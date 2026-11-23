AJC Super 11 selection Valdosta Marquis Fennell, a running back committed to Stanford University, poses for a portrait at Valdosta High School on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Valdosta, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Fennell saw limited action against East Coweta but it was enough time to check off a rare feat.

Fennell saw limited action against East Coweta but it was enough time to check off a rare feat.

Valdosta’s standout running back Marquis Fennell joined a rare club in Georgia high school football on Friday.

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The AJC Super 11 selection has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season.

His first carry against East Coweta pushed him over the mark for rushing yards.

“He’s one of those lifetime kids,” Valdosta coach Shelton Felton said. “He’s a born professional. Technically, he finished school last year, but we begged him to come back.”

Fennell, rated as a 3-star prospect, has rushed for more than 3,000 yards and caught more than 2,000 yards in his career. He has five 100-yard rushing games and five 100-yard receiving games this season.