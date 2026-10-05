AJC Varsity

Buford reclaims top spot in close 7A rankings in Maxwell summary

The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
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Buford quarterback DJ Hunter (5) celebrates his touchdown with Ian Chafin (12) and Owen Muraski (11) during the second half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Buford quarterback DJ Hunter (5) celebrates his touchdown with Ian Chafin (12) and Owen Muraski (11) during the second half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
AJC
By Loren Maxwell
2 hours ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

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Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1276 of 1338 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.37%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.76 points and all game margins within 12.27 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association.

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Home Advantage: 2.02

By class

7A 6A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(4)Buford5-0 101.301(1)Thomas County Central6-0112.93
2(1)Carrollton6-0 98.292(2)Lee County5-195.34
3(2)Newton6-0 97.183(9)Gainesville4-291.27
4(3)Valdosta6-0 93.284(3)Coffee5-187.85
5(6)North Gwinnett6-0 90.375(5)Sequoyah5-184.39
6(5)Westlake5-1 82.336(7)Creekside5-181.73
7(8)Colquitt County4-2 82.257(4)East Paulding5-078.06
8(11)Grayson3-3 81.128(6)Roswell4-277.76
9(9)North Cobb4-1 78.499(8)Milton5-176.72
10(12)Peachtree Ridge6-0 78.3710(11)Houston County3-274.51
11(18)Parkview5-2 76.5211(10)Jackson County6-074.44
12(13)East Coweta5-1 75.4912(12)Hughes5-172.33
13(7)Brookwood6-1 75.2813(15)Tift County3-364.11
14(15)Lowndes6-0 73.2714(13)Kell5-163.50
15(20)Douglas County3-2 71.1915(14)Clarke Central5-161.64



5A 4A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Cartersville6-091.941(1)Sandy Creek7-086.33
2(2)Blessed Trinity6-079.452(2)Peach County6-077.44
3(3)Tucker5-076.783(3)Troup6-073.01
4(4)North Oconee5-171.724(4)Cairo6-072.86
5(5)Central (Carrollton)4-271.505(6)Stephenson5-166.84
6(7)Benedictine5-169.026(5)Monroe Area6-066.80
7(6)Marist3-268.497(8)Douglass4-261.65
8(8)Ola5-266.748(7)Baldwin5-159.25
9(9)Jones County4-366.459(9)Mary Persons3-356.79
10(12)Ware County4-264.9510(13)Howard4-254.73
11(11)LaGrange4-262.9211(10)Oconee County3-352.12
12(15)Jefferson4-262.7812(11)Calhoun2-451.56
13(10)Cass6-162.2813(17)Hampton4-251.04
14(14)Mays6-061.2214(16)Westover5-149.29
15(13)Stockbridge4-261.2115(14)West Laurens3-349.00



3A 2A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Toombs County6-079.111(1)Heard County6-075.19
2(3)KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-170.232(2)Jeff Davis5-066.03
3(4)Columbia4-266.253(3)Dublin4-165.81
4(2)Hart County6-160.374(5)Thomasville5-163.61
5(5)Pierce County5-159.385(4)Bleckley County5-163.39
6(6)Northeast5-157.726(6)Bremen6-062.15
7(8)Hapeville Charter2-355.857(7)Fitzgerald5-157.07
8(7)Rockmart3-254.568(10)Commerce5-054.80
9(10)Appling County6-052.299(15)Berrien5-151.20
10(11)Crisp County4-151.8610(9)Jasper County4-251.01
11(12)Hephzibah5-150.8211(13)Model5-149.95
12(18)Stephens County4-249.8412(8)Cook2-348.34
13(15)Carver (Columbus)1-549.2613(16)Dodge County3-246.20
14(9)Lumpkin County4-149.1214(12)Swainsboro2-444.93
15(14)Worth County2-348.5315(14)Laney2-440.59



1A Private
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Johnson County5-045.001(2)Calvary Day5-167.82
2(3)Lincoln County4-244.362(3)Holy Innocents7-066.13
3(7)Macon County5-043.383(1)Prince Avenue Christian4-065.60
4(6)Charlton County4-1-142.994(4)Lovett4-256.52
5(5)Bowdon3-342.375(5)Greater Atlanta Christian3-253.63
6(4)Clinch County4-241.726(7)Wesleyan4-250.00
7(2)Taylor County5-141.467(6)Hebron Christian2-447.83
8(8)Randolph-Clay6-039.498(10)Mount Vernon5-247.19
9(15)Washington-Wilkes5-135.939(9)North Cobb Christian3-243.25
10(10)Trion5-135.9010(12)Eagle's Landing Christian5-143.14
11(9)Emanuel County Institute2-435.4311(13)Whitefield Academy3-341.35
12(13)Mitchell County5-131.8412(8)Fellowship Christian2-341.19
13(11)Early County2-430.4713(15)Aquinas4-240.02
14(18)Warren County4-230.1914(11)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-538.35
15(14)McIntosh County Academy3-329.0115(14)Christian Heritage5-134.50



GIAA 4A GIAA 3A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Stratford Academy6-151.231(1)John Milledge Academy7-054.18
2(2)Bulloch Academy6-147.842(2)Westfield School4-337.79
3(3)St. Anne-Pacelli5-243.413(3)Athens Christian5-322.02
4(5)Brookstone3-536.094(4)Tiftarea Academy3-420.80
5(6)First Presbyterian4-433.535(6)Deerfield-Windsor1-520.00



GIAA 2A GIAA 1A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Valwood School6-141.511(1)Windsor Academy5-124.67
2(4)Edmund Burke Academy7-032.632(3)Thomas Jefferson5-27.16
3(2)Brentwood School5-331.443(2)Flint River Academy3-32.86
4(3)Southwest Georgia Academy5-130.154(4)Robert Toombs Academy0-7-15.48
5(5)Briarwood Academy7-028.64     



GAPPS
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian3-11.33     
2(4)King's Academy4-00.37     
3(2)Cherokee Christian4-1-8.27     
4(3)Rock Springs Christian3-3-9.36     
5(5)Creekside Christian2-5-18.53     



All classes

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rnk [Class] Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Thomas County Central2-6A6-0112.9364.4718 [7]54.59-24.16
2 [1]Buford8-7A5-0101.3063.8219 [10]42.50-24.62
3 [2]Carrollton2-7A6-098.2960.6527 [16]42.10-22.01
4 [3]Newton4-7A6-097.1861.5226 [15]44.68-18.32
5 [2]Lee County2-6A5-195.3484.661 [1]39.86-21.30
6 [4]Valdosta1-7A6-093.2861.6925 [14]43.27-15.83
7 [1]Cartersville7-5A6-091.9447.70114 [22]38.21-19.54
8 [3]Gainesville7-6A4-291.2770.608 [5]36.70-20.39
9 [5]North Gwinnett7-7A6-090.3745.34143 [42]41.08-15.11
10 [4]Coffee2-6A5-187.8575.233 [2]32.42-21.25
11 [1]Sandy Creek4-4A7-086.3340.03197 [27]31.51-20.64
12 [5]Sequoyah6-6A5-184.3953.7065 [17]36.50-13.72
13 [6]Westlake2-7A5-182.3359.6035 [21]35.88-12.27
14 [7]Colquitt County1-7A4-282.2570.857 [2]37.81-10.26
15 [6]Creekside3-6A5-181.7336.28234 [53]36.73-10.82
16 [8]Grayson4-7A3-381.1280.832 [1]30.87-16.07
17 [2]Blessed Trinity6-5A6-079.4554.0364 [12]31.22-14.05
18 [1]Toombs County3-3A6-079.1139.13204 [17]31.32-13.61
19 [9]North Cobb5-7A4-178.4959.9633 [19]31.65-12.66
20 [10]Peachtree Ridge7-7A6-078.3746.76127 [39]30.32-13.87
21 [7]East Paulding5-6A5-078.0659.4836 [10]32.21-11.67
22 [8]Roswell7-6A4-277.7673.045 [4]30.62-12.96
23 [2]Peach County2-4A6-077.4451.7882 [3]34.67-8.59
24 [3]Tucker5-5A5-076.7847.50118 [24]30.88-11.72
25 [9]Milton7-6A5-176.7256.0155 [13]32.39-10.16
26 [11]Parkview7-7A5-276.5264.9116 [8]33.45-8.88
27 [12]East Coweta2-7A5-175.4964.8517 [9]30.45-10.85
28 [13]Brookwood7-7A6-175.2856.7651 [29]30.94-10.15
29 [1]Heard County6-2A6-075.1915.06387 [37]31.10-9.91
30 [10]Houston County2-6A3-274.5168.7213 [6]32.60-7.73
31 [11]Jackson County8-6A6-074.4454.5262 [16]31.56-8.70
32 [14]Lowndes1-7A6-073.2746.39131 [40]23.61-15.48
33 [3]Troup2-4A6-073.0150.0296 [7]27.59-11.24
34 [4]Cairo1-4A6-072.8639.05206 [28]28.49-10.19
35 [12]Hughes3-6A5-172.3350.5391 [24]27.41-10.73
36 [4]North Oconee8-5A5-171.7255.7956 [9]25.23-12.32
37 [5]Central (Carrollton)3-5A4-271.5058.0045 [5]31.78-5.54
38 [15]Douglas County2-7A3-271.1968.9211 [5]26.33-10.67
39 [16]McEachern3-7A4-270.8366.6214 [6]22.11-14.54
40 [17]Archer4-7A4-270.3262.9821 [11]27.05-9.09
41 [2]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A5-170.2347.22122 [8]28.14-7.91
42 [18]Richmond Hill1-7A5-169.9758.4243 [24]25.67-10.11
43 [6]Benedictine1-5A5-169.0256.2654 [8]29.67-5.17
44 [7]Marist6-5A3-268.4955.6158 [10]23.58-10.73
45 [1]Calvary Day3-2A5-167.8239.36202 [10]24.94-8.70
46 [19]Camden County1-7A5-267.4555.5659 [30]23.28-9.98
47 [20]North Paulding5-7A4-267.3157.9746 [25]21.95-11.19
48 [5]Stephenson5-4A5-166.8440.09195 [26]24.48-8.18
49 [6]Monroe Area8-4A6-066.8042.63171 [20]28.64-3.98
50 [8]Ola2-5A5-266.7447.02125 [25]23.12-9.43
51 [9]Jones County2-5A4-366.4560.1930 [2]23.50-8.77
52 [21]Lambert6-7A2-466.3370.609 [3]26.48-5.67
53 [3]Columbia6-3A4-266.2552.5879 [5]25.24-6.83
54 [2]Holy Innocents5-3A7-066.1335.04250 [15]25.23-6.72
55 [2]Jeff Davis1-2A5-066.0335.68242 [15]26.98-4.87
56 [3]Dublin2-2A4-165.8154.3063 [3]22.08-9.54
57 [3]Prince Avenue Christian8-2A4-065.6044.56147 [8]26.37-5.04
58 [22]South Gwinnett4-7A4-265.1158.7142 [23]26.64-4.29
59 [10]Ware County1-5A4-264.9547.95113 [21]21.09-9.68
60 [13]Tift County2-6A3-364.1159.1139 [11]23.09-6.84
61 [23]Walton5-7A3-364.0662.8422 [12]25.70-4.18
62 [24]Marietta5-7A3-363.9160.3229 [18]28.46-1.27
63 [4]Thomasville1-2A5-163.6145.52140 [7]24.46-4.97
64 [14]Kell6-6A5-163.5047.63115 [30]27.15-2.18
65 [5]Bleckley County2-2A5-163.3949.09101 [5]24.60-4.61
66 [25]Harrison3-7A4-263.2752.1581 [32]23.48-5.61
67 [11]LaGrange3-5A4-262.9250.3092 [18]22.10-6.65
68 [12]Jefferson8-5A4-262.7853.1271 [14]20.20-8.39
69 [13]Cass7-5A6-162.2851.1887 [16]26.07-2.03
70 [6]Bremen6-2A6-062.1529.49300 [21]26.70-1.27
71 [26]North Forsyth6-7A3-361.7558.9940 [22]23.35-4.22
72 [7]Douglass5-4A4-261.6550.0995 [6]24.41-3.06
73 [15]Clarke Central8-6A5-161.6448.86102 [27]19.53-7.92
74 [14]Mays5-5A6-061.2241.38185 [40]18.81-8.23
75 [15]Stockbridge4-5A4-261.2138.02223 [44]27.530.51
76 [16]Dalton7-5A5-160.9747.53117 [23]24.83-1.96
77 [27]South Forsyth6-7A6-060.9542.57173 [47]27.260.48
78 [16]Effingham County1-6A4-260.7048.53105 [29]22.45-4.07
79 [4]Hart County8-3A6-160.3743.61158 [11]23.20-2.99
80 [28]Hillgrove3-7A3-359.7960.5628 [17]25.960.35
81 [5]Pierce County3-3A5-159.3838.09222 [23]20.49-4.71
82 [8]Baldwin2-4A5-159.2543.35163 [19]24.76-0.32
83 [29]West Forsyth6-7A2-459.2069.4910 [4]21.90-3.11
84 [30]Etowah5-7A5-159.0943.41162 [44]26.081.17
85 [17]Heritage (Conyers)4-6A5-158.6022.49345 [61]26.922.49
86 [18]Woodward Academy3-6A4-158.5741.10189 [45]16.88-7.51
87 [19]Lassiter6-6A5-157.8338.90211 [49]22.03-1.62
88 [6]Northeast2-3A5-157.7238.98209 [20]21.26-2.27
89 [17]Jenkins1-5A3-357.4144.92145 [30]21.90-1.32
90 [18]Perry2-5A2-457.3560.0732 [4]23.320.15
91 [19]Southwest DeKalb5-5A4-257.3345.44142 [29]19.70-3.45
92 [7]Fitzgerald1-2A5-157.0741.34186 [10]17.42-5.47
93 [20]Newnan3-6A2-456.9061.9424 [9]23.821.11
94 [9]Mary Persons2-4A3-356.7952.9872 [1]21.34-1.27
95 [4]Lovett5-3A4-256.5247.08123 [5]16.96-5.37
96 [21]Lanier7-6A2-456.3063.1720 [8]18.31-3.81
97 [22]New Manchester5-6A3-355.9352.5280 [23]17.65-4.10
98 [31]Norcross7-7A3-355.9348.19109 [37]18.05-3.69
99 [7]Hapeville Charter6-3A2-355.8568.8612 [1]20.63-1.04
100 [23]Bradwell Institute1-6A4-255.8353.2268 [20]25.153.50
101 [20]Cedartown7-5A5-155.4442.82169 [36]21.500.24
102 [21]Lithonia5-5A1-455.3572.366 [1]19.22-1.95
103 [22]Griffin3-5A5-155.1244.06152 [32]22.141.20
104 [23]Warner Robins2-5A5-254.8348.30107 [20]19.41-1.24
105 [8]Commerce8-2A5-054.8021.35352 [29]18.38-2.24
106 [10]Howard2-4A4-254.7347.99111 [14]17.69-2.86
107 [32]Collins Hill8-7A2-454.7157.9247 [26]15.31-5.21
108 [33]North Atlanta3-7A3-354.6450.2893 [36]22.271.81
109 [8]Rockmart7-3A3-254.5642.77170 [12]19.35-1.03
110 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A7-054.1823.72334 [4]16.27-3.73
111 [24]Brunswick1-6A3-353.8243.46161 [37]23.393.75
112 [25]Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-353.6953.3767 [19]17.92-1.58
113 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A3-253.6347.62116 [2]18.29-1.16
114 [26]Habersham Central8-6A3-353.5953.5366 [18]16.54-2.86
115 [24]Richmond Academy1-5A4-252.6846.63128 [26]19.591.09
116 [27]Creekview6-6A4-252.5043.12166 [39]14.87-3.45
117 [34]Denmark6-7A3-352.4951.6886 [34]16.49-1.82
118 [9]Appling County3-3A6-052.2915.16384 [47]15.89-2.22
119 [11]Oconee County8-4A3-352.1250.0097 [8]17.71-0.24
120 [35]Dacula8-7A3-252.0946.95126 [38]20.122.21
121 [25]Villa Rica7-5A5-252.0245.89137 [28]16.64-1.20
122 [10]Crisp County1-3A4-151.8636.08237 [25]18.280.60
123 [12]Calhoun7-4A2-451.5652.6477 [2]18.220.84
124 [1]Stratford AcademyGIAA 6-4A/3A6-151.2333.79256 [3]17.490.44
125 [9]Berrien1-2A5-151.2035.46243 [16]17.560.54
126 [13]Hampton4-4A4-251.0440.30193 [25]17.040.18
127 [10]Jasper County4-2A4-251.0136.06238 [13]18.141.32
128 [11]Hephzibah4-3A5-150.8231.76277 [31]18.241.61
129 [28]Rome6-6A0-650.1674.444 [3]14.57-1.41
130 [6]Wesleyan5-3A4-250.0043.63157 [9]18.853.03
131 [11]Model6-2A5-149.9518.73363 [32]15.10-0.67
132 [12]Stephens County8-3A4-249.8439.00208 [19]19.774.11
133 [26]Statesboro1-5A4-249.7739.84198 [41]18.773.18
134 [29]Veterans2-6A4-249.7053.1370 [21]16.160.65
135 [27]Cambridge6-5A3-349.6054.7161 [11]17.061.64
136 [14]Westover1-4A5-149.2933.41260 [37]13.24-1.87
137 [13]Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-549.2659.3038 [2]16.191.11
138 [28]Jonesboro4-5A4-249.2434.28252 [48]14.84-0.22
139 [14]Lumpkin County8-3A4-149.1239.78199 [16]18.883.93
140 [15]West Laurens3-4A3-349.0049.3299 [9]12.17-2.65
141 [36]Paulding County5-7A3-348.7252.6078 [31]13.79-0.75
142 [15]Worth County1-3A2-348.5352.7576 [4]17.242.88
143 [29]Whitewater3-5A4-248.5242.58172 [37]17.162.82
144 [16]Spalding2-4A3-348.4350.9688 [5]15.811.56
145 [12]Cook1-2A2-348.3458.1544 [2]14.08-0.08
146 [16]Burke County4-3A3-348.3447.27121 [7]14.220.06
147 [17]Dougherty1-4A5-148.0732.94268 [42]17.473.58
148 [30]Shiloh4-6A4-247.9535.15248 [54]9.76-4.01
149 [30]Flowery Branch8-5A3-347.8653.1769 [13]15.692.01
150 [2]Bulloch AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A6-147.8422.14347 [8]18.184.52
151 [7]Hebron Christian8-3A2-447.8352.9373 [1]16.893.24
152 [37]Mill Creek8-7A2-447.7657.6449 [27]17.874.29
153 [18]Northwest Whitfield7-4A5-147.4833.10264 [39]16.252.95
154 [8]Mount Vernon9-2A5-247.1935.24247 [14]15.192.18
155 [13]Dodge County2-2A3-246.2038.63216 [11]18.096.08
156 [31]East Forsyth8-5A5-145.7834.00254 [49]15.373.77
157 [19]North Clayton4-4A3-345.7551.7084 [4]13.592.02
158 [31]Mountain View8-6A3-345.6143.15165 [38]15.013.59
159 [20]North Hall6-4A4-245.4136.36233 [34]17.816.58
160 [17]Thomson4-3A1-445.0558.8041 [3]15.734.86
161 [1]Johnson County5-1A5-045.0019.39359 [26]15.374.56
162 [14]Swainsboro2-2A2-444.9352.8674 [4]17.176.42
163 [21]Spencer1-4A3-344.6841.17188 [23]13.342.84
164 [2]Lincoln County8-1A4-244.3635.30245 [5]15.645.46
165 [32]Northside (Columbus)3-6A4-244.1946.06134 [33]14.444.43
166 [33]Glynn Academy1-6A2-443.8550.1094 [25]17.317.64
167 [34]Cedar Shoals8-6A3-343.6345.44141 [34]9.20-0.25
168 [3]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA 5-4A/3A5-243.4137.90225 [1]14.365.13
169 [3]Macon County6-1A5-043.3820.74356 [24]13.153.95
170 [22]Adairsville7-4A4-243.3335.28246 [36]12.072.92
171 [18]Elbert County8-3A3-243.3144.03153 [10]12.173.04
172 [9]North Cobb Christian5-3A3-243.2538.90212 [11]15.406.33
173 [10]Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A5-143.1430.23295 [18]15.556.59
174 [4]Charlton County2-1A4-1-142.9926.53316 [16]11.983.17
175 [19]Ringgold7-3A6-042.5623.69335 [40]15.036.65
176 [32]Centennial6-5A3-342.5345.95135 [27]13.244.89
177 [5]Bowdon7-1A3-342.3742.21176 [1]11.943.75
178 [35]Loganville8-6A3-342.3547.07124 [31]13.995.81
179 [38]Campbell3-7A2-341.9650.8190 [35]14.837.05
180 [20]Lamar County2-3A4-241.8132.10274 [29]9.962.33
181 [6]Clinch County2-1A4-241.7235.15249 [6]9.732.19
182 [33]Dutchtown4-5A4-341.6639.19203 [43]11.854.37
183 [36]Alexander5-6A3-441.5440.43191 [46]11.434.08
184 [1]Valwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A6-141.5117.60369 [4]15.628.30
185 [7]Taylor County6-1A5-141.4624.94324 [17]11.784.50
186 [11]Whitefield Academy5-2A3-341.3538.82214 [12]15.908.73
187 [23]White County6-4A5-141.2932.97267 [41]9.532.42
188 [12]Fellowship Christian9-2A2-341.1947.41119 [3]11.434.42
189 [34]Sprayberry6-5A2-441.0544.41149 [31]15.218.34
190 [24]Gilmer6-4A3-340.9241.88179 [21]13.586.84
191 [25]Cherokee Bluff8-4A2-440.8539.02207 [29]9.562.88
192 [35]Evans1-5A3-340.7342.38174 [38]13.016.46
193 [37]Walnut Grove8-6A3-340.6741.54182 [43]8.532.04
194 [15]Laney4-2A2-440.5946.50130 [6]10.754.33
195 [21]Morgan County8-3A3-340.5741.31187 [14]13.086.69
196 [26]Harlem3-4A4-240.5436.91229 [33]11.675.32
197 [22]Washington County4-3A3-340.5034.27253 [26]11.505.18
198 [36]Allatoona7-5A1-540.4956.5952 [6]10.964.65
199 [39]Kennesaw Mountain3-7A4-140.4931.46280 [50]15.288.98
200 [38]Lovejoy3-6A2-440.4948.77103 [28]11.925.61
201 [27]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A5-140.4536.05239 [35]12.836.56
202 [39]Woodstock6-6A1-540.1857.6748 [12]12.146.14
203 [13]Aquinas4-2A4-240.0233.65258 [16]10.905.06
204 [16]Brooks County1-2A1-539.7259.4637 [1]15.289.74
205 [17]ACE Charter2-2A5-139.7126.06321 [25]10.374.84
206 [8]Randolph-Clay1-1A6-039.4912.53396 [36]9.944.64
207 [40]Pebblebrook3-7A2-439.4143.00168 [46]10.845.61
208 [40]Hiram5-6A2-439.3855.1660 [15]11.125.92
209 [41]South Effingham1-6A5-139.3826.49317 [59]11.786.58
210 [28]Bainbridge1-4A2-439.3443.53160 [18]10.955.79
211 [41]Cherokee5-7A1-539.0757.1850 [28]8.443.55
212 [37]M.L. King4-5A5-238.8923.83333 [57]12.798.08
213 [42]McIntosh3-6A1-438.7155.7657 [14]9.224.70
214 [18]Screven County3-2A5-138.6422.93340 [28]6.111.65
215 [38]St. Pius X6-5A3-238.5339.63200 [42]11.246.90
216 [14]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A1-538.3546.19132 [6]12.848.67
217 [43]Greenbrier1-6A2-438.3342.13177 [41]11.917.76
218 [29]New Hampstead3-4A1-538.0348.21108 [12]9.495.63
219 [19]Putnam County4-2A5-137.9818.17365 [33]13.579.77
220 [39]Locust Grove2-5A1-637.9860.1631 [3]13.339.54
221 [40]Harris County3-5A2-437.8850.9189 [17]9.906.21
222 [2]Westfield SchoolGIAA 3-4A/3A4-337.7935.99240 [1]9.796.19
223 [42]Northgate2-7A0-637.5859.7334 [20]7.283.88
224 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-437.2543.25164 [35]11.488.42
225 [43]Rockdale County4-7A3-337.0836.50232 [49]9.116.21
226 [44]Dunwoody4-6A5-136.9716.92374 [64]11.809.01
227 [42]Lithia Springs3-5A3-236.8036.12235 [46]12.529.90
228 [43]Maynard Jackson5-5A2-436.6343.58159 [34]5.713.26
229 [23]Haralson County5-3A3-336.4546.59129 [9]7.985.71
230 [24]Franklin County8-3A3-336.1726.77314 [38]8.656.66
231 [4]BrookstoneGIAA 5-4A/3A3-536.0935.38244 [2]9.917.99
232 [9]Washington-Wilkes8-1A5-135.9314.82388 [32]10.899.14
233 [10]Trion7-1A5-135.9020.18357 [25]12.8111.09
234 [25]LaFayette7-3A5-135.7221.54351 [43]11.509.96
235 [26]Sumter County1-3A2-435.7039.09205 [18]9.718.19
236 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A3-335.6238.30219 [30]11.5410.10
237 [11]Emanuel County Institute3-1A2-435.4340.09194 [2]6.064.82
238 [27]Miller Grove6-3A3-335.1632.92269 [28]7.056.07
239 [45]Pope6-6A3-335.0642.28175 [40]8.487.60
240 [31]Long County3-4A1-434.9440.31192 [24]12.0011.25
241 [15]Christian Heritage7-2A5-134.5018.71364 [23]13.0212.71
242 [28]Callaway2-3A3-334.3633.04266 [27]9.259.08
243 [44]Duluth7-7A0-633.8965.3215 [7]8.138.43
244 [44]Winder-Barrow8-5A2-433.7943.71156 [33]8.598.98
245 [32]Liberty County3-4A3-333.5833.22262 [38]9.119.71
246 [20]Rabun County8-2A3-233.5625.70322 [26]9.6310.26
247 [5]First PresbyterianGIAA 6-4A/3A4-433.5330.63290 [4]6.166.81
248 [33]East Jackson8-4A2-433.4233.07265 [40]8.269.02
249 [34]Southeast Bulloch3-4A2-433.1841.62181 [22]6.467.46
250 [35]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-533.1648.32106 [11]7.078.10
251 [45]Starr's Mill3-5A0-533.1056.4253 [7]7.608.68
252 [2]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A7-032.636.27417 [9]7.549.09
253 [29]Jackson2-3A2-432.5238.40218 [22]8.009.66
254 [46]Alpharetta7-6A2-432.5243.77155 [36]7.819.47
255 [6]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A5-332.2822.62343 [7]6.978.87
256 [30]Carver (Atlanta)6-3A3-332.0129.65298 [35]7.269.43
257 [45]Wheeler5-7A0-531.9162.1423 [13]8.0910.36
258 [12]Mitchell County2-1A5-131.8417.40371 [27]9.2811.62
259 [36]Pickens6-4A2-431.8032.77270 [43]10.0512.44
260 [21]East Laurens2-2A2-431.5237.21228 [12]6.268.91
261 [46]Eastside4-5A3-331.5128.32306 [54]5.738.40
262 [47]South Cobb5-6A4-131.4817.40370 [63]4.587.28
263 [46]Central Gwinnett8-7A1-531.4745.81138 [41]5.868.57
264 [3]Brentwood SchoolGIAA 4-2A/1A5-331.4417.63368 [3]11.6814.42
265 [31]Pike County2-3A4-230.9827.51310 [37]10.2013.40
266 [16]Darlington6-2A3-330.8331.03284 [17]8.1411.49
267 [22]Vidalia2-2A2-430.6545.24144 [8]3.947.47
268 [32]Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-330.5530.27294 [33]7.3110.94
269 [13]Early County1-1A2-430.4732.71271 [7]4.748.45
270 [48]Chapel Hill5-6A1-530.4443.95154 [35]6.7610.50
271 [14]Warren County8-1A4-230.1924.42328 [18]6.2710.26
272 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A5-130.1516.95373 [5]10.2414.27
273 [49]Grovetown1-6A1-529.9441.41184 [44]1.886.12
274 [23]Social Circle4-2A5-129.8118.10366 [34]8.0412.42
275 [50]South Paulding5-6A0-529.7749.8098 [26]6.9611.37
276 [47]Wayne County1-5A1-529.6348.75104 [19]5.299.84
277 [24]Pepperell6-2A3-329.4128.90303 [22]6.7611.52
278 [17]Savannah Christian3-2A2-429.4026.25320 [20]6.9411.72
279 [37]Westside (Macon)2-4A2-429.3645.92136 [15]9.8814.70
280 [33]Temple5-3A2-429.1841.46183 [13]8.7413.74
281 [18]Pace Academy5-4A1-529.1047.32120 [4]5.8810.96
282 [15]McIntosh County Academy3-1A3-329.0137.90224 [3]3.558.72
283 [48]Banneker5-5A2-428.8633.95255 [50]5.0910.41
284 [25]Fannin County7-2A2-428.7433.20263 [18]7.5212.97
285 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A7-028.641.67433 [11]5.4310.97
286 [7]Savannah Country DayGIAA 2-4A/3A2-528.5429.66297 [5]1.036.68
287 [19]King's Ridge Christian9-2A4-228.1523.31339 [22]6.3112.34
288 [38]Shaw1-4A3-328.1130.58292 [47]2.999.05
289 [49]Chattahoochee6-5A3-227.8023.99332 [56]7.4413.82
290 [16]Treutlen4-1A5-127.7612.59394 [35]6.2812.70
291 [50]Madison County8-5A2-427.4734.88251 [47]6.7413.44
292 [26]Dade County7-2A2-327.3931.79276 [19]4.1910.98
293 [51]Apalachee8-6A1-527.3641.99178 [42]5.4012.22
294 [20]Athens Academy8-2A2-327.3136.67231 [13]7.1113.99
295 [39]Monroe1-4A1-426.7848.06110 [13]1.178.57
296 [40]McDonough4-4A3-426.3831.11283 [46]4.3012.10
297 [41]Windsor Forest3-4A3-226.0522.55344 [53]3.2611.39
298 [52]Morrow3-6A2-325.8438.84213 [50]1.159.49
299 [21]Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A2-325.8426.48318 [19]1.569.90
300 [17]Irwin County2-1A2-325.0932.35273 [9]3.0312.13
301 [34]North Murray7-3A0-524.8940.94190 [15]3.6412.94
302 [1]Windsor AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A5-124.678.85406 [2]2.0511.56
303 [18]Schley County6-1A5-124.511.77431 [46]4.8614.53
304 [8]George Walton AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A4-324.5018.78362 [9]4.4114.09
305 [19]Manchester7-1A2-424.0530.45293 [11]3.9314.06
306 [20]Hawkinsville4-1A3-323.8822.68342 [20]2.2012.50
307 [53]Tri-Cities3-6A2-323.6640.05196 [47]3.6014.12
308 [35]Union County7-3A1-523.2938.63215 [21]-0.0310.86
309 [47]Forsyth Central6-7A0-623.2743.07167 [45]3.1714.08
310 [51]Union Grove2-5A1-523.0636.76230 [45]6.8417.96
311 [27]Gordon Lee7-2A2-423.0527.70309 [24]1.2912.42
312 [54]River Ridge6-6A0-622.8052.7575 [22]7.7419.13
313 [52]Druid Hills5-5A3-322.7828.59304 [53]-0.6910.71
314 [48]Discovery8-7A0-622.4544.55148 [43]1.5913.32
315 [21]Portal3-1A5-122.3712.21398 [37]2.7114.51
316 [22]Wheeler County4-1A1-422.3430.73289 [10]4.1916.03
317 [42]East Hall8-4A2-422.3229.14301 [49]5.8117.68
318 [55]Decatur4-6A2-422.2538.57217 [51]0.5012.43
319 [3]Athens ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A5-322.0212.82393 [7]-0.3011.87
320 [23]Seminole County1-1A2-421.4937.87226 [4]2.8315.52
321 [24]Montgomery County3-1A4-220.9716.49378 [29]-1.5511.66
322 [4]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A3-420.8016.19380 [6]0.7914.17
323 [25]Miller County1-1A2-520.7526.94312 [15]3.3316.76
324 [9]Tattnall SquareGIAA 6-4A/3A4-320.5615.29383 [11]3.2116.84
325 [26]Telfair County4-1A3-220.5313.85390 [33]3.3316.98
326 [28]Bacon County1-2A1-420.4635.98241 [14]1.8515.57
327 [22]Providence Christian8-2A3-220.1911.11400 [24]2.0916.08
328 [36]Beach3-3A2-420.0832.01275 [30]4.3718.47
329 [5]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA 3-4A/3A1-520.0033.66257 [2]-1.8512.33
330 [29]Metter3-2A0-619.9344.17150 [9]1.4815.73
331 [53]Drew4-5A3-419.8030.82287 [52]0.0214.40
332 [6]Frederica AcademyGIAA 2-4A/3A2-519.7130.59291 [3]-0.1314.34
333 [43]Dawson County6-4A0-619.6844.09151 [17]4.3218.83
334 [37]Therrell5-3A2-419.5324.23330 [39]-2.4712.18
335 [56]Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-619.3846.17133 [32]1.9916.80
336 [44]North Springs5-4A1-519.3031.19282 [45]2.3217.20
337 [30]Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A2-419.2133.37261 [17]1.3616.33
338 [57]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A2-419.1131.63279 [55]-0.7014.37
339 [49]Seckinger8-7A0-619.0751.7783 [33]5.5620.67
340 [10]Calvary ChristianGIAA 5-4A/3A3-419.0024.09331 [6]1.3616.54
341 [45]Upson-Lee2-4A0-618.8949.19100 [10]-2.5012.79
342 [54]Eagle's Landing2-5A0-618.7851.7085 [15]0.9416.34
343 [27]Jenkins County5-1A2-418.1622.20346 [21]2.2318.25
344 [38]Rutland2-3A2-418.0123.43337 [41]-1.9114.26
345 [11]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A4-417.9415.93381 [10]0.4816.73
346 [58]Chamblee4-6A3-317.6523.36338 [60]-1.8014.73
347 [59]Alcovy4-6A1-517.5530.90285 [56]-0.4516.19
348 [39]Coahulla Creek7-3A3-317.3821.15355 [44]-0.7316.07
349 [31]Washington5-2A4-217.377.83410 [42]-0.1316.68
350 [28]Lake Oconee Academy8-1A6-117.11-3.19448 [49]-0.8316.25
351 [40]Murray County7-3A4-216.7611.74399 [49]-4.6812.74
352 [41]Central (Macon)2-3A3-316.7013.17392 [48]-0.7516.73
353 [42]McNair6-3A2-316.6321.66350 [42]1.0718.62
354 [60]Johns Creek7-6A1-416.1939.56201 [48]-2.0315.96
355 [46]Ridgeland7-4A1-516.0331.22281 [44]-1.1217.03
356 [43]Tattnall County3-3A3-315.6017.92367 [45]-0.5618.03
357 [44]Cedar Grove6-3A0-615.0547.96112 [6]-1.4017.73
358 [47]Fayette County4-4A1-614.8438.16220 [31]-3.9615.38
359 [45]Sonoraville7-3A1-514.8229.84296 [34]-1.1418.22
360 [29]Baconton Charter1-1A †5-114.752.42426 [43]-5.0314.41
361 [30]Dooly County4-1A2-414.6227.98307 [13]-1.6017.97
362 [31]Greene County8-1A1-514.4932.47272 [8]-2.7316.96
363 [23]Landmark Christian5-2A0-613.8745.72139 [7]-1.1619.15
364 [46]South Atlanta6-3A4-213.5910.63401 [50]-5.8714.72
365 [48]Riverdale4-4A2-513.4229.61299 [48]-3.1317.63
366 [49]Luella4-4A1-513.4144.76146 [16]-2.0418.73
367 [55]Mundy's Mill4-5A2-413.2023.56336 [58]-2.1418.84
368 [32]Glascock County5-1A2-413.2021.86349 [22]1.2822.27
369 [24]Mount Paran Christian9-2A1-513.0624.27329 [21]-4.2216.90
370 [6]Gatewood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A4-312.999.65404 [7]-0.4920.70
371 [7]Sherwood ChristianGIAA 3-2A/1A3-212.127.25414 [8]0.0522.11
372 [33]Turner County4-1A1-512.0622.89341 [19]-2.2319.89
373 [34]Wilkinson County5-1A2-312.0013.82391 [34]-2.8719.32
374 [35]Claxton3-1A5-111.945.02421 [42]-2.6919.56
375 [32]Oglethorpe County8-2A1-411.7430.87286 [20]-4.1218.32
376 [36]Georgia Military Prep5-1A3-211.206.04418 [40]-7.4515.53
377 [47]Southwest2-3A0-610.7236.11236 [24]-3.0020.46
378 [61]Osborne5-6A1-410.7126.64315 [58]-3.1020.37
379 [48]Brantley County3-3A2-410.7128.42305 [36]-7.0716.40
380 [50]Columbus1-4A2-410.5224.91326 [52]-1.9421.72
381 [25]Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A4-19.788.08409 [25]-4.2820.12
382 [37]Chattahoochee County6-1A3-29.687.76411 [39]-1.5422.96
383 [33]Glenn Hills4-2A3-39.158.12408 [41]-2.8122.22
384 [7]Terrell AcademyGIAA 3-4A/3A2-38.687.04415 [9]-1.5024.00
385 [34]Coosa6-2A3-37.9016.72375 [35]-4.4521.83
386 [12]Mount de SalesGIAA 6-4A/3A5-27.49-3.86449 [13]-9.1217.57
387 [35]Banks County8-2A †3-47.329.13405 [40]-4.7122.15
388 [2]Thomas JeffersonGIAA 4-2A/1A5-27.161.16438 [3]-7.5919.43
389 [36]Jefferson County4-2A2-46.8112.53395 [38]-5.3422.02
390 [49]Kendrick1-3A2-36.8116.26379 [46]-6.8220.55
391 [50]Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-56.6131.76278 [32]-6.5221.05
392 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A2-46.4119.27360 [2]-4.2723.50
393 [56]Arabia Mountain4-5A1-66.1924.98323 [55]-6.7521.24
394 [38]B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A4-25.28-9.94453 [50]-7.0421.86
395 [57]Northview6-5A †2-45.1214.23389 [59]-4.9624.10
396 [37]Utopian Academy5-2A2-24.721.25436 [43]-5.3024.16
397 [51]Islands3-3A3-34.474.83423 [54]-5.9623.75
398 [38]Bryan County3-2A0-64.1324.91325 [27]-11.7218.33
399 [39]Pelham1-1A1-52.8915.78382 [30]-10.2121.08
400 [3]Flint River AcademyGIAA 2-2A/1A3-32.86-3.01447 [4]-8.8122.51
401 [62]Midtown4-6A0-62.7237.27227 [52]-7.7223.74
402 [40]Calhoun County1-1A †2-52.2810.54403 [38]-0.7831.12
403 [41]Lanier County2-1A0-62.2529.03302 [12]-9.0322.91
404 [63]Riverwood7-6A0-51.9530.81288 [57]-5.8926.34
405 [9]Southland AcademyGIAA 3-2A/1A2-41.854.34424 [10]-8.8223.51
406 [39]Chattooga7-2A1-51.6119.03361 [31]-10.3822.19
407 [10]Brookwood SchoolGIAA 2-2A/1A5-21.591.30435 [12]-4.2428.35
408 [51]Hardaway1-4A0-51.4138.12221 [32]-10.1622.60
409 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS3-11.33-26.23460 [4]-3.8728.98
410 [52]West Hall8-4A2-40.917.52412 [54]-8.9124.36
411 [64]Meadowcreek4-6A1-50.5022.07348 [62]-7.6526.03
412 [2]King's AcademyGAPPS4-00.37-40.79463 [6]-6.1527.66
413 [53]Salem5-4A1-5-0.0526.90313 [50]-8.2625.96
414 [42]Wilcox County4-1A0-6-0.3227.44311 [14]-6.0228.48
415 [40]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A1-4-0.4327.91308 [23]-7.4527.16
416 [43]Marion County6-1A2-4-0.601.88430 [45]-11.8422.94
417 [8]Lakeview AcademyGIAA 4-4A/3A1-4-0.6417.35372 [5]-6.9527.87
418 [11]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2-2A/1A2-5-2.5215.06386 [6]-10.4626.24
419 [52]Butler4-3A3-3-2.752.36428 [55]-13.1923.74
420 [44]Terrell County1-1A3-3-2.902.37427 [44]-11.0925.99
421 [45]Towns County8-1A †4-3-3.16-2.22446 [48]-11.0526.29
422 [46]Atkinson County2-1A0-6-4.1121.28353 [23]-5.8232.47
423 [58]Forest Park4-5A0-6-4.5533.63259 [51]-14.3324.40
424 [47]Hancock Central5-1A1-4-4.6616.57376 [28]-12.2426.61
425 [53]Towers6-3A †2-5-5.187.31413 [52]-13.7925.57
426 [26]Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A2-3-5.393.48425 [26]-11.9727.60
427 [9]Westminster (Augusta)GIAA 1-4A/3A1-6-5.438.48407 [8]-13.8625.75
428 [12]Pinewood ChristianGIAA 4-2A/1A0-7-5.7424.52327 [1]-11.4028.52
429 [54]Southeast Whitfield7-4A2-4-6.276.56416 [55]-8.7131.74
430 [54]Redan6-3A1-5-7.4010.63402 [51]-11.8029.78
431 [48]Pataula Charter1-1A †3-3-7.51-19.87456 [52]-15.6526.04
432 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS4-1-8.27-30.86462 [5]-15.6726.78
433 [4]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS3-3-9.36-10.46454 [3]-9.2834.26
434 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA 1-4A/3A2-4-9.442.14429 [10]-12.7730.86
435 [50]Berkmar7-7A0-7-9.4838.93210 [48]-17.6725.99
436 [41]Savannah3-2A0-6-9.6520.05358 [30]-17.7826.05
437 [49]Twiggs County5-1A1-5-9.925.78420 [41]-16.3127.80
438 [13]Loganville ChristianGIAA 4-4A/3A2-5-10.075.86419 [12]-8.4535.80
439 [59]Groves1-5A0-6-11.9041.75180 [39]-11.8334.25
440 [55]Chestatee6-4A0-6-13.6326.26319 [51]-14.2133.60
441 [27]Walker9-2A2-4-14.41-0.44441 [27]-14.4534.14
442 [55]Jordan1-3A †1-5-14.761.75432 [56]-18.2630.68
443 [11]Riverside PrepGIAA 4-4A/3A2-6-15.26-1.37443 [12]-15.9533.49
444 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 4-2A/1A0-7-15.4821.20354 [1]-15.9533.71
445 [42]Gordon Central7-2A0-6-18.451.23437 [44]-14.5038.13
446 [5]Creekside ChristianGAPPS2-5-18.53-6.49450 [2]-17.6035.11
447 [43]Josey4-2A1-5-19.3512.26397 [39]-18.2235.32
448 [56]Cross Creek4-3A0-6-21.194.95422 [53]-21.8533.52
449 [50]Crawford County6-1A0-6-22.0015.13385 [31]-12.6943.48
450 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA 2-4A/3A1-5-23.22-1.52445 [13]-17.6239.79
451 [44]Armuchee6-2A0-6-24.7216.52377 [36]-26.0732.83
452 [51]Greenville7-1A1-4-25.80-1.43444 [47]-16.7043.28
453 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS0-2-26.231.33434 [1]-16.7543.66
454 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A †1-5-26.55-9.06451 [60]-21.9638.78
455 [52]Central (Talbotton)6-1A3-3-27.04-22.99458 [54]-18.9442.29
456 [56]Stone Mountain5-4A †1-6-27.43-0.27440 [56]-23.8037.81
457 [53]Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A †0-4-28.17-12.48455 [51]-26.1436.21
458 [13]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA 3-4A/3A0-6-30.551.03439 [11]-17.4247.31
459 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 1-4A/3A2-4-31.60-25.71459 [15]-20.1045.68
460 [57]Clarkston5-4A †1-6-37.55-0.91442 [57]-28.8642.87
461 [54]Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A †1-4-43.56-20.12457 [53]-23.8053.94
462 [61]Cross Keys5-5A †0-7-59.51-29.39461 [61]-40.7352.97
463 [15]Dominion ChristianGIAA 1-4A/3A0-5-64.21-9.15452 [14]-42.2256.17

† — Plays a nonregion schedule / # — Qualifies for the GHSA private school playoffs

Related Story
Top surprises of Week 1: Upsets, strong starts and 3 losses by defending champs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-6A788.4176.87
21-7A583.6477.24
32-7A582.3372.98
44-7A580.0370.16
57-7A771.5157.27
66-7A666.3354.00
77-5A765.7457.20
85-7A864.2156.57
93-7A761.4352.91
108-7A761.1846.98
116-5A760.2549.64
128-5A660.2048.24
133-6A959.7849.16
146-6A859.1850.80
153-5A756.6449.41
167-6A756.4450.39
171-2A756.1449.49
188-6A855.5048.66
194-4A954.9136.09
208-3A754.8446.74
212-4A854.6352.24
221-6A853.1342.65
235-5A751.4248.42
241-5A850.7144.04
253-3A850.7131.03
262-2A749.7446.03
275-6A849.5739.66
288-2A648.2435.53
297-3A846.6128.75
302-5A746.0446.45
314-3A745.7627.33
321-3A545.1038.43
335-3A842.2446.41
344-5A942.0628.57
357-4A640.9031.29
363-2A640.5825.05
37GIAA 6-4A/3A540.5133.40
386-4A639.0127.58
398-4A638.9636.07
403-4A738.2036.47
414-6A938.0324.81
422-3A837.9530.35
436-3A836.9928.39
445-4A736.9536.62
451-4A936.6135.67
465-2A636.1126.47
479-2A735.2017.08
487-2A734.6813.77
49GIAA 2-4A/3A433.9018.22
507-1A530.8216.36
514-2A830.7524.50
52GIAA 5-4A/3A428.0932.70
534-1A727.8317.27
546-2A827.7431.24
558-1A527.7128.42
562-1A622.9923.30
575-1A722.6612.14
586-1A722.549.91
593-1A521.8823.94
60GIAA 3-2A/1A321.3914.71
61GIAA 4-2A/1A621.1513.11
62GIAA 3-4A/3A520.9511.34
63GIAA 2-2A/1A720.6312.50
641-1A618.4418.70
65GIAA 4-4A/3A614.406.42
66GAPPS6-4.73-10.11
67GIAA 1-4A/3A4-16.58-27.67

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/28Baconton CharterPelham0 - 225.4295.7%0.167
08/28CambridgeWoodstock20 - 3813.3083.6%0.193
09/18GreenvilleSouthwest Georgia STEM58 - 5623.3094.6%0.270
08/21EtowahWoodstock36 - 3519.1591.3%0.303
09/11McDonoughRiverdale20 - 1820.1692.2%0.312
09/04Sandy CreekNorth Clayton28 - 1936.7298.9%0.322
09/18Savannah ChristianSavannah Country Day10 - 218.0372.8%0.333
09/18BaldwinHoward35 - 565.4966.2%0.355
08/21Hancock CentralCross Creek20 - 1816.5488.4%0.363
08/21Ware CountyBainbridge22 - 2115.0386.3%0.364
08/22NewtonDouglas County34 - 2725.9296.0%0.373
09/18Lithia SpringsPace Academy36 - 3513.5584.0%0.385
08/28White CountyUnion County20 - 1422.3994.0%0.386
09/18Peachtree RidgeDenmark28 - 2027.3496.6%0.387
08/21Villa RicaAlexander29 - 2714.5985.7%0.391
Related Story
How the new top 10 teams in each classification fared in Week 1

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.4309/25Thomas County CentralLee County49 - 2615.5786.7%
93.5608/22BufordGainesville39 - 1912.0581.0%
91.7310/02Lee CountyCoffee15 - 65.4765.9%
88.8410/30Thomas County CentralCoffee - 27.1196.3%
88.6909/04Lee CountySequoyah43 - 328.9274.6%
86.6110/02NewtonWestlake48 - 3012.8382.5%
86.5510/16ValdostaColquitt County - 9.0174.8%
86.5410/23CarrolltonWestlake - 13.9384.3%
84.9709/18BufordGrayson23 - 1318.1589.9%
84.3509/11Lee CountyColquitt County48 - 3015.1186.1%
83.4108/12North GwinnettGrayson37 - 229.2475.3%
83.2508/21Sandy CreekGrayson21 - 137.2370.5%
82.9610/16NewtonGrayson - 18.0889.9%
82.8708/21Thomas County CentralColquitt County57 - 2132.7098.1%
82.0910/02GainesvilleRoswell34 - 511.4980.0%