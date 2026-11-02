Atlanta United Atlanta United wins home finale to spoil Toronto’s playoff dreams With postseason hopes already gone, Atlanta United finished strong by ending Toronto’s playoff bid. Share Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk (left) celebrates his 3-0 goal with midfielder Giuliano Galoppo during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Toronto FC, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

AJC By Amna Subhan – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 16 minutes ago

An Atlanta United team with nothing to gain or lose played spoiler, ending Toronto FC’s playoff hopes in a 3-1 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Atlanta United’s playoff chances looked slim for awhile, but it was officially eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs in the previous outing against New York City FC. Meanwhile, No. 12 Toronto’s playoff chances hinged on this game. It sat four points out of the play-in qualification, behind New York Red Bulls and NYCFC that also had 39 points, but held the advantage from a better record or goal differential. Related Story Atlanta United looks to avoid franchise-worst home record Captain Miguel Almirón scored the initial goal in the 22nd minute, an opportunity he helped create. In the build-up, Almirón weaved through Toronto’s defense and played a give-and-go with Alexey Miranchuk, who assisted on the winger’s goal.

Then Almirón assisted on a goal to Cooper Sanchez in the 40th, who returned to the starting lineup, making his 23rd start of the season. The 18-year-old Sanchez scored his first MLS goal, coming off earning recognition on the MLS 22 Under-22 list. It was the Miranchuk and Almirón show again in the second half for the third goal as Almirón launched a good ball, but it was saved by Toronto’s keeper. Miranchuk cleaned up with the rebound. Toronto scored in the 79th minute with a goal from striker Lewis Morgan, ending Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos’ quest for a fifth clean sheet.

Miranchuk and Almirón are now tied in team goals (7) and assists (7). Almirón leads his Russian teammate 14-13 in goal contributions.

Related Story Atlanta United’s home struggles continue in loss to Chicago Fire Sunday’s match concluded the Fives Stripes’ campaign at home this season. What started with a loss back in March ended with a win that left fans with a better feeling than they have all season. They finish 5-10-2 at home, avoiding the worst record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in club history (unless you discount the shortened 2020 season).