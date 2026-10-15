Injury Report: Georgia’s KJ Bolden ‘questionable’ to play against Auburn

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott (7) is not able to catch under pressure from Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during the second half in an NCAA football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Georgia won 20-17. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Chauncey Bowens and Isiah Canion remain on Bulldogs’ injury report

Chauncey Bowens and Isiah Canion remain on Bulldogs’ injury report

ATHENS — Georgia All-American KJ Bolden was a surprise addition to the Bulldogs’ injury report Wednesday night.

Bolden is UGA’s fourth-leading tackler with 22 stops this season and one of four players with an interception.

UGA, ranked No. 1, plays Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

The Tigers will be without preseason All-American linebacker Xavier Atkins, who is out unrelated to injury.

Auburn also listed offensive lineman Tai Buster as being out, along with tight end Hunter Herring.

Georgia tailback Nate Frazier, who injured his rib in a Sept. 26 game at Arkansas, was not listed on the injury report.