On the heels of standout performance, Newton’s Braylon Miller flips to UGA

Georgia invited him back for an official visit for the Auburn game.
Liberty was clinging to that pledge, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound do-everything playmaker flipped his commitment to Georgia this weekend.
“It’s just where I see myself,” Miller said. “Being a good fit for the program.”
He said the best part of his official visit was chatting with Smart, who Miller said emphasized that he “was a big priority.”
Miller becomes the 23rd commitment (the fifth defensive back) for the 2027 class.
The ratings won’t pop for Miller, but his on-field play does.
He’s the nation’s No. 104 safety and the No. 992 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him at No. 178 at safety and No. 1652 overall.
Miller had an electric performance this Friday against Grayson. He started out at linebacker and as an offensive skill player at receiver and in the backfield.
His Rams were down 24-7 midway through the third. They saw their prized junior tailback, Kevin Hartsfield, unable to contribute significantly, as he dealt with a lower-body injury.
Newton then saw its starting quarterback, Josiah Frazier, leave the game with an ankle injury.
With his options running thin, Newton coach Josh Skelton put Miller in at quarterback, keying a furious rally that saw the Rams score 31 of the game’s last 34 points in a 38-27 victory.
Here is everything Miller did:
Caught an approximately 80-yard screen pass for Newton’s first touchdown.
Played the whole game at linebacker.
Threw two touchdown passes as the replacement QB.
Delivered the game-changing play late in the fourth quarter with Grayson driving. He jumped in front of a pass, came away with the interception and returned it 78 yards to give Newton a 31-24 lead.
He never left the field except when he wasn’t on the punt team.
Skelton raved about the performance afterward.
Newton gives out Offensive and Defensive Player of the Game awards every week. The 3-star safety prospect earned both.
“There’s nothing he can’t do,” Skelton said. “I think he’s the best athlete in America. He shows it every week. Size is not a factor. This kid is 193 pounds of will. He wasn’t going to let us lose this game.”