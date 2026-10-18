On the heels of standout performance, Newton’s Braylon Miller flips to UGA

Newton safety Braylon Miller, a 3-star prospect, scans the field during his team's 38-27 win against Grayson on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Covington. Miller, who had previously committed to Liberty, flipped his commitment to Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Newton star becomes the 23rd member of the 2027 class.

Newton star becomes the 23rd member of the 2027 class.

Braylon Miller came into this weekend committed to Liberty.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

The 3-star safety prospect out of Newton had a plan. Miller, a fast-rising in-state prospect, was at the last Georgia football home game against Vanderbilt when Kirby Smart offered.

Georgia invited him back for an official visit for the Auburn game.

Liberty was clinging to that pledge, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound do-everything playmaker flipped his commitment to Georgia this weekend.

“It’s just where I see myself,” Miller said. “Being a good fit for the program.”

He said the best part of his official visit was chatting with Smart, who Miller said emphasized that he “was a big priority.”