Atlanta Falcons Falcons vs. 49ers position grades: Atlanta passes its hardest exam Position-by-position analysis from Falcons’ upset win. Share Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass in the first half of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 24 minutes ago

ATLANTA — The Falcons faced their biggest test of the season Sunday afternoon, welcoming one of the NFL’s last unbeaten teams into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They passed. The Falcons (3-4) came away with a 29-20 victory over the 49ers (6-1), snapping a two-game losing skid and pulling themselves within a half-game of the Carolina Panthers for the lead in the NFC South. Related Story Upset-minded Falcons beat previously unbeaten 49ers Here’s a look at how every position graded out in the Falcons’ statement win. Quarterback: B+ Michael Penix Jr. had an efficient — albeit nonexplosive — first half, going 14-for-18 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown. He finished 25-for-34 passing for 213 yards and three touchdowns, and while there are throws he’d like to make again, he operated Atlanta’s offense at a high level.

Running back: B With Brian Robinson Jr. inactive because of a hamstring injury, Bijan Robinson dominated the workload in the backfield. He tallied 63 yards on the ground while adding five catches for 59 yards. In his Falcons debut, Khalil Herbert, who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, had a 19-yard catch-and-run that set up the Falcons’ first touchdown. Wide receiver: B+ Drake London starred once more. Despite a brief trip to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion, London made seven catches for 66 yards and a 21-yard touchdown from Penix. Jahan Dotson had a rocky day with a few targets he’d like back, but he also won multiple routes that forced 49ers defensive backs to commit penalties.

The group outside London didn’t shine, but it did enough. Related Story Falcons great Roddy White enjoying post-football life as entrepreneur Tight end: A On “National Tight Ends Day,” the Falcons’ group had a balanced day with plenty of splashes. Kyle Pitts caught five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. The big surprise was Nick Muse, a block-first player who entered the day with one catch in 22 games but made two grabs Sunday, including a touchdown in the second quarter. Charlie Woerner and Austin Hooper also caught passes.

Offensive line: A- Perhaps it was because Penix fired the ball so quickly, or maybe it’s merely a nod to the line itself, but the 49ers didn’t record a quarterback hit, let alone a sack, in the first half. The 49ers created pressure at times in the second half, but they still never hit, or sacked, Penix.

Defensive line: B+ Maason Smith recorded his first sack with the Falcons and first overall since Dec. 29, 2024, in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. LaCale London made a few splash plays. Gervon Dexter Sr. recovered a fumble. Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith logged a sack to force a turnover on downs. The Falcons tallied two sacks, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. The 49ers rushed for 105 yards in the first half but couldn’t establish much after halftime.

Linebacker: A- Playing without starter Divine Deablo, a team captain and the usual green dot, rookie Kendal Daniels took over as the primary communicator of play calls. Daniels made the biggest play of the game, intercepting 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to end a potential go-ahead drive, and recovered the game-sealing fumble, too. He also led the team with 11 tackles, including one for loss. Fellow rookie Harold Perkins Jr. had nine tackles and one tackle for loss. Related Story Falcons rule out 4 players vs. 49ers, including Deablo, Brian Robinson Jr. They had lapses in zone coverage, and the 49ers’ early run game success falls on their shoulders, too. But for two rookies tasked with leading the second level of an NFL defense, Daniels and Perkins flew around and made some plays. Cornerback: B+ The position looked much different Sunday than it did one week ago. A.J. Terrell and C.J. Henderson both returned to the field, facing an injury-depleted 49ers receiving corps, and San Francisco’s wideouts were often quiet.