Falcons trade starting center Ryan Neuzil to Ravens

Atlanta Falcons guard Ryan Neuzil (64) is seen during warm-up moments before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons beat the buzzer with a trade just before the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline, sending starting center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens, a team source confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The team received guard Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 conditional sixth-round pick in return.

“I’m happy for everything the Falcons have done for my family and I,” Neuzil said in a text message to the AJC. “Going to miss the guys in the locker room.”

Neuzil, 29, is in the final year of his contract and is poised to enter free agency in the spring. The Ravens were the strongest, most persistent suitor for Neuzil, who reunites with former Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.