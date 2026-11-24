Dodge County needed a big performance to beat second-ranked Thomasville in the Class 2A playoffs last week. Aamaury Fountain, a 4-star prospect committed to Florida, did what he could.
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The senior wide receiver/cornerback caught seven passes for 184 yards, had eight tackles, returned a kickoff 53 yards to set up a touchdown, threw a 6-yard TD pass, caught a 65-yard pass for the game-winning touchdown with 2:48 left and forced a game-saving turnover at the 5-yard line with 2:15 left.
“I have seen him make some spectacular plays in his short time with us, but the final two plays he made in the game last Friday were extra special because it came at a time when our backs were against the wall,” Dodge County coach Phillip Brown said. “He scored the go-ahead touchdown with two minutes and some change left on the clock, and then flipped over on defense and forced a fumble to seal the victory.
“Everybody talks about the touchdown catch he made. but I believe the forced fumble was impressive due to the fact that it occurred deep in our territory, and he ran from the middle of the field to the sideline to force it. It just shows the effort and intelligence he plays with on a daily basis.”
Fountain transferred to Dodge County in the summer, giving the Indians a player that can take them to the next level. The victory put Dodge County in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999. Thomasville is the highest-ranked opponent Dodge County has ever beaten.
“When players get labeled as an athlete, I believe that is loosely used nowadays,” Brown said. “Aamuary is the definition of a true athlete. On any given Friday he can impact a game throwing, running, passing, blocking, returning and defending. ... In the postseason, you look for your best players to rise to the occasion. He has soared.”
Fountain is the AJC Varsity Player of the Week.