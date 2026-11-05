Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss football: TV channel, streaming info These teams played twice last season, with Ole Miss ending Georgia’s season in the CFP. Share Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden tackles Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee during the first quarter of their Sugar Bowl game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 40 minutes ago

Kickoff time The game starts at 7:40 p.m. Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 56.5. Georgia is 6-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Ole Miss On Trinidad Chambliss’ danger outside the pocket

“Yeah, how long you got? We could talk for an hour about it. It’s not even that. I watched every game, wow plays. But it’s not the wow plays. The wow plays are what you guys love and what America loves, and he had some wow plays against us last year. Really in both games, but especially the second. But it’s the down-in, down-out decision-making that he’s really elite at, the accuracy that he’s elite at. The release, the decision. He’s just pinpoint. He has an anticipation of windows that’s probably unmatched. I don’t know if that’s God-given, or the fact that he played a lot of football before he got to Ole Miss. He has played a lot of football and experience helps. You throw all that in, and you’ve got a tremendous athlete. He goes forwards, backwards as fast as he goes sideways. He’s just a great athlete that is a great quarterback.”

On Ole Miss being No. 1 in red zone in SEC “You gotta play well in the red zone. A lot of that has to do with the quarterback extending plays and running the game. The quarterback run game in the red area really shows up. It shows up with every team. He’s a tremendous decision-maker in terms of what he wants to do with the ball. There’s 2-3 plays in the red area this year that you would say he’s never even supposed to pull that ball, and he does it and makes good plays. And you’re not doing that against the sisters of the poor. He’s doing that against SEC teams. That makes him hard to defend in the red area. They’ve got really good skill players. He’s got really good touch and accuracy to make throws, so all those things combine to be a really good red-zone player. It’s hard to say what do you do in the red zone? You’ve gotta play well. You’ve gotta play disciplined football. You’ve gotta make it hard to run it in on. That’s what most people who are good in the red zone can do.” On facing Ole Miss