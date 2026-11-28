The 2026 GHSA football playoffs are down to the final two rounds.
In the quarterfinals, seven underdogs were victorious. Bleckley County and KIPP Atlanta advanced to their first semifinals in each program’s history.
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Below are the semifinals matchups, set for Dec. 4.
GHSA football playoffs semifinal games
Postseason Rankings seed in parentheses after team name.
- Class 7A
- No. 10 Grayson (12) at No. 1 Buford (9)
- No. 2 Carrollton (3) at No. 3 Newton (2)
- Class 6A
- No. 8 Coffee (4) at No. 1 Thomas County Central (1)
- No. 4 Milton (6) at No. 3 Lee County (2)
- Class 5A
- No. 5 North Oconee (3) at No. 1 Cartersville (2)
- No. 3 Marist (9) at No. 8 Tucker (5)
- Class 4A
- No. 6 Douglass (9) at No. 1 Sandy Creek (4)
- No. 7 Dougherty (6) at No. 4 Troup (2)
- Class 3A
- No. 9 Northeast (11) at No. 7 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (7)
- No. 3 Columbia (5) at No. 1 Appling County (1)
- Class 2A
- No. 10 Swainsboro (13) at No. 1 Heard County (1)
- No. 6 Commerce (7) at No. 5 Bleckley County (3)
- Class A
- No. 7 Bowdon (5) at No. 2 Lincoln County (1)
- Emanuel County Institute (11) at No. 1 Johnson County (2)
- Class 4A-2A Private
- No. 5 Lovett (4) at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (1)
- No. 10 Aquinas (3) at No. 3 Holy Innocents’ (2)
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2026 GHSA football championships schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 15
- 10:30 a.m. — Class A
- 1:30 p.m. — Private
- 5 p.m. — Class 4A
- 8 p.m. — Class 6A