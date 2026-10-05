AJC Varsity Buford reclaims top spot in close 7A rankings in Maxwell summary The ratings below are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. Share Add AJC on Google Buford quarterback DJ Hunter (5) celebrates his touchdown with Ian Chafin (12) and Owen Muraski (11) during the second half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

AJC By Loren Maxwell 2 hours ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs. Related Story AJC Varsity preseason all-state teams: Watch for these standouts in 2026 Maxwell GHSA football ratings As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage. For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1276 of 1338 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.37%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.76 points and all game margins within 12.27 points. All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association. Related Story 34 GHSA coaches that got their first wins last week Home Advantage: 2.02