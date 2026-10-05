Georgia Bulldogs SEC Stock Report: Alabama rolling; early bets on Tide over Georgia. The Bulldogs open as the favorite, but early money flips the script. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players take the field against Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 38-14. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago

ATHENS — That didn’t take long. Georgia opened as a 1.5-point favorite over Alabama on Sunday morning, but by the time Kirby Smart and his players turned in for bed they were in the role of underdog. It’s just the way Smart likes it, and it’s also hardly surprising when one considers Alabama delivered a reality check on Saturday while Georgia received one. Related Story Early read on Georgia-Alabama, what the coaches said The Crimson Tide will welcome the Bulldogs to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams that promises to produce an electric environment. Alabama is arguably the hottest team in college football, as it’s the only one to have scored at least 45 points in all of its games this season, while Georgia remains the gold standard with its methodical consistency.

It’s to the point between the hedges that when the Bulldogs win by “only” 24 points against a decent SEC opponent — as they did in topping Vanderbilt 38-14 on Saturday — UGA goes under the microscope for closer examination, as much by Smart as anyone else. “We didn’t play the run well, and I can’t say that it was all on the kids every play,” Smart said after Vanderbilt out-rushed UGA for most of the game before the Bulldogs piled up 122 of their 176 yards in the final quarter, 58 of it coming on one run from reserve back Bo Walker. Related Story Alabama players sound off on 'rivalry game' with Georgia “We had some tough calls for them, and they thought their offense was in the right, call a couple of fronts that hurt us, and then a couple times we just didn’t do our job. But I didn’t think we tackled as well defensively today. I think a lot of that had to do with Vandy’s willingness to hit the dirty yards. They played physical.” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea made it clear he felt his offensive line played well enough against UGA’s defensive front to have won the game without breakdowns in other areas.

“That’s a really good defensive front,” Lea said, “and it felt as though we were holding up in protection and we were creating space for the running backs.”

Alabama, meanwhile, seems to be firing on all cylinders, much of its success coming off its run game. “We do believe we have a good thing going, (and) our backs are running hard, breaking tackles, too,” Coach Kalen DeBoer said after the win at Mississippi State. “I think they’re realizing that when you do the physical part and you got the ability to run the football. A lot of our things that we’re doing are coming off the play action, coming off of moments when they’re at the point of attack, and you know, doing a good job of selling things and finding those windows.” Tide quarterback Keelon Russell has found the spotlight, along with great success, in taking over for first-round NFL pick Ty Simpson. “Our guys love when he commands things,” DeBoer said. “He’s got a good vibe with the skill group. Throwing on time, … continuing to take care of the football.

“He’s always had the ability to make plays. I think it was just a matter for him balancing that and taking care of the football. He’s doing a good job of figuring out how to move the chains when he needs to with his legs.” Alabama’s defense has risen to the challenge, as well. “We’re really a strong football team physically,” DeBoer said. “When we execute, that’s a lot of it. That’s the difference right now … I know it’s become an identity for us. “I love how our guys continue to make sure it’s a four-quarter game.” Georgia, meanwhile, has yet to have to play a four-quarter game, as Smart has lifted quarterback Gunner Stockton with comfortable leads in all five games this season.

Stock soaring Alabama has scored 45 points or more in its first five games, and Russell is a big reason why, most recently passing for three touchdowns and 285 yards in addition to scoring on a rushing touchdown in the win over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide’s defense did its part, forcing four turnovers, including three that led to first-half scores. Missouri lived up to its “Show Me” state moniker by drilling what had been a red-hot Florida team 45-17 for the program’s first win over a top 10 team after nine straight losses in such matchups. Tigers’ QB Austin Simmons has thrown for 1,287 yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception this season. “Everybody’s allowed to get better and improve,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Missouri had 560 yards of total offense against Florida. “After this game, I can’t believe anything that y’all write about us or anything on Twitter.

“Every game has a life of its own, and it’s people searching for crap to talk about.” Stock up Georgia was never seriously threatened in its 38-14 win over Vanderbilt, but the halftime lead was only 21-14, and the Bulldogs did get a fortuitous bounce on a third-down conversion catch Lawson Luckie made off a deflection. Somewhat lost in the concerns of the less-than-perfect execution of a celebrated defense was that Gunner Stockton had his best performance of the season in passing for a season-high 296 yards on 25-of-32 passing with three touchdowns. Tennessee has a quarterback competition underway after sophomore George MacIntyre came off the bench to replace freshman Faizon Brandon and rally the Vols over Auburn. That’s not necessarily a bad thing if Josh Heupel manages the situation effectively, especially with Tennessee boasting a capable run game featuring DeSean Bishop, who rushed for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries against a respectable Auburn defensive front.

The Kentucky Wildcats came from 17-0 down at South Carolina to beat a desperate Gamecocks’ team, 35-34 in overtime, snapped a four-game losing streak to the garnet and black. First-year coach Will Stein now has the largest road comeback in program history under his belt, in addition to a convincing 31-21 win at Texas A&M this season. Stock down Florida first-year coach Jon Sumrall got his first bitter taste of the SEC, as celebrated tailback Jadan Baugh was held to 13 yards on 12 carries — 12 of those yards on his first carry — against a penetrating Missouri defensive front. “We knew a couple of things were coming and still didn’t stop it,” Sumrall said. “They played with physicality. Hat’s off to them. They deserved the win. We earned the loss. We have a lot to work on.”