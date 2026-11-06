Jerseys for Falcons wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. figure to be a popular item this weekend at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)

League opens a temporary shop at Bernabéu Stadium filled with jerseys, shirts, hats and more.

League opens a temporary shop at Bernabéu Stadium filled with jerseys, shirts, hats and more.

MADRID — The NFL appears to have struck gold again, this time with merchandise specifically branded for Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thursday, the league opened a temporary shop at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium filled with jerseys, shirts, hats and other items bearing its Madrid game logo and other designs for the matchup.

A sampling:

(Ken Sugiura/AJC)

The Falcons-Bengals scarves commemorating the game borrow from the scarf tradition in soccer.

(Ken Sugiura/AJC)

The hat selection includes a black cap with the NFL’s Madrid logo and another with the Falcons logo on a red-and-yellow background, the primary colors of Spain’s flag.