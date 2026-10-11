How the Top 25 should look: Georgia deserves No. 1 spot after day of upsets

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) celebrates with the Georgia fans as the final seconds wind off the clock in a win over Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Georgia’s 20-17 win over Alabama on Saturday night should move the Bulldogs into the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll when it comes out on Sunday.

It will be the first time since Week 2 of the 2024 season that Coach Kirby Smart’s Georgia football team has been ranked No. 1. The Bulldogs lost the top spot that week after a tight, 13-12 road win at Kentucky.

Ironically enough, the team that replaced Georgia that week in 2024 was Texas, which the Bulldogs should be replacing this week.

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The previously unbeaten Longhorns suffered a 27-24 loss to unranked Oklahoma on a last-second field goal in the Red River Rivalry Game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.