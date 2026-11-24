Dodge County senior Aumaury Fountain (center) had seven catches for 184 yards and scored the winning touchdowns on a 65-yard reception in a 35-31 victory over Thomasville in the 2026 Class 2A second round. (Courtesy of Polly Madison)

The win put Dodge County in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999.

The win put Dodge County in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999.

Dodge County needed a big performance to beat second-ranked Thomasville in the Class 2A playoffs last week. Aamaury Fountain, a 4-star prospect committed to Florida, did what he could.

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The senior wide receiver/cornerback caught seven passes for 184 yards, had eight tackles, returned a kickoff 53 yards to set up a touchdown, threw a 6-yard TD pass, caught a 65-yard pass for the game-winning touchdown with 2:48 left and forced a game-saving turnover at the 5-yard line with 2:15 left.

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“I have seen him make some spectacular plays in his short time with us, but the final two plays he made in the game last Friday were extra special because it came at a time when our backs were against the wall,” Dodge County coach Phillip Brown said. “He scored the go-ahead touchdown with two minutes and some change left on the clock, and then flipped over on defense and forced a fumble to seal the victory.