the third quarter. Jefferson outgained North Oconee 351-284. Next: Playoffs 7. (5) North Oconee (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Jefferson 27-17. North Oconee’s 40-game region winning steak came to an end. Brooks Benton was 10-of-26 passing for 139 yards and rushed for 82 yards on 10 carries. Joby McCannon was held to 37 yards rushing on 12 carries. Next: Playoffs 8. (9) LaGrange (8-2) Last week: Beat Griffin 50-13. LaGrange led 43-7 at halftime. Peyton Davis rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. DeAnthony Stewart rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on two carries and returned an interception for a touchdown. LaGrange led 377-209 in total yards in the game that clinched the Region 3 title. Next: Playoffs 9. (NR) Lithonia (5-4) Last week: Beat Tucker 27-21. Achilles Buchanan rushed for 162 yards on 28 carries, and his 12-yard run midway in the fourth quarter broke a 21-21 tie. Lithonia ran out the final five minutes of the game. Jmir Dobbs was 12-of-15 passing for 215 yards and touchdowns to Anthony Flournoy, Tyrese Jones and Armani Myco. Flournoy had four receptions for 103 yards. Peyton Key had 18 tackles and three tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Banneker (3-6)

10. (4) Tucker (8-1) Last week: Lost to Lithonia 27-21. Tucker tied the game 21-21 early in the fourth quarter but failed to match Lithonia’s final touchdown with only one more possession. Jace German was 8-of-18 passing for 112 yards and rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Tucker had 265 total yards. Next: Friday at Mays (9-0) Out: No. 10 Cass (8-1) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (9-0) Last week: Beat McDonough 66-0. Caleb Hill was 11-of-16 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Corey Hadley, Noah Reid and Justin Austin returned interceptions for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion (Jonesboro) (4-5)

2. (2) Peach County (9-0) Last week: Beat Baldwin 52-24. Peach County trailed 14-10 in the second quarter but scored on its next possession and steadily pulled away. Ashton Barton rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Caiden Ivory rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and was 7-of-17 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Stinson returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Troup (9-0) 3. (3) Troup (9-0) Last week: Beat Howard 42-14. Troup had three 100-yard rushers: Tristian Moss (116), Javarris Warner (105) and Kadarin Smith (100). Moss and Smith are freshmen. Next: Friday vs. Peach County (9-0) 4. (4) Monroe Area (9-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 27-14. Monroe Area took a 13-0 lead in the second quarter and never trailed in a game that decided a region title. Cooper Shumate rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries and was 8-of-14 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at West Hall (2-7) 5. (5) Stephenson (9-1) Last week: Beat North Springs 60-7. Jayden Johnson rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Brayden Surprisse was 9-of-13 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Miller Jr. had four receptions for 121 yards. Next: Playoffs 6. (6) Douglass (7-2) Last week: Beat Westminster 49-0. Douglass had 492 total yards. Jahill Roderique passed for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Zalen Green had four receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Janarius Gooden rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Jecori Anderson rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at North Springs (2-7)

7. (7) Dougherty (8-1) Last week: Beat Westover 31-8. Micah Joyner was 14-of-23 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns (to Jayden Richards and Melvin Williams) and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. John Thomas and Kendarvis Jones had two sacks apiece. The victory gave Dougherty its first region title since 2005. Next: Friday at Hardaway (0-9) 8. (8) Cairo (8-1) Last week: Beat Columbus 75-0. Cairo led 54-0 at halftime. Bryian Duncan had three receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 63-yard run. Bryce Puckett was 8-of-13 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Xiquavian Teal rushed for 91 yards on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (4-5) 9. (9) North Hall (7-2)

Last week: Beat White County 42-20. Colton Steele rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught nine passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Schlieman was 17-of-26 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Asher Jimenez rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. North Hall led 518-271 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Gilmer (5-4) 10. (NR) Calhoun (5-4) Last week: Beat Northwest Whitfield 31-17. Hudson Chadwick rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns and had eight solo tackles and five assists. Isiah Nalls scored two touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving. Tripp Eubanks and Richard Clavino intercepted passes. Tony Reid had 16 total tackles. Calhoun had 259 total yards (137 rushing, 122 passing) and held Northwest Whitfield to 197 yards and 12-of-27 passing. Next: Friday at Adairsville (7-2) Out: No. 10 Northwest Whitfield (7-2) Class 3A 1. (2) Appling County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Toombs County 11-7. Jaiden Knight rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and Eduardo Delgado kicked a 35-yard field goal. Appling County held Toombs, a team that entered averaging 58.0 points per game, to 216 total yards and intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Pierce County (8-1) 2. (1) Toombs County (8-1) Last week: Lost to Appling County 11-7. Toombs County had couple of deep drives that ended in an interception or turnover on downs. Joseph Owens was 10-of-21 passing for 169 yards with two interceptions. Nick Carroll had five receptions for 116 yards. Donterrius Mincey rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Tattnall County (3-6) 3. (3) Pierce County (8-1) Last week: Beat Islands 48-6. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 309 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries and threw a 35-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at Appling County (9-0)

4. (4) Northeast (8-1) Last week: Beat Pike County 47-7. Jordan Wiggins was 18-of-22 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Tavares Tinsley Jr. had six receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown. Maurice Wilson returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Callaway (6-3) 5. (5) Columbia (7-2) Last week: Beat Redan 73-0. De’Quarrion Trammell rushed for 118 yards on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns. Shamari Jones returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown. Demarco Cody returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. McNair (4-5) 6. (7) Hapeville Charter (6-3)

Last week: Beat South Atlanta 35-0. Chance Thomas was 13-of-19 passing for 224 yards and five touchdowns, three to Carter Pitts. Next: Friday at Cedar Grove (1-8) 7. (8) Hart County (9-1) Last week: Beat Franklin County 49-30. Hart County led 30-27 entering the fourth quarter, then scored three touchdowns. Tucker Parson was 20-of-26 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns, two to Kurston Curry. Freshmen Brydon Martin and EJ Watkins rushed for 108 yards on 14 carries. Next: Playoffs 8. (9) Rockmart (7-2) Last week: Beat LaFayette 56-10. Charlie Cannon was 15-of-18 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns, two to Gavin Green. JT Taylor rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (2-7)

9. (6) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-3) Last week: Lost to Wesleyan 14-7. KIPP Atlanta scored in the final two minutes but failed to recover an onside kick. KIPP managed 182 total yards against the No. 8 team in Class 4A-2A Private. Next: Friday at Haralson County (3-6) 10. (10) Worth County (5-3)Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Carver (Columbus) (5-4) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (9-0) Last week: Beat Mount Zion (Carrollton) 50-9. Ethan Tisdale was 11-of-15 passing for 195 yards and four touchdowns, two to Zay Moreland. Tisdale rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Next: Friday vs. Model (8-1)

2. (2) Thomasville (8-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cook (4-5) 3. (3) Dublin (8-1) Last week: Beat Vidalia 48-6. Dublin rushed for 556 yards and six touchdowns on 47 carries with six players gaining more than 50. Dontavious Cannon led with 185 and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. East Laurens (3-6) 4. (4) Jeff Davis (8-1) Last week: Beat Berrien 41-20. Jacob Laney rushed for 143 yards and scored two touchdowns after Berrien tied the game 20-20 in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (3-6) 5. (5) Bleckley County (9-1) Last week: Beat East Laurens 21-14. Zyion Love rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Bleckley County defended a long fourth-down pass into the end zone in the final minute to clinch the victory. Next: Playoffs

6. (6) Commerce (8-1) Last week: Beat Athens Academy 49-20. Commerce led 14-13 at halftime and scored three third-quarter touchdowns. Marco Huff rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Tate Kirk was 11-of-15 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown. Robert Spry returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (6-3) 7. (7) Bremen (8-1) Last week: Beat Coosa 52-0. Bremen led 49-0 at halftime. Jett Patterson had two touchdown receptions, and Carter Allen kicked a 57-yard field goal. Next: Friday at Darlington (5-4) 8. (10) Fitzgerald (7-3) Last week: Beat Brooks County 30-0. Landon Curry rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Fitzgerald led 337-177 in total yards. Next: Playoffs

9. (9) Model (8-1)Last week: Beat Pepperell 34-7. Collin Watson rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Brenten Bell was 9-of-16 passing for 94 yards. Chadon Woodley had four receptions for 73 yards and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Heard County (9-0) 10. (NR) Cook (4-5) Last week: Beat Bacon County 35-7. The score was 7-7 at halftime, and Cook broke the game open in the third quarter. Dawson Davis rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Nole Register was 5-of-6 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Thomasville (8-1) Out: No. 8 Social Circle (7-2) Class A 1. (1) Johnson County (9-0)

Last week: Beat GMC Prep 48-3. Kelsey Waters rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Johnson County led 424-86 in total yards. Next: Friday at Jenkins County (5-4) 2. (2) Lincoln County (7-2) Last week: Beat Warren County 45-24. Aiden Jones rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and caught a 49-yard TD pass. Jonathan Norman rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries. Sims Antonakos returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. Lincoln County clinched Region 8 with the victory. Next: Friday vs. Lake Oconee Academy (6-3) 3. (3) Randolph-Clay (9-0) Last week: Beat Terrell County 28-8. Rae’Shawn Clyde rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and was 5-of-11 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown to Tyre Smith. Jeremiah Starling rushed for 82 yards on 12 carries. Dre’Shawn Clyde had seven tackles. Xavier Graddy returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Pelham (1-8)

4. (5) Taylor County (8-1) Last week: Beat Marion County 74-19. Da’Kobie Henry rushed for 175 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 carries. Leland Holder was 15-of-24 passing for 383 yards and two touchdowns. Qua Pinkard had eight receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Kendarius Richardson had three receptions for 111 yards. Taylor County had 729 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Crawford County (2-7) 5. (9) Clinch County (6-3) Last week: Beat Charlton County 34-10. Clinch County trailed 10-0 in the first quarter but scored the final 34 points. Lamarcus Bryant rushed for 142 yards on 17 carries, and his 80-yard TD run in the first quarter ignited the comeback. Traviian Miller was 9-of-17 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown. Kamarion Johnson had four receptions for 61 yards. Henrique Uhlmann kicked a 45-yard field goal. Clinch County led 346-176 in total yards. Next: Friday at Atkinson County (0-9) 6. (6) Macon County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Central (Talbotton) 55-0. Macon County led 35-0 in the first quarter. Noah Parker rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee County (4-5) 7. (8) Bowdon (6-3) Last week: Beat Manchester 47-20. Bowdon scored the game’s final three touchdowns after Manchester got within 25-20 in the third quarter. Paul Wilson rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Joshua Chandler rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Levi Parker had 101 yards from scrimmage on five receptions and two carries. Next: Friday at Greenville (2-7) 8. (4) Charlton County (6-2-1) Last week: Lost to Clinch County 34-10. Charlton County took a 10-0 lead on Elijah Bryant’s 46-yard run with 6:10 left in the first quarter but lost the momentum and was held to 176 total yards. Next: Friday at Irwin County (4-5)

9. (7) Mitchell County (7-2) Last week: Beat Irwin County 52-44. Mitchell County rallied from a 38-22 halftime deficit and won despite trailing 459-342 in total yards. Jadarian Hudson was 9-of-11 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Kahlil Murray rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, and his 2-yard run broke a 44-44 tie in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Lanier County (1-8) 10. (10) Schley County (7-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Marion County (3-6) Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0) Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 42-7. Andrew Beard rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and caught a 3-yard TD pass. Gavin Hollum was 9-of-14 passing for 147 yards and four touchdowns. Hudson Hill had three receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Rabun County (5-4)

2. (2) Calvary Day (8-1) Last week: Beat Screven County 42-7. James Mobley was 20-of-24 passing for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Ca’Den Jones rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Buddy Curry had 3.5 sacks. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Christian (5-4) 3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (9-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (6-3) 4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-3) Last week: Beat Pace Academy 48-10. Freshman Bryce Aukerman was 12-of-15 passing for 234 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Charles Mercer returned an interception for a touchdown. Tyler Younger had 2.5 tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (3-6)

5. (5) Lovett (7-2) Last week: Beat Temple 55-13. Temple scored the first touchdown on a 71-yard TD pass, and Lovett scored the next seven. Knox Thomason rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Sam Abney was 13-of-17 passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns, two to Thomas Strang. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (2-7) 6. (6) Mount Vernon (7-2) Last week: Beat Mount Paran Christian 47-17. Gavin Steele rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Kobe Fleming was 10-of-14 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown. AJ Hunter had three receptions for 108 yards. Mount Vernon clinched its first region title. Next: Friday at Mount Pisgah Christian (3-6) 7. (7) Whitefield Academy (6-3)

Last week: Beat Washington 49-0. Landon Ryan was 10-of-11 passing for 169 yards and four touchdowns, two to Ian Kelly. Whitefield Academy led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (4-5) 8. (8) Wesleyan (6-3) Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 14-7. Wesleyan led 14-0 at halftime and recovered KIPP Atlanta’s onside kick in the final two minutes to clinch the victory. Wesleyan’s second touchdown came in the final minute of the first half on a short drive after recovering a fumble. Beck Baxley had eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. Bradford Smith had 10 tackles and forced a fumble. Wesleyan forced four turnovers and led in possession 30:21 to 17:39. Next: Friday vs. Temple (3-6) 9. (9) Fellowship Christian (6-3) Last week: Beat Walker 49-20. Freshman Grant Bonaventure was 9-of-10 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Brogan Bearor rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Canyon Henry had four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Mt. Bethel Christian (6-3)