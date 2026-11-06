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Take a look at the Falcons merch poised to fly off shelves in Madrid

League opens a temporary shop at Bernabéu Stadium filled with jerseys, shirts, hats and more.
Jerseys for Falcons wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. figure to be a popular item this weekend at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)
Jerseys for Falcons wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. figure to be a popular item this weekend at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)
Ken Sugiura
By

MADRID — The NFL appears to have struck gold again, this time with merchandise specifically branded for Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thursday, the league opened a temporary shop at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium filled with jerseys, shirts, hats and other items bearing its Madrid game logo and other designs for the matchup.

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A sampling:

(Ken Sugiura/AJC)
(Ken Sugiura/AJC)

The Falcons-Bengals scarves commemorating the game borrow from the scarf tradition in soccer.

(Ken Sugiura/AJC)
(Ken Sugiura/AJC)

The hat selection includes a black cap with the NFL’s Madrid logo and another with the Falcons logo on a red-and-yellow background, the primary colors of Spain’s flag.

(Ken Sugiura/AJC)
(Ken Sugiura/AJC)

T-shirts and hoodies in Falcons red and black commemorating the game provide fans with a no-hassle method of communicating “Hey, I went to see the Falcons in Madrid.”

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(Ken Sugiura/AJC)
(Ken Sugiura/AJC)

This soccer-style jersey could be the runaway hit among fans. The “66″ pays homage to the year the Falcons joined the NFL.

The league launched the line in 2025, issuing a new line this year. The designs were created, according to an NFL news release, “through the visual heritage staples of classic football kits — collar details and patterns inspired by decades of football shirt design traditions — with detailing matched to team colors and logos, staying true to the identities of each NFL club.”

On social media, fans likened the Falcons’ look to the Portugal national team jersey.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Spain on Monday, July 6, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Spain on Monday, July 6, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. (Julio Cortez/AP)
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(Ken Sugiura/AJC)
(Ken Sugiura/AJC)

The NFL has jerseys for each team, including a Chargers shirt that bears similarities to Argentina’s iconic design.

For those not in Madrid, at least some items are available on the Fanatics and NFL Shop websites.

NFL revenues exceeded $24 billion in 2025, according to Sportico.

Little wonder.

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