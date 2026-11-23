North Forsyth quarterback/safety Emma Bourque is 227-of-393 passing for 46 touchdowns for a team that is 19-3. She has rushed for 749 yards and 13 touchdowns, caught two TD passes, intercepted 11 passes and pulled 23 flags. (David McGregor/Courtesy)

North Forsyth sophomore Emma Borque has thrown for 2,640 yards and 46 touchdowns for a team that is 19-3 and playing in the Division 5 quarterfinals.

North Forsyth sophomore Emma Borque has thrown for 2,640 yards and 46 touchdowns for a team that is 19-3 and playing in the Division 5 quarterfinals.

North Forsyth sophomore quarterback/safety Emma Bourque is the AJC Varsity Player of the Week.

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Bourque completed 22 of 28 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns last week in Division 5 playoff victories over Carrollton and Grayson.

For the season, Bourque is 227-of-393 passing for 2,640 yards and 46 touchdowns, has rushed for 749 yards and 13 touchdowns, caught two TD passes, intercepted 11 passes and pulled 23 flags.

“Her arm strength is not like anybody I’ve ever seen,” North Forsyth coach Mauricio Buzeta said. “I coach the middle school boys team, and she throws as far as any of my eighth graders have ever thrown, and with a lot of accuracy, as well. You’ve got to protect the deep ball against her, but to do that, she is going to pick you apart underneath.”