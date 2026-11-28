AJC Varsity North Oconee football makes program history with ‘electric’ quarterfinal win The Titans advances to face top-ranked Cartersville in the semifinals. Share North Oconee coach Tyler Aurandt talks to his team after defeating Benedictine in the 2026 GHSA playoff quarterfinals.

AJC By McClain Baxley for the AJC 19 minutes ago

BOGART — The word of the week in the North Oconee locker room heading into their sixth-straight quarterfinal appearance was physicality. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? In all three phases, coach Tyler Aurandt preached that his team needed to be physical to beat Benedictine for the first time in program history. His counterpart, Cadet head coach Danny Britt went on his weekly radio show earlier in the week and said that his team had an edge. “We are a tougher school,” Britt said on The Danny Britt Show on Wednesday night. “We are a tougher football program. We are tougher people.” The Titans heard that and took it to heart. It was the added motivation No. 5 North Oconee needed to go out and defeat the Cadets Friday, scoring 38 unanswered points to win 45-7 and advance to the program’s fourth semifinals.

Aurandt saw his team play with physicality for four quarters in the Top 10 showdown. “It was on full display for 48 minutes,” Aurandt said. “I’m proud of our kids. How hard they play, how physical they play. The urgency they played with. They really embodied the message for this week.” North Oconee found the end zone on their first drive of the game with senior Joby McCannon taking his second carry 44 yards to go up 7-0. Benedictine responded on its first play of the ensuing drive as senior Stanley Smart Jr. hit the edge for an 80-yard score.

With the game tied just over four minutes into the game, the Titans responded with a long clock-draining eight-minute drive capped by a quarterback sneak from Brooks Benton to retake the lead.

Titan Stadium was lively and waiting for a big play to erupt. McCannon gave them something to go crazy for. The senior two-way player jumped in front of a throw from Omari Bruce and returned it 33 yards for a pick six, his second of three total touchdowns in his final home game.

It was McCannon’s first non-offensive touchdown since he was a freshman. “Every week, I feel like there’s no way he can play better, and then he comes out and plays lights out again,” Aurandt said. “He is special.” The senior finished with more than 100 yards rushing, three touchdowns and several tackles.

“They were talking about being more physical than us,” McCannon said. “Their head coach on his podcast said they were more physical than us, so we had to come out and show we were more physical. It was electric.” Beyond the weekly motivation of playing tougher than the Cadets, beating a program of Benedictine’s caliber made the quarterfinal win more special for Aurandt. Britt and Benedictine were 4-0 against North Oconee since 2020, including two wins in the playoffs.

The two programs have won a combined 154 games and three state championships since they first played each other in 2020. “We knew they were a very good football team,” Britt said Friday. “I was hoping we could come out and do some things like we did last week with Jefferson to kind of control the game and we weren’t able to do it. They took control and it was a heck of a good game by them.” Aurandt understood how big of a win Friday was, personally and for the program he’s been leading for a decade.

“We want to beat whoever is next, but this one special because that’s a good football program,” he said of Benedictine. “They do things the right way. I know what they build their program on. That’s a statement win for our program.” For North Oconee to reach the 5A state championship game, they’ll need another statement win next week as they travel to face No. 1 Cartersville, which beat Central of Carrollton 53-28 to stay undefeated.