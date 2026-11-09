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Milton QB/LB is Flag Football Player of the Week

Milton senior quarterback/linebacker Carson McElroy (left) has thrown for 3,356 yards and 40 touchdowns, rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns, caught two TD passes, pulled 26 flags and intercepted a pass for a team that is 16-1 this season. (Photo by Kenny Grimes)
Milton senior quarterback/linebacker Carson McElroy (left) has thrown for 3,356 yards and 40 touchdowns, rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns, caught two TD passes, pulled 26 flags and intercepted a pass for a team that is 16-1 this season. (Photo by Kenny Grimes)
Todd Holcomb
By

Milton senior Carson McElroy is the AJC Varsity Flag Football Player of the Week.

In two games last week, the senior quarterback/linebacker passed for 350 yards and four touchdowns, caught a TD pass and pulled seven flags.

Milton defeated McEachern, the No. 1 team in the GHSA’s Division 5, 18-0, and beat Heard County, the No. 1 team in Division 1, 14-0.

For the season, McElroy has thrown for 3,356 yards and 40 touchdowns, rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns, caught two TD passes, pulled 26 flags and intercepted a pass.

McElroy has college interest from NAIA and Division II schools. She also is a starter on Milton’s softball team.

“Carson McElroy is the definition of a versatile, selfless athlete, stepping into the QB position as a senior and quickly establishing herself as one of the top quarterbacks in the state while providing tremendous leadership for her team,” Milton coach Clark Nixon said. “Equally impressive at linebacker, her combination of speed, length and athleticism has made her a dominant defensive presence and a key leader of one of the top defenses in the state.”

Milton is 16-1 and ranked No. 1 in MaxPreps’ all-division Georgia rankings. Milton was a state runner-up in 2025.