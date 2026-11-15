Columbus junior quarterback/linebacker Harmony Franklin is the AJC Varsity Flag Football Player of the Week.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

For the regular season, Franklin threw for 2,700 yards and 53 touchdowns while completing 65.4% of her passes for an 18-1 team that is ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps in the GHSA’s Division 2 heading into the playoffs. Columbus was a state semifinalist last season.

Franklin led Columbus to victories last week over Carver of Columbus (7-2), Jordan (21-6), Valdosta (26-0) and Monroe (14-12). She passed for 552 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 194 yards in those victories.

“What makes Harmony tough to defend is how much ground she can cover with her arm and her legs,” Columbus coach Christian Grier. “If a defense drops back and gives her room underneath, she can take off and pick up yards herself. If they bring pressure, she can get the ball out quickly and find a receiver. You saw both sides of that last week. She ran in our only touchdown in a 7-2 game against Carver, then threw for all three of our touchdowns against Jordan that same night.”