This soccer-style jersey could be the runaway hit among fans. The “66″ pays homage to the year the Falcons joined the NFL.
The league launched the line in 2025, issuing a new line this year. The designs were created, according to an NFL news release, “through the visual heritage staples of classic football kits — collar details and patterns inspired by decades of football shirt design traditions — with detailing matched to team colors and logos, staying true to the identities of each NFL club.”
On social media, fans likened the Falcons’ look to the Portugal national team jersey.