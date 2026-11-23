Valdosta’s standout running back Marquis Fennell joined a rare club in Georgia high school football on Friday.
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The AJC Super 11 selection has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season.
His first carry against East Coweta pushed him over the mark for rushing yards.
“He’s one of those lifetime kids,” Valdosta coach Shelton Felton said. “He’s a born professional. Technically, he finished school last year, but we begged him to come back.”
Fennell, rated as a 3-star prospect, has rushed for more than 3,000 yards and caught more than 2,000 yards in his career. He has five 100-yard rushing games and five 100-yard receiving games this season.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Stanford commit was the AJC offensive player of the year in 2025.
“He’s one of those kids that you know is going to be great in life, with football and after football,” Felton said. “He’s a blessing to have and blessing to coach.”
According to the Valdosta Daily Times, Fennell — who saw limited action due to an ankle injury — was recognized during a break for his achievement.
“We’re gonna try to get him 100% the best we can, because we’re gonna need him in the next round,” Felton told the Valdosta news outlet.
Valdosta hosts defending champion Buford on Friday in the quarterfinals. Buford knocked Valdosta out of the playoffs last year in the semifinals.