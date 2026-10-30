Atlanta United Atlanta United looks to avoid franchise-worst home record ‘I’ve never had a season like this,’ says coach Gerado Martino. Share Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martino watches from the sideline during the first half of a match against Inter Miami, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. If Atlanta loses the home finale versus Toronto FC on Sunday, it will have the worst standing in franchise history. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

AJC By Amna Subhan – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 28 minutes ago

In the almost three decades of coaching, Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino has never experienced such a season as United is 8-18-6 heading into the last two matches of the season. “I wouldn’t compare this to anything I’ve experienced in my career,” Martino said. “I’ve never had a season like this. It’s the worst season for me. I think the numbers say everything.” There have been several lows this season, including a 4-10-2 home record. It has the worst record in the league by a wide margin. If they lose the home finale versus No. 11 Toronto FC on Sunday, it will be the worst standing in franchise history, topping the 2020 season (4-7-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Related Story Atlanta United’s home struggles continue in loss to Chicago Fire October 25, 2026 It may be a tall task to avoid that franchise-worst, considering the Five Stripes have not won at home since August. Like seasons past, the 17s lead the league in fan attendance. The larger venue than some — that is also home to the Atlanta Falcons — helps, but there’s still a strong contingent of fans that show up no matter the team’s back-to-back historically bad losing seasons. A crowd of 40,026 — higher than its season average — showed up to watch United lose 3-2 against the Chicago Fire FC on Oct. 24. Despite embarrassing losses in which United outperform their opponent in every metric except for the final score, the supporter section fills every match. Martino has described the situation as “strange” and said he doesn’t have an explanation as to why they have not been able to leverage home-field advantage. At the same time, he has also felt like his squad has lacked the conviction to win no matter where it plays.

United forward Tristan Muyumba has also felt that deficiency on the field.

“We had a lot of opportunity to score or sometimes a lot of opportunity to save a goal, that little lack of conviction to make it right, and sometimes you can feel it,” Muyumba said. They believe it is not something built overnight, especially for a team that revamped its starting lineup over the summer transfer window. “(It’s built) every single day on the field during training, during practice. You don’t get that in a few days. It’s a process,” he said. Related Story Lionel Messi dismantles Atlanta United, playoff hopes dwindle October 18, 2026 Martino wants to finish strong in the final home game Sunday and then in the last match of the season at the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 7. He said he wants to see the effort of the Chicago game and the most recent 2-1 loss against New York City FC on Wednesday, despite those both coming in losses.

While it is important for them to end the season on a higher note, it is also imperative to leave fans without the bitter taste they have mostly left the stadium with this season.