Atlanta United ‘I want to win’: Breel Embolo joins Atlanta United in playoff hunt The club is riding a three-game win streak for the first time in five seasons, and it just got a big boost. Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Switzerland and Algeria in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By Amna Subhan – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 58 minutes ago Share

Things may finally be looking up for Atlanta United. The club is riding a three-game win streak for the first time in five seasons, and it just got a big boost after making a major summer transfer window splash by signing Breel Embolo as a designated player from French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. “Now, we can say the team is not in the best position,” Embolo said in an introductory press conference on Tuesday. “But I think that’s my job to help the team to get there, where it belongs.” Embolo has played his entire club career in Europe, first with Switzerland’s Basel youth academy after immigrating from Cameroon as a young child. Basel is where he first donned a No. 36 — a rarity for his position — which will be his new number in red and black.

Then Embolo made his senior club and national team debut as a teenager in 2014-15. He made a stop in Germany with Bundesliga’s Borussia Mönchengladbach before moving to Ligue 1, where he competed for a Champions League AS Monaco team and Rennes. Embolo played with U.S. men’s national team star Folarin Balogun in Monaco. American players made a lasting impression on Embolo, which made the big decision to relocate his family to the United States a little easier. That, and former Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, who is also Swiss. Most recently, Embolo represented Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup, where he scored two goals and assisted on two others as the national team marched all the way to the quarterfinal. Overall in his 13-year career, he’s netted more than 100 goals across all competitions. Embolo’s reported $18 million transfer fee, which signs him to Atlanta through the 2029-30 season, was one of the largest in MLS history after Son Heung-min’s estimated $26.5 million fee set a league record last year. The Swiss striker joins a list of quality talent that has joined MLS from Europe in recent years, including Heung-min, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. However, Embolo, 29, is the only player on that list under 30 years old, and he made it clear he’s not here to ride into the sunset of his career, as many great talents who come to MLS often play out the latter part of their careers.

“I’m not coming here to get in holiday,” Embolo said. “I want to achieve something here and help the team to get to the target. That’s the most important thing.”

Embolo trained with the team on Tuesday, but his visa process is still ongoing. Atlanta United chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said they hope it will be settled in the next 10 days. Embolo attended the Five Stripes’ 2-1 win over Sporting KC on Sunday and was introduced to fans at halftime. At last, Embolo got a chance to visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium after narrowly missing the opportunity to play in the World Cup semifinal at the then-dubbed Atlanta Stadium. Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 in extra time, and Embolo was controversially sent off in the 72nd minute, just minutes after the Schweizer Nati equalized the match at 1-1. “As a Swiss national team, we think we (made) a big step,” he said. “I think if you could ask us before if we go to the quarterfinal and (play Argentina), we’ll be already a big success. As a player, of course, we are angry because we know that we could win, or we had a chance to win, if we stay (at) 11 (players).” The International Football Association Board (IFAB) later said Embolo should not have received a second yellow and subsequent ejection for diving. FIFA referees and video assistant referee (VAR) penalized Embolo for a “mistaken identity” rule after initially issuing a yellow card to an Argentine player, but Embolo simulated a foul. However, Embolo takes no solace in the IFAB’s statement — the loss carries a greater weight. So, instead, his first visit to his new home stadium was to watch over a Five Stripes team that almost let another lead slide after going up 2-0 in the first half.

“I think we deserve to win, but we let’s say make it a little bit harder than it should be,” Embolo said while admitting that it’s much easier to critique from the bench. “ … We show all the quality of the squad. We could easily score two, three more goals, and after you see the other part of the MLS that you can turn really quick if you don’t finish the action.” It’s this kind of collected temperament the front office hopes Embolo will bring to a team that has struggled to build a winning identity in recent years. He described himself as a “calm leader.” That may complement well with a more forward leadership style of new center backs Júnior Alonso and Paulo Díaz. Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino said the defenders’ leadership is something Atlanta has lacked for years before he took back the coaching mantle ahead of this season. Atlanta United isn’t done trying to make moves before the window closes on Sept. 1, Henderson said. The Five Stripes added those three players along with defensive midfielder Mauricio Amaro from Uruguay, who’s still working through his visa after signing on Aug. 7. “I do think from the World Cup break the team has been performing better,” Henderson said. “The results have recently come, but there was moments leading up to our last three wins that I felt really positive of where the team is, and that’s prior to being able to add amazing talent to the group.” The Five Stripes, at 6-12-3 (21 points), sit at No. 12, just three points off the playoff qualifiers. It’s an uphill battle, but one that feels more positive despite a historically bad season for Atlanta. Now, Embolo looks to continue that upward trajectory.