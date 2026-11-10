Falcons trade starting center Ryan Neuzil to Ravens

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons beat the buzzer with a trade just before the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline, sending starting center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens, a team source confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The team received guard Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 conditional sixth-round pick in return.
“I’m happy for everything the Falcons have done for my family and I,” Neuzil said in a text message to the AJC. “Going to miss the guys in the locker room.”
Neuzil, 29, is in the final year of his contract and is poised to enter free agency in the spring. The Ravens were the strongest, most persistent suitor for Neuzil, who reunites with former Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.
An undrafted free agent in 2021, Neuzil appeared in 69 games with 38 career starts, including each of the last 26 games the Falcons have played dating back to the start of the 2025 season. Perhaps surprisingly, early indications are the Ravens plan to use Neuzil as a backup.
After a fast start this season, Neuzil’s play regressed toward the midway point of the season and he became expendable.
The Falcons’ backup center is Corey Levin, who’s played in 97 games but made only seven career starts. He’s appeared in all nine contests this season on special teams and also doubled as an extra blocker in jumbo packages.
Vorhees, 27, started all 17 games at left guard for the Ravens last season. He’s appeared in five games this year, making two starts, and is in the final year of his rookie contract. He’ll add depth to the Falcons’ interior offensive line.
Neuzil is the second starter Atlanta shipped away this week. The Falcons traded safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, receiving a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection in return.
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday the team was “in no way, shape or form” giving up on this season. Despite being 3-6, the Falcons are only a half-game out of first place in the lowly NFC South.
The Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.