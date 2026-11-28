AJC Varsity Quarterfinal recap: Atlanta city teams make history with dual upsets Douglass and KIPP Atlanta give APS two semifinal teams for first time since 1975 after pulling two biggest upsets of quarterfinals Share Jason Getz / AJC

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Douglass and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate won the two biggest upsets of the quarterfinals Friday night, putting two Atlanta Public Schools in the semifinals for the first time in more than 50 years. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Thomas County Central routed Creekside in a battle of reigning champions, Marist beat Blessed Trinity in a battle of top-three teams, and Newton and Bleckley County joined KIPP Atlanta as first-time semifinalists. Douglass, a 15-point underdog in the computer Maxwell Ratings, defeated No. 2 Peach County 33-17 in Class 4A. KIPP Atlanta, a 22-point underdog, defeated No. 2 Toombs County 33-28 in Class 3A. The last time two Atlanta city teams were in the semifinals in the same season was in 1975, when Douglass made its most recent appearance. Douglass was joined by Brown that year.

Another city team, Buckhead private school Lovett, also reached the semifinals with its 35-0 victory over Mount Vernon. DeKalb County also did well, putting Tucker and Columbia in the semifinals, along with Marist, a private school.

The last time two DeKalb public schools made the semifinals was 2017, when Tucker, in its most recent final-four appearance, was joined by Cedar Grove. Tucker beat Dalton 55-14 in Class 5A while Columbia beat Rockmart 39-34 in Class 3A. Columbia will be playing in its first semifinal since 1981.

Marist beat Blessed Trinity 24-17 in Class 5A, avenging a 17-14 loss on Sept. 25. All three DeKalb teams won as lower seeds on the road.

Also putting two teams in the semifinals were Emanuel County (Swainsboro, Emanuel County Institute) and Oconee County (North Oconee, Prince Avenue Christian). The other first-time semifinalist, Bleckley County, beat Bremen 28-23 in Class 2A. Bleckley is playing its 50th varsity season.

In Class 7A, the GHSA’s highest, No. 1 Buford beat No. 4 Valdosta 26-9. Valdosta was the No. 1 seed in Class 7A. Buford was seeded No. 9, putting the Wolves on the road. Buford will take on Grayson, which beat Brookwood 39-33. Newton will make its first appearance in history after a 41-37 win over Colquitt County. Newton will host Carrollton.

Thomas County Central looked particularly strong in the quarters, beating Creekside 48-14. This was the latest in a season that two teams averaging more than 50 points per game had met, and it was the second game in state history between teams with Georgia winning streaks of 20 games or more (Creekside at 23, Thomas County Central now at 26). Neither team had lost to a Georgia opponent since 2024.

The semifinals are Friday on the home field of the higher seed. Maxwell Ratings underdogs that won KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (22) beat Toombs County 33-28

Douglass (15) beat Peach County 33-17

Marist (8) beat Blessed Trinity 24-17

Grayson (6) beat Brookwood 39-33

Swainsboro (2) beat Jeff Davis 14-7

Dougherty (2) beat Mary Persons 56-28

*Emanuel County Institute (0) beat Taylor County 27-20 ECI was given a 48% chance of winning, though it was judged a toss-up. The Maxwell Ratings were correct on 25 of 32 games.

Lower seeds that beat higher seeds Emanuel County Institute, the No. 11 seed, beat No. 3 Taylor County 27-20

Douglass, the No. 9 seed, beat No. 1 Peach County 33-17

Marist, the No. 9 seed, beat No. 1 Blessed Trinity 24-17

Buford, the No. 9 seed, beat No. 1 Valdosta 26-9

Swainsboro, the No. 13 seed, beat No. 5 Jeff Davis 14-7

Grayson, the No. 12 seed, beat No. 4 Brookwood 39-33

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, the No. 7 seed, beat No. 2 Toombs County 33-28

Bowdon, the No. 5 seed, beat No. 4 Randolph-Clay 17-14

Columbia, the No. 5 seed, beat No. 4 Rockmart 39-34

Tucker, the No. 5 seed, beat No. 4 Dalton 55-14 Semifinal schedule Class 7A Grayson at Buford

Carrollton at Newton Class 6A Coffee at Thomas County Central

Milton at Lee County