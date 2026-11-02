Vidal Bruján has played in 270 MLB games and gives the Braves an experienced option at shortstop. (John Bazemore/AP)

The Braves on Friday signed infielder Vidal Bruján to a minor-league contract.

Bruján, 28, was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. The Dominican Republic native spent the 2026 season with the Mets organization, appearing in nine games for New York and playing in 65 games for Triple-A Syracuse.

Having made his MLB debut in 2021, Bruján has played in 270 MLB games, first with the Rays, then Marlins, Cubs and Orioles, respectively. In August 2025, the Braves claimed him off waivers from the Orioles.

Bruján hit .268 in 23 games for the Braves during the ‘25 season. He played a career-high 102 games for the Marlins in 2024 and hit .222 with a .622 OPS.