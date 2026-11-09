Milton QB/LB is Flag Football Player of the Week

Milton senior quarterback/linebacker Carson McElroy (left) has thrown for 3,356 yards and 40 touchdowns, rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns, caught two TD passes, pulled 26 flags and intercepted a pass for a team that is 16-1 this season. (Photo by Kenny Grimes)

Milton senior Carson McElroy is the AJC Varsity Flag Football Player of the Week.

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In two games last week, the senior quarterback/linebacker passed for 350 yards and four touchdowns, caught a TD pass and pulled seven flags.

Milton defeated McEachern, the No. 1 team in the GHSA’s Division 5, 18-0, and beat Heard County, the No. 1 team in Division 1, 14-0.

For the season, McElroy has thrown for 3,356 yards and 40 touchdowns, rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns, caught two TD passes, pulled 26 flags and intercepted a pass.

McElroy has college interest from NAIA and Division II schools. She also is a starter on Milton’s softball team.