Grayson Rams running back Terrell Smith runs with the ball during the first half against Brookwood in the quarterfinals of the GHSA Class 7A state playoffs at Brookwood High School, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Snellville, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

State finals will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 15-16.

State finals will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 15-16.

The 2026 GHSA football playoffs are down to the final two rounds.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

In the quarterfinals, seven underdogs were victorious. Bleckley County and KIPP Atlanta advanced to their first semifinals in each program’s history.

Below are the semifinals matchups, set for Dec. 4.

GHSA football playoffs semifinal games

Postseason Rankings seed in parentheses after team name.

Class 7A No. 10 Grayson (12) at No. 1 Buford (9) No. 2 Carrollton (3) at No. 3 Newton (2)

Class 6A No. 8 Coffee (4) at No. 1 Thomas County Central (1) No. 4 Milton (6) at No. 3 Lee County (2)

Class 5A No. 5 North Oconee (3) at No. 1 Cartersville (2) No. 3 Marist (9) at No. 8 Tucker (5)

Class 4A No. 6 Douglass (9) at No. 1 Sandy Creek (4) No. 7 Dougherty (6) at No. 4 Troup (2)

Class 3A No. 9 Northeast (11) at No. 7 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (7) No. 3 Columbia (5) at No. 1 Appling County (1)

Class 2A No. 10 Swainsboro (13) at No. 1 Heard County (1) No. 6 Commerce (7) at No. 5 Bleckley County (3)

Class A No. 7 Bowdon (5) at No. 2 Lincoln County (1) Emanuel County Institute (11) at No. 1 Johnson County (2)

Class 4A-2A Private No. 5 Lovett (4) at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (1) No. 10 Aquinas (3) at No. 3 Holy Innocents’ (2)



2026 GHSA football championships schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 15