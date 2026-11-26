AJC Varsity Illegal recruiting is No. 1 concern of football coaches, AJC Varsity survey says Coaches from metro Atlanta, larger classes were more likely than their counterparts to say transfers and recruiting were their top concern. Share Nearly a third (31.1%) of Georgia high school football coaches who answered the AJC's survey chose player transfers/recruiting as their No. 1 concern. Other coaches chose reclassification (21.6%), officiating (13.2%), playoff format (12.6%), competitive imbalance (12.6%) and outside distractions (8.9%). (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 31 minutes ago

Illegal recruiting is Georgia football coaches’ No. 1 concern with their sport, with 85% wanting the GHSA to do more to address it and 37.3% calling it “rampant” and “out of control,” according to an AJC Varsity survey. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? AJC Varsity invited the GHSA’s 413 head coaches to respond to a survey covering a range of topics. The survey got 195 respondents. The first question asked coaches to rank six commonly expressed concerns. Related Story This is Georgia’s Mount Rushmore of active football coaches, survey says October 19, 2026 Nearly a third (31.1%) chose player transfers and recruiting as their No. 1 concern. Other coaches chose reclassification (21.6%), officiating (13.2%), playoff format (12.6%), competitive imbalance (12.6%) and outside distractions (8.9%).

“Not sure what the answer is, but it’s killing the game,” a South Georgia coach said of recruiting and the rising number of high-impact transfers. Said a coach in northwest Georgia: “Gone are the days of winning a state title with your own players. (It’s) not what high school athletics were meant to be.” GHSA bylaw 1.71 defines illegal recruiting as “the use of influence by any person connected directly or indirectly with a GHSA school to induce a student of any age to transfer from one school to another, or to enter the ninth grade at a member school, for athletic or literary competition purposes.”

For a transfer to be eligible in his first year, he must make what the GHSA calls a bona fide move, relinquishing his previous residence and living in the new school district with his complete family unit.

Many coaches said transfers regularly skirt those rules.

“You know it’s out of hand when kids see the rules essentially aren’t being enforced,” a Gwinnett County coach said. “They say, ‘Hey, coach, that player still lives in our neighborhood, but he attends that school way over there and is eligible and playing. How?’” Many coaches wanted harsher penalties for violations, with many wanting the GHSA to punish coaches whose schools are found guilty. “Crack down on the coaches that are recruiting,” a DeKalb County coach said. “We all know who they are, but the GHSA will rule a kid ineligible but let the coach continue to coach with a small fine, if that. Sit the coach out also.”

Said a northwest Georgia coach: “Suspend, not fine, because most have the money to pay (the fine), so they wouldn’t care, but a program getting caught and the head coach getting suspended would put an end to it immediately.” GHSA executive director Tim Scott said this month that his office receives allegations of illegal recruiting and other violations almost daily across all sports, but illegal recruiting and improper moves are rarely proved.

If a player is recruited illegally or doesn’t make a proper move into his new residence, he is ineligible and all games he plays are subject to forfeiture. But over the past five seasons, the GHSA has forced only 11 teams to forfeit a total of 43 games over ineligible players. Some coaches felt the GHSA could do little to stem the tide. “Pandora’s box is open now,” a coach of a 2025 state championship team said. “Outside forces like agents and NIL collectives are going to ruin high school football like college.”

Not all coaches wanted the GHSA to stem the tide, though. Some welcomed the trend. Georgia is one of the more strict states in allowing transfer eligibility. “Let kids and parents go where they want,” a Cobb County coach said. “The stakes are too high now with NIL and the transfer portal in college. The development in high school is even more important.”

Said another metro Atlanta coach in the highest classification, “Once they opened the door for the transfer portal in college, it was going to find its way to high schools. Great teams, success, good coaching and facilities don’t have to recruit. It speaks for itself.” Those two coaches were not typical of other metro Atlanta coaches, however. Metro coaches chose recruiting and transfers to be their No. 1 concern more often than nonmetro coaches (33.7% to 28.3%). Coaches of the largest schools, those in classes 7A, 6A and 5A, were even more likely to make transfers and recruiting their No. 1 concern (38.1%) compared to coaches in classes 4A, 3A, 2A and A (25.5%). Here were the survey results for questions regarding recruiting and other concerns and other comments from coaches. Rank these issues based on the concern you have for them (Percentage of coaches that ranked each the choice No. 1)

31.1% — Transfers and recruiting (enforcement, eligibility rules, undue influence, etc.)

21.6% — Classification (class/region assignment, number of classes/regions, out-of-zone multiplier, etc.)

12.6% — Playoff structure (selection/seeding format, private-only division, site of finals, etc.)

12.6% — Competitive imbalance (haves/have-nots; average victory margin is 25 points in region play, etc.)

13.2% — Officiating (quality, shortage, accountability, etc.)

8.9% — Outside forces/distractions (social media, parents, private coaches, college recruiting, NIL, etc.) How prevalent is recruiting in high school football? 47.7% — Common. Significant problem. The GHSA must do more.

37.3% — Rampant. Out of control. Major changes need.

14.5% — Occasional. Minor problem. The GHSA does enough.

0.5% — Rare. Not a problem Coaches’ comments on recruiting or how to solve it “Hire a position whose only responsibility is to handle recruiting allegations. Lay the hammer down when coaches are caught violating the rules regarding recruiting.” “It’s not the GHSA, I think each individual county needs to work to eliminate players hopping from team to team.”

“This isn’t a new issue or topic. In most cases, the kids and parents are the ones reaching out to find a better setup for their child.” “Check with other states on what their policies are. Compare, talk, swap ideas.” “It needs to start with the parents. We lost four starters to (a rival) high school, kids that have been with us since middle school. They were all reached out to by parents from other schools, in addition to coaches.” “Must not be asking the county that it is happening in to investigate. Needs to have something similar to Alabama with a group that investigates.” “Enforce the rules we have. Discourage media from celebrating transfer rosters.”

“Use gate money and reserves to hire investigators. Self-reporting doesn’t work.” “Be consistent on the one-time transfer rule. No matter what, sit on the second transfer. Unless parent is an educator that’s on staff.” (Note: A student who transfers a second time is ineligible, per GHSA rules, but can make a hardship appeal to gain eligibility.) “Severely penalize schools that engage in recruiting. Parents who shop their kids around should also pay a penalty as well.” “Enforce existing rules equally. Hire investigators.” “Home visits are imperative.” (Note: Some schools have administrators visit the homes of transfers to ensure they are legally moved.)

“Give everyone a one-time free transfer and that’s it.” “Levy severe punishments for schools that break the rules. Pop the big boys, not just small, irrelevant schools. GHSA needs to actually enforce the rules they have.” “I really think that GHSA does enough to try to prevent it.” “Not hard to prove, and when they do, hold people accountable who are doing it.” “More oversight and documentation.” “Consistently apply the rules. They don’t seem to apply to some schools.” “Actually enforce current rules. Have some type of investigative arm.” (Note: The GHSA has an associate director who is in charge of enforcement but no one specifically charged to investigate allegations. Most cases rely on the reports of schools or districts making and facing allegations.)

“Sit out a full calendar year.” “Consistent enforcement.” “The same as the NCAA. Enforce the rules that are in place.” “I believe transfer rules should be much simpler. Student-athletes often get caught up in unnecessary red tape and eligibility issues when families make decisions that are best for them.” “Actually hold schools and coaches accountable. The fact that there are midseason transfers with immediate eligibility is insane.” (Note: Under GHSA rules, transfers are eligible at new schools at any point during the season until the playoffs begin.) “At minimum prevent transfers during the middle of a season.” “If you have a rule, enforce it consistently. There is no consistency to applying consequences for rule violations. Everyone knows which schools consistently violate the rules and yet nothing seems to happen to those schools or coaches.”

“Hire private investigators to look into these matters. Put strict restrictions on schools that get caught.” “Create a clear, consistent rule that is applicable in all situations.” “Coaches and schools are responsible for their own players. Relationships are important when it comes to keeping your own players.” “Require more due diligence on full and complete moves happening in the correct time frame.” “This all depends on where you are. We do not do it (recruit) here, and I know many coaches who do not. Some programs ‘recruit’ themselves (with success and facilities), and recruit on top of it. It is very gray at many schools. This one is tough, and I do not have the answer.”

“I think they (the GHSA) are improving.” (Note: The GHSA has added rules in recent years to address illegal recruiting. One was to make students who transfer a second time ineligible. Another was to require schools to provide to the GHSA documentation for all transfers that included driver’s license and utility bills to prove legal residence changes.) “Enforce the rules that are in place.” “Really there isn’t much else they can do as it relates to it.” “Let kids and parents go where they want. The stakes are too high now with NIL and the transfer portal in college. The development in high school is even more important.” “Suspend and fine guilty coaches. Suspend them for a year or more, and we might see a change in so many of them taking their chances to recruit players.”

“GHSA has to either make it open transfers or do not allow transfers unless true bona fide move in a physical address.” “Investigate where things seem to be an issue. Enforce current rules.” “Take accusations seriously and make the offending party make their case of innocence in the face of their accusers. Also, make the accusing school make the claim in front of the offending school. I think this alleviates people making false accusations.” “More repercussions for schools caught. Coach and school penalties.” “The issue is a society issue. I don’t think the GHSA needs to have more rules. If anything, I believe they should look closer at the individual case and not have a blanket policy that affects a possible transfer that is moving schools for a better school.”

“We are creatures of habit. Once they opened the door for the transfer portal in college, it was going to find it’s way to high schools. Great teams, success, good coaching and facilities don’t have to recruit. It speaks for itself.” “These kids create social media posts announcing their transfer. How about investigating those for starters. If a coach is confirmed to be texting kids, suspend them.” “You can’t police it because the recruiting is too big. If you make transfers ineligible for a year, it stops it or at least slows it down.” “Either open the floodgates or get rules in place that they can actually enforce.” “Sit student out. Remove coaches that are doing this (recruiting).”

“All schools should be treated the same when it comes to transfers.” “More strenuous penalties outside of transfer being a bona fide move.” “Actually punish the big schools for undue influence. Will scare everyone else.” “Take a harder stance on coaches. If they are caught recruiting, then they need have a suspension.” “When someone is caught, hold them accountable.” “Enforce. There is no way that the same schools have to compete 15-plus Form Bs (the form the GHSA requires for every transfer student) every year. We all know what is going on.” “Allow only a certain number of transfers eligible at the varsity level roster each year. Other students will be eligible for JV only. School will make choice of who is varsity with original eligibility only. Example: Football gets three, basketball and baseball get two, etc.”

“I do not think this is the biggest issue. The bigger issue is they are providing incentives to get these kids to move over. The programs that are winning recruit themselves. Who doesn’t want to take their kids to schools that win and have great facilities?” “GHSA should cap it to just a one-time transfer.” “Enforce the rules that they have. Very often they skip over the rules. Suspend coaches caught recruiting.” “GHSA needs a group that handles recruiting/transfers. Schools can cheat, and GHSA will never know. The state is too big. However, once proved guilty, coaches and athletic directors must be held accountable.” “Heavier fines and coaches being suspended for the year. Also needs to affect their teaching certificate.”

“Severely punish those schools that violate the rules.” “Punish the big boys, not just the small schools.” “Inform coaches and ADs through training the rules and consequences based on the infractions. Cover multiple scenarios each year in the rules clinic.” “Allow one-time transfer for all kids residing in their respective county. After the one-time transfer, mandatory sitting out for a year if they transfer again.” “A major issue is that some schools are not checking addresses nor are they investigating moves. Member schools must self-regulate to help ensure compliance.” “Something like the UIL (Texas’ governing body for high school sports) where a player cannot transfer within a 50-mile radius. If they do they are immediately ineligible.”

“Private trainers that have loose, informal connections to schools and community members that do these things in younger grades (are prompting many of the transfers). I don’t know what the answer is. But it’s predatory behavior and a sad life.” “Limit the amount of transfers per school, 15 total, now they have to be selective on who they take. Also make parents have to act fast and include deadline date. No excuse. Parents shouldn’t be moving. They need to learn stability.” “Social media is the problem. The kids do the recruiting through social media and showcases. The city schools and private schools dominate this area with recruiting. Coaches are also active. Unfortunately, players are following college model.” “Players go to the highest bidder.” “It will take manpower and money. But Texas does it right. Each transfer goes before a panel. Some are cut/dry, some complicated. Having a panel go through each one ensures the ADs are doing their jobs.”

“Be more aggressive disciplining coaches and schools (fines/no playoffs) and allow kids to transfer back home.” “Limit the amount of times a certain individual can transfer, hardship or not.” “Just allow kids to go where they want to.” “Actually enforce the rules.” “Hire a few investigators that focus solely on this issue, maybe some retired guys around the state.” “Take away teaching certifications (of coaches found violating rules).” “I think the new transfer rules are slowing it down. A lot of transfers have not been eligible, the top 10% is always going to find a way to get their kids eligible.”

“Be more involved in the process.” “GHSA needs to start looking into schools harder that have multiple transfers a year. Investigate those schools and find out if anything illegal is happening.” “Policing of the policy. Manpower to do so would be an issue. Being a fly on the wall in hardship meetings would be eye-opening as well, as I think the entire truth may be stretched in some cases.” “Suspend coaches for one year if caught.” “They’re trying. They made some rules like you’ve got to get driver’s license. There’s so many loopholes where you can go get an apartment to satisfy a bona fide move.”

“People are announcing via social media they are transferring and they are still eligible. Some people that are poor or have to move in with someone and really are not even a starter type kid, much less a college prospect, are being ruled ineligible.” “Enforce the rules in place.” “There needs to be more equality in eligibility rulings. Certain areas/schools within the state see far less rejections than others. Some cases are very cut and dry and rules are then made up.” “Punish the school from postseason.” “35-mile rule. If you move schools within 35 miles of your school, you’re ineligible for one year unless you choose to stay at your own school. You can still drive back to your home school.”

“Just make sure it is done right, bona fide move, etc.” “If a kid can get enrolled in school and provide transportation, let them play.” “Simply enforce their own rules. If there is a text from a coach at another school, its undue influence.” “Suspend, not fine, because most have the money to pay so they wouldn’t care, but a program getting caught and the head coach getting suspended would put an end to it immediately regardless if they knew about it or not.” “Enforce rules equally.” “Reclass by number of transfers. Somehow use that in the equation. The last four years at my previous school we had one transfer, but we moved up three classes.”